PREP BASKETBALL: Delatos guides Holston past Chilhowie

DAMASCUS, Va. – Nick Delatos got Holston High School going early by throwing down a two-handed slam. His steal and free throws with less than a minute left enabled the Cavaliers to slam the door shut on Chilhowie’s comeback bid.
Delatos pumped in 24 points and came through in the clutch as Holston earned a crucial 63-53 Hogoheegee District boys basketball victory over the Warriors on Tuesday night.
Holston (5-5, 4-1) travels to Hogoheegee co-leader Northwood (4-1, 3-1) on Thursday in another showdown as the Cavaliers chase the district’s regular-season championship.
“We want it,” Delatos said. “We’ve put a lot of time and work in to get where we’re at.”
The Delatos dunk sparked a 10-0 first-quarter run that gave Holston a 12-2 advantage and that lead stood at 45-31 midway through the third quarter. However, Chilhowie stormed back behind a balanced offensive attack and a renewed defensive intensity as the Warriors pulled even at 51 with 4:36 remaining in the contest.
Holston responded with a 7-0 run keyed by two buckets from Quaheim Brooks, a basket by Delatos and a free throw from Lane Blevins.
The steal by Delatos and the ensuing two free throws he sank with 58.1 seconds left put Holston up 61-53 and essentially sealed the deal.
“We made shots when we needed them down the stretch,” said Holston coach Jeff Austin. “I told them after the game that there’s been times here before where we would have folded like a cheap tent and lost that game, but we were able to go on that little run and give ourselves a cushion.”
Blevins (20 points) and Brooks (10 points, eight rebounds, five steals) played well on both ends of the floor as Holston avenged a 63-59 road loss to the Warriors on Jan. 4. Brycen Sheets contributed 13 rebounds to the victory.
“The first time we played them they outhustled us and beat us fair and square,” Delatos said. “So, we really wanted this.”
What was the biggest difference between that earlier setback to the Warriors and the rematch?
“The first time they dictated the tempo and forced us into a style we didn’t want to play,” Austin said. “Tonight, not being in foul trouble early, which we were the first time against them, and just being able to do the things we wanted to do really helped us.”
Chilhowie received a dozen points apiece from D.J. Martin and Jonathan Phelps, while Zac Hall added 11 points, Josh Tuell pulled down 12 rebounds and Dawson Walters came up with five steals.
The Warriors (4-4, 4-2) shot just 7-for-40 from 3-point range.
“Our style of play got us back into it as we forced some turnovers and made some shots,” said Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass said. “Our problem right now with this team is just consistency. We’ve all got to get on the same page and be more consistent and we’ll get this thing going.”
With 11 days left to go in the regular season, the Cavaliers, Northwood and Chilhowie still have a shot at finishing at the top of the Hogoheegee.
Holston notched a 67-56 win over Northwood last week as Blevins and Brooks both had double-doubles. There will be plenty at stake in Saltville on Thursday evening.
“Another huge game,” Austin said.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570