PREP BASKETBALL: District tournaments begin this week for Southwest Virginia squads
VHSL Logo

NOTES: The Black Diamond District will finalize its dates and pairings today in a meeting of administrators… One-game playoffs will be held to determine the top seed in the Cumberland District girls basketball tournament (Eastside vs. Thomas Walker on Tuesday at Rye Cove) and Black Diamond District boys basketball tournament (Grundy vs. Honaker tonight at Twin Valley). … The Mountain 7 District canceled its tournament. ... Today's Southwest District boys game between Richlands and Lebanon will decide the third seed for the tournament. 

BOYS

Cumberland District

Wednesday

First Round

Thomas Walker at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Castlewood at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Rye Cove-Castlewood winner at Twin Springs

Eastside-Thomas Walker winner at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Sites TBD

Third-Place Game

Championship Game

Hogoheegee District

Tuesday

First Round

Patrick Henry vs. Rural Retreat

Thursday

Semifinals

Rural Retreat-Patrick Henry winner at Holston

Northwood at Chilhowie

Friday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners

---

Mountain Empire District

Tuesday

First Round

Grayson County at Galax, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Bland County, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

Auburn-Bland County winner at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Galax-Grayson County winner at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

At George Wythe High School

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

---

Southwest District

Wednesday

First Round

Marion at Lebanon/Richlands

Virginia High at Richlands/Lebanon

Friday

Semifinals

Marion-Lebanon/Richlands winner at Graham

Virginia High-Richlands/Lebanon winner at Tazewell

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners

---

GIRLS

Cumberland District

Tuesday

First Round

Rye Cove at J.I. Burton

Castlewood at Twin Springs

Thursday

Semifinals

Rye Cove/J.I. Burton winner at Eastside/Thomas Walker

Twin Springs/Castlewood winner at Thomas Walker/Eastside

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Third-Place Game

Championship Game

---

Hogoheegee District

Tuesday

First Round

Northwood at Holston

Thursday

Semifinals

Holston-Northwood winner at Rural Retreat

Patrick Henry at Chilhowie

Friday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners

---

Mountain Empire District

Tuesday

First Round

Auburn at Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.

Galax at Bland County, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

Bland County-Galax winner at George Wythe, 6 p.m.

Auburn-Fort Chiswell winner at Grayson County, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

At George Wythe High School

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

--

Southwest District

Tuesday

First Round

Tazewell at Richlands

Graham at Lebanon

Thursday

Semifinals

Lebanon-Graham winner at Marion

Richlands-Tazewell winner at Virginia High

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners

