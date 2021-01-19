PREP BASKETBALL: Delatos guides Holston past Chilhowie

“We made shots when we needed them down the stretch,” said Holston coach Jeff Austin. “I told them after the game that there’s been times here before where we would have folded like a cheap tent and lost that game, but we were able to go on that little run and give ourselves a cushion.”

Blevins (20 points) and Brooks (10 points, eight rebounds, five steals) played well on both ends of the floor as Holston avenged a 63-59 road loss to the Warriors on Jan. 4. Brycen Sheets contributed 13 rebounds to the victory.

“The first time we played them they outhustled us and beat us fair and square,” Delatos said. “So, we really wanted this.”

What was the biggest difference between that earlier setback to the Warriors and the rematch?

“The first time they dictated the tempo and forced us into a style we didn’t want to play,” Austin said. “Tonight, not being in foul trouble early, which we were the first time against them, and just being able to do the things we wanted to do really helped us.”

Chilhowie received a dozen points apiece from D.J. Martin and Jonathan Phelps, while Zac Hall added 11 points, Josh Tuell pulled down 12 rebounds and Dawson Walters came up with five steals.