PREP BASKETBALL: Dante Worley leads VHS to win over John Battle

“We work together pretty good,” Wilson said. “I like running after her when she gets a breakaway. We work together good on defense too.”

Anna McKee scored all eight of John Battle’s first quarter points and finished with 20, including 8-for-13 from the charity stripe. There were 44 fouls called and 60 free throws taken in the game.

“Turnovers killed us, free throws at the end killed us,” said Adkins, whose Trojans were just 16-for-31 from the free throw line, while the Bearcats were 18-for-29. “It is what it is. You have got to handle the ball and then good things happen to you. Shots didn’t fall, so be it. It is what it is.

“When you have been in as long as I have, you have nights like this. It is just one of those things.”

Kara Kelley added 10 points for John Battle, while McKee’s sister. Charlee, worked with her in the backcourt, much like the Wilson sisters did for the Bearcats.

“We used to play travel ball with both of them so we are friends with them,” Wilson said. “It is just fun to play with two sisters, it is the same thing with us.”