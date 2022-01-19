PREP BASKETBALL: Carolina Basketball Academy eager for return to Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. – Greg Primus of Carolina Basketball Academy has a good memory of Virginia High’s Bearcat Den and the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase.

“I brought my first team to this tournament around five years ago,” Primus said. “We loss by three to Oak Hill Academy and won against Huntington Prep. It was a fun experience against great competition, and we’ve been interested in Bristol ever since.”

CBA (29-5) is scheduled to play Tennessee Prep Academy from Memphis Friday afternoon at 4 under the revised schedule. The CBA campus is located in downtown Atlanta after the school opened in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Robert “Rock” Jones now serves as the head coach for CBA, but Primus handles a variety of roles for the talent-rich squad.

“Most schools are concerned about protecting their record and rankings, but we’re not afraid to play anybody,” Primus said.

The Tigers plan to compete in seven tournaments this season and have already recorded three wins in Big Shots events. The most impressive victory was a 101-100 overtime decision over North Carolina-based Vertical Academy, which features social media sensation Mikey Williams. The high-flying Williams has been ranked as the No. 2 combo guard in the country.

“There was a standing-room-only crowd for that game,” Primus said. “Our guys were definitely not star-struck. The played extremely hard on and off the ball, and produced at a high level.”

The marquee talents for CBA include 6-foot-7 forward Aliou Cisse and 6-2 point guard Darryl Houston. Cisse collected 22 points and 10 rebounds in that win over Vertical at Fayetteville Academy in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to Primus, Houston is a small version of NBA ballhandling great Jamal Crawford while Cisse is “an athletic freak” with an astounding 43-inch vertical jump.

“Darryl breaks defenders down off the dribble and sets up his teammates,” Primus said. “Aliou can jump out of the gym, block shots and finish around the rim.”

Six-foot guard Randy Crosby scored 22 points against Vertical, including the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

JD Tsasa, a 6-7 phenom, has also been training with CBA but is currently sidelined by a foot injury.

“JD originally committed to Indiana, but he’s now looking at entering the G League in May,” Primus said.

Primus helps train top prospects for the NBA draft and works as an independent scouting consultant for the NBA. He spoke by phone late Tuesday night after scouting the North Carolina at Miami showdown in Coral Gables, Florida.

“I have a passion for basketball and I enjoy helping athletes reach their potential,” said Primus, who helped train former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs before last year’s NBA draft. “Our program at CBA has been growing and our former and current players are flourishing.

“We’ve sent guys to program like Arizona State, California, Western Kentucky, LSU and Connecticut.”

As for tonight’s game in Bristol, Primus said he players simply want the chance to compete.

“This team is very scary,” Primus said. “We go 10 deep with super athletic and scrappy guys.”

The CBA roster is comprised of players from New York, Georgia, Arizona and Canada. So far, the Tigers have played in Memphis, South Carolina, North Carolina and in the John Marshall tournament in Richmond.

Just three days after their stop in Bristol, CBA will travel to Long Beach, California, for another event.

“We will play any team at any time. We love the competition, and we love coming to Bristol,” Primus said. “Only two things can happen at the prep level. You get exposure or you get exposed. And you don’t get exposure by being scared to face good teams.”