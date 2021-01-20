PREP BASKETBALL: Clay helps Eastside mold victory over Thomas Walker

COEBURN, Va. – A promising newcomer helped the girls basketball team at Eastside High School retain the status quo.
Freshman Taylor Clay provided a spark off the bench as Eastside moved into sole possession of first place in the Cumberland District with a 60-56 triumph over the Thomas Walker Pioneers on Wednesday night as the Spartans extended their win streak against league foes to 43.
Clay finished with 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists in what was perhaps her best game of the season. If not the top performance in 2021 for the daughter of successful Eastside baseball coach Chris Clay, it was certainly the most important.
“This was one of our big games that we needed to win,” Clay said. “I’m just glad I got to contribute a lot.”
The 5-foot-4 Clay put in serious work on both ends of the court and spent the night battling in the post with 6-foot-1 junior Lakin Burke of Thomas Walker. Burke finished with 12 points and had to earn them against the smaller and tenacious defender.
“I was just trying to front her,” Clay said. “If she got in front of me, I knew I wouldn’t be able to stop her. I just tried to not let her get her hands on the ball, because she’s one of their main assets.”
Count Eastside coach Barry Ruff among those impressed by Clay’s versatile skillset.
“She’s just an athlete,” Ruff said. “She’s still learning our system, but can do a lot of things. She guarded their best player pretty much all night and that freed us up to have our best defender [Anna Whited] other places on the floor.”
A 13-2 run put Eastside up 46-35 with 7:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, yet Thomas Walker (8-1, 5-1) didn’t go away and pulled within 58-56 with 24.3 seconds remaining after Burke buried two foul shots.
However, the Spartans (6-3, 6-0) sealed the deal with two Lexie Love free throws with 9.7 ticks left on the clock. Thomas Walker’s final shot attempt did not connect as Clay fittingly hauled down the game’s final rebound.
Anna Whited (14 points, eight rebounds, six steals, three assists), Kacie Jones (13 points) and Chloe Powers (11 points, three steals, two blocks) joined Clay in scoring in double digits, while Love added nine points and eight rebounds.
What does Whited, a senior, think of Clay’s game?
“She has great potential,” Whited said.
Of course, Whited might be a bit biased.
“I love her,” Whited aid. “She’s my cousin.”
Despite being at a height disadvantage, Ruff liked his team’s all-out effort.
“Thomas Walker can put three 6-foot girls on the floor and our tallest player is 5-10,” the coach said. “But I felt like we won the boards. We had 10 offensive rebounds and against a good team like that, we’ll take it. We did what we do well, we pressured them and we stress defense in this program.”
Whited can vouch for that.
“We spend an hour working on defense in each practice,” she said. “That’s our main goal and we try to get about 10 steals a game.”
The Spartans finished with 13 steals on Wednesday, so check that one off the to-do list.
Thomas Walker was 2-20 during the 2017-18 season, but the turnaround started the following winter when the Pioneers won 16 games in Jonathan Lovelace’s first season as a head coach.
After going 21-5 a year ago, Thomas Walker won its first eight games this season.
However, the team is still searching for that elusive victory over the crew from Coeburn.
The Pioneers committed 23 turnovers on Wednesday.
“Credit to Eastside, they make you play ugly basketball,” Lovelace said. “They are known for that pressure and we knew it was coming and going to be physical. Credit it to them, they played hard defense and we couldn’t run anything.”
Abigail Bullins and Talyn Dibrell added 10 points apiece for TW. Shelbie Fannon finished with eight points and battled foul trouble for the Pioneers.
The two teams will meet again on Tuesday in Ewing as Eastside tries to continue its ownership of the Cumberland District.
“I told my girls before the game that win or lose, Tuesday’s for the district championship,” Ruff said. “It’s still the same now. We go to their place, they are going to be fired up and they have a good team.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570