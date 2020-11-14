PREP BASKETBALL: COVID-19 making it tough as the season in Tennessee is about to start

Kristi Walling had already professed to being adverse to germs.
Imagine her feelings coaching a basketball team in the midst of a pandemic where the disease is spread through contact with others.
“This has definitely been an interesting year,” said Walling, in her fourth year as head coach of the Sullivan Central girls basketball team. “I think my kids think I am crazy sometimes because I am already like a germophobe when it comes to stuff like this. During flu season I am always sanitizing the basketballs and stuff like crazy and taking Lysol to the locker rooms.”
That activity has continued. In the case of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, not only is it imperative to wear masks and keep a safe distance from others, but the old adage “cleanliness is next to godliness” really rings true.
“It is kind of taking it up a notch this year,” she said. “We have to make sure we use bleach water on stuff before and after practices. Our kids have masks coming in and when we are out on the sidelines during practice, we have to take temperature checks, asking them COVID questions with a checklist before every practice. It is definitely been a different year this year.”
While the Cougars lost four quality seniors – two of whom are playing college basketball - and a returning starter to a knee injury, they are still slated to open the season on Tuesday by hosting Unaka in the Hall of Fame Classic. That will be followed two days later with a visit to Hampton.
At least they hope so.
“That is what we tell our kids every day,” said Walling, whose male counterparts at Sullivan Central are currently under quarantine due to a positive coronavirus test and won’t be able to play until the following week. “You have got to be prepared and make sure you come in ready for practice every day because right now the odds are kind of against you. You have kind of got to be prepared for when that quarantine hits you at some point.”
Sullivan Central is far from the only school dealing with COVID issues. Sullivan East is doing the same, having decided to limit capacity at home games to 850, which is about a third of capacity at the Dyer Dome.
Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distance at games. The players do much the same unless they are playing in a game.
“We have to wear masks in and out of practice and we have to wear them when we are stretching and when we are having meetings,” Sullivan East girls coach Allan Aubrey said. “We don’t have to wear masks while we are actually playing.”
Tennessee schools have come far since June when teams finally received the go-ahead to resume workouts, but they couldn’t even use basketballs early on.
“It has made everything more challenging,” Walling said. “You have got kids in the weight room with masks and it is hot in our weight room. You have to make sure you sanitize everything. At one point I didn’t even want kids sharing a basketball which made it tough doing certain drills.”
Walling said it’s imperative that the Cougars, who have had so much turnover among its personnel, get all the repetitions they can on the court.
“That is why it is so important for us to stay healthy,” she said. “If you go in quarantine for two weeks, all that stuff you have worked on - especially for us this year, losing four seniors and a key player for us - we have had to change our whole offense and our whole game plan.”
Aubrey, who returns four starters from last year’s 23-win team, has been pleased with how the Patriots have followed the proper protocols to play ball.
“We have got into the habit,” Aubrey said. “We have got it to the best that we can, we have got our protocols down pretty good.”
Walling feels much the same about the Cougars.
“It has been very challenging, but I am very proud of my kids,” said Walling, whose Cougars tied a school record with 29 wins last season. “They have really done a good job of making sure we are doing what we have to do to keep each other healthy as far as making sure we are washing our hands after practices and making sure that we wear our masks and we are doing our part to make sure we take care of each other.”
Much like what occurred with football and other fall sports, there will be occasions in the upcoming season when games are canceled and teams are quarantined. Yet, Aubrey figures the season will go on.
“Just kind of looking at Tennessee, I think Tennessee is moving forward regardless,” Aubrey said. “I think all of us will be touched with cancellations here and there, but Tennessee has shown from the beginning that they want us to have seasons.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
