PREP BASKETBALL: District tournaments begin this week for Southwest Virginia squads

NOTES: The Black Diamond District will finalize its dates and pairings today in a meeting of administrators… One-game playoffs will be held to determine the top seed in the Cumberland District girls basketball tournament (Eastside vs. Thomas Walker on Tuesday at Rye Cove) and Black Diamond District boys basketball tournament (Grundy vs. Honaker tonight at Twin Valley). … The Mountain 7 District canceled its tournament. ... Today's Southwest District boys game between Richlands and Lebanon will decide the third seed for the tournament.
BOYS
Cumberland District
Wednesday
First Round
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Rye Cove-Castlewood winner at Twin Springs
Eastside-Thomas Walker winner at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Sites TBD
Third-Place Game
Championship Game
Hogoheegee District
Tuesday
First Round
Patrick Henry vs. Rural Retreat
Thursday
Semifinals
Rural Retreat-Patrick Henry winner at Holston
Northwood at Chilhowie
Friday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners
---
Mountain Empire District
Tuesday
First Round
Grayson County at Galax, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Bland County, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
Auburn-Bland County winner at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Galax-Grayson County winner at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
At George Wythe High School
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
---
Southwest District
Wednesday
First Round
Marion at Lebanon/Richlands
Virginia High at Richlands/Lebanon
Friday
Semifinals
Marion-Lebanon/Richlands winner at Graham
Virginia High-Richlands/Lebanon winner at Tazewell
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners
---
GIRLS
Cumberland District
Tuesday
First Round
Rye Cove at J.I. Burton
Castlewood at Twin Springs
Thursday
Semifinals
Rye Cove/J.I. Burton winner at Eastside/Thomas Walker
Twin Springs/Castlewood winner at Thomas Walker/Eastside
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Third-Place Game
Championship Game
---
Hogoheegee District
Tuesday
First Round
Northwood at Holston
Thursday
Semifinals
Holston-Northwood winner at Rural Retreat
Patrick Henry at Chilhowie
Friday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners
---
Mountain Empire District
Tuesday
First Round
Auburn at Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.
Galax at Bland County, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
Bland County-Galax winner at George Wythe, 6 p.m.
Auburn-Fort Chiswell winner at Grayson County, 6 p.m.
Thursday