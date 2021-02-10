PREP BASKETBALL: Capsules for Region 1D boys and girls

BOYS
Region 1D
Twin Springs (13-3) at Holston (11-5)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Twin Springs owns two wins over Holston, beating the Cavaliers 44-41 on Jan. 11 and 61-37 on Jan. 18. Connor Lane starred in both triumphs for the Titans, finishing with 16 and 27 points. … Holston has reeled off seven straight wins since that last loss to Twin Springs, including wrapping up the program’s first outright Hogoheegee District regular-season title since 1984 and winning the district tournament for the second time in three years. … Nick Delatos (22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game), Quaheim Brooks (10.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 4.1 apg), Lane Blevins (10.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Brycen Sheets (8.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg) are the leaders for Holston. Delatos had 42 points in a win over Northwood in the finals of the Hogoheegee District tourney. … Holston received a first-round bye, while Twin Springs cruised to a 71-46 first-round win over Honaker on Tuesday. This will be the fourth straight win-or-go-home game for the Titans, who had to win the Cumberland District tournament just to qualify for the Region 1D tourney.
Up Next: The winner plays either J.I. Burton or Grundy in Saturday’s regional finals.
Grundy (11-4) at J.I. Burton (12-2)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: The C&C Connection – as in Trevor Culbertson and Zac Campbell – has paced the J.I. Burton Raiders all season. … Culbertson is averaging 14.9 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. He has more than 1,000 career points and has dished out 523 assists in four seasons. Meanwhile, Campbell is averaging 18.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game and is shooting 85.5 percent from the free throw line. … Ethan Lindsay (9.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.2 spg) has played well for Burton too. The only losses for the Raiders have been to Rye Cove and Eastside. … “This season has been the most unusual and unpredictable year of all time,” said J.I. Burton coach Caleb Church. “Through all the craziness, our main focus has been to show up every day and continue to get better. I feel like we have done just that. Now that it is tournament time we have to really step up our game. Regardless of the outcome we are excited to compete for a region championship.” … J.I. Burton last played on Jan. 30. The Raiders opted out of the Cumberland District tournament, since they had already clinched a regional tournament bid. … J.I. Burton received a first-round bye in the Region 1D tourney, while Grundy notched a 72-50 first-round win over Northwood on Tuesday. … Grundy is in the regional semifinals for the third straight year.
Up Next: Either Holston or Twin Springs awaits the winner in Saturday’s Region 1D championship game.
GIRLS
Region 1D
Honaker (10-0) at Rural Retreat (9-3)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Rural Retreat is making its fourth straight regional tournament appearance, while Honaker is in the regional semifinals for the third consecutive season. … Delanie Trivitt (12.3 points per game), Madison Fiscus (10.2 points, 5.1 steals, 3.1 assists per game) and Annabelle Fiscus (8.4 ppg, 2.1 spg) have been the leaders for Rural Retreat. The Indians won the Hogoheegee District regular-season title for the first time since 1993. … The losses for Rural Retreat have come to Region 1C finalist George Wythe (twice) and Region 1D semifinalist Chilhowie. … Rural Retreat received a first-round bye, while Honaker impressively overpowered Eastside for a 71-52 first-round win on Tuesday. … Honaker won the regional title in 2019 and finished as runner-up last season. The Tigers were the 2020 VHSL Class 1 state co-champions.
Up Next: A Region 1D finals appearance on Saturday against either Thomas Walker or Chilhowie awaits the winner.
Chilhowie (6-2) at Thomas Walker (14-2)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Defense is the calling card for Thomas Walker and the Pioneers are averaging 20 steals per game. “We pride ourselves on defense and when we play to our potential on the defense end, it turns into easy offense,” said TW coach Jonathan Lovelace. … Lovelace, who attended Volunteer High School in Northeast Tennessee, is 43-14 in his three seasons as head coach. The Pioneers were 2-20 the season before he arrived. … Junior Lakin Burke (17 points, 11 rebounds per game) and senior Shelbie Fannon (15.5 points, five rebounds, five steals per game) are the top players for Thomas Walker. … TW received a bye to the semifinals, while Chilhowie earned a 62-53 first-round triumph over Grundy on Tuesday. … Katie Barr has averaged 21.4 points in three postseason games for Chilhowie, which won the Hogoheegee District tournament. “Chilhowie is a scrappy team and have had a good season,” Lovelace said. “We can’t look past them. You can’t afford to look past anyone this time of year.”