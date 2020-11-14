PREP BASKETBALL: COVID-19 making it tough as the season in Tennessee is about to start

Walling said it’s imperative that the Cougars, who have had so much turnover among its personnel, get all the repetitions they can on the court.

“That is why it is so important for us to stay healthy,” she said. “If you go in quarantine for two weeks, all that stuff you have worked on - especially for us this year, losing four seniors and a key player for us - we have had to change our whole offense and our whole game plan.”

Aubrey, who returns four starters from last year’s 23-win team, has been pleased with how the Patriots have followed the proper protocols to play ball.

“We have got into the habit,” Aubrey said. “We have got it to the best that we can, we have got our protocols down pretty good.”

Walling feels much the same about the Cougars.

“It has been very challenging, but I am very proud of my kids,” said Walling, whose Cougars tied a school record with 29 wins last season. “They have really done a good job of making sure we are doing what we have to do to keep each other healthy as far as making sure we are washing our hands after practices and making sure that we wear our masks and we are doing our part to make sure we take care of each other.”