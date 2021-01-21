PREP BASKETBALL: Delatos’ 38 directs Holston to top of Hogoheegee District

The Cavaliers led by 10 points during the first half on Thursday, but once again saw an opponent storm back.

“I think they’re trying to kill me. Not literally, but they don’t like me to rest easy,” said Holston coach Jeff Austin. “But one thing about these guys is they play hard. They’ll make mistakes, but get right back after it and don’t let it get them down. They don’t quit playing hard.”

After Northwood’s Chris Frye banked in a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to put Northwood up 53-51 entering the final period, Delatos heated up and the Cavaliers made enough plays to prevail.

A bucket by Brycen Sheets put the Cavaliers ahead to stay with 2:18 remaining. Sheets finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Braxton Vannoy made some key fourth-quarter plays and Quaheim Brooks finished with 10 boards.

Yet, Delatos was the difference.

“He’s explosive and knocked down some big shots,” said Northwood coach Tim Johnson. “You have to give the kid credit – he’s a really good player.”

Delatos sat our four games earlier this season after violating team rules, but hasn’t missed a beat since returning. There is no doubt he plays with unbridled passion.