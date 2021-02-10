PREP BASKETBALL: Capsules for Region 1D boys and girls

The Skinny: The C&C Connection – as in Trevor Culbertson and Zac Campbell – has paced the J.I. Burton Raiders all season. … Culbertson is averaging 14.9 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. He has more than 1,000 career points and has dished out 523 assists in four seasons. Meanwhile, Campbell is averaging 18.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game and is shooting 85.5 percent from the free throw line. … Ethan Lindsay (9.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.2 spg) has played well for Burton too. The only losses for the Raiders have been to Rye Cove and Eastside. … “This season has been the most unusual and unpredictable year of all time,” said J.I. Burton coach Caleb Church. “Through all the craziness, our main focus has been to show up every day and continue to get better. I feel like we have done just that. Now that it is tournament time we have to really step up our game. Regardless of the outcome we are excited to compete for a region championship.” … J.I. Burton last played on Jan. 30. The Raiders opted out of the Cumberland District tournament, since they had already clinched a regional tournament bid. … J.I. Burton received a first-round bye in the Region 1D tourney, while Grundy notched a 72-50 first-round win over Northwood on Tuesday. … Grundy is in the regional semifinals for the third straight year.