PREP BASKETBALL: Delatos’ 38 directs Holston to top of Hogoheegee District

SALTVILLE, Va. – The week began with uncertainty in the Hogoheegee District, but two things are now clear.
The boys basketball team at Holston High School resides in first place and a dude from Damascus is the league’s best player.
Senior guard Nick Delatos poured in 38 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 70-64 win over the Northwood Panthers on Thursday night in a first-place Hogoheegee showdown.
Holston (6-5, 6-1) must beat Patrick Henry and Rural Retreat next week to clinch the program’s first outright district title since 1984.
“The job’s not done,” Delatos said. “We’re going to try to finish it.”
The 5-foot-11 Delatos certainly got it done on Thursday by putting in some serious work.
He had three dunks in the first half, while draining four 3-pointers in the second half to help the Cavaliers prevail in a back-and-forth game.
“Really, It was about my teammates finding me a lot and getting me open shots,” Delatos said.
Holston, Northwood (5-2, 3-2) and Chilhowie were tied for the top spot in the Hogoheegee District entering Tuesday, but Holston knocked off Chilhowie and Northwood in the span of three days to take command.
Holston coughed up a double-digit lead in Tuesday’s 63-53 win over Chilhowie, but pulled away late.
The Cavaliers led by 10 points during the first half on Thursday, but once again saw an opponent storm back.
“I think they’re trying to kill me. Not literally, but they don’t like me to rest easy,” said Holston coach Jeff Austin. “But one thing about these guys is they play hard. They’ll make mistakes, but get right back after it and don’t let it get them down. They don’t quit playing hard.”
After Northwood’s Chris Frye banked in a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to put Northwood up 53-51 entering the final period, Delatos heated up and the Cavaliers made enough plays to prevail.
A bucket by Brycen Sheets put the Cavaliers ahead to stay with 2:18 remaining. Sheets finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Braxton Vannoy made some key fourth-quarter plays and Quaheim Brooks finished with 10 boards.
Yet, Delatos was the difference.
“He’s explosive and knocked down some big shots,” said Northwood coach Tim Johnson. “You have to give the kid credit – he’s a really good player.”
Delatos sat our four games earlier this season after violating team rules, but hasn’t missed a beat since returning. There is no doubt he plays with unbridled passion.
“You want to kind rein him in a little bit, but then again you just want to let him play, because he’s so talented,” Austin said. “The kid has worked his tail off and did everything he could to make himself a good player and I’m definitely glad he’s on our team.”
Michael Frye (16 points), Eli Carter (14 points, 13 rebounds, five steals) and Cole Rolen (13 points) led the way for the Panthers.
“The first half we didn’t protect the ball enough and had some unforced turnovers,” Johnson said. “In the second half, we weren’t patient enough offensively and we became more perimeter-oriented and didn’t attack the basket like we had in the first half. But I proud of the way the kids represented our school and we’ll get back at it.”
Holston and Northwood tied for first place in the Hogoheegee District standings last season, but the Panthers prevailed in both a one-game playoff to determine the league’s regional tournament bid and in the finals of the district tournament.
Now, Holston is two wins away from owning sole possession of that district championship.
“We’ve still got to play our best basketball and can’t overlook anybody. Rural Retreat and Patrick Henry are up and coming teams and they aren’t going to lay down,” Austin said “When you’re in first place everybody wants to beat that first-place team.”
