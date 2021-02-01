PREP BASKETBALL: District tournaments begin this week for Southwest Virginia squads

NOTES: The Black Diamond District will finalize its dates and pairings today in a meeting of administrators… One-game playoffs will be held to determine the top seed in the Cumberland District girls basketball tournament (Eastside vs. Thomas Walker on Tuesday at Rye Cove) and Black Diamond District boys basketball tournament (Grundy vs. Honaker tonight at Twin Valley). … The Mountain 7 District canceled its tournament. ... Today's Southwest District boys game between Richlands and Lebanon will decide the third seed for the tournament.