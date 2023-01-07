PREP BASKETBALL: Brown comes up big for Vikings in victory over Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. – The storyline for Saturday’s basketball game at Abingdon High School figured to be the battle of the senior big men with 7-foot Evan Ramsey of Abingdon and 6-6 Brandon Dufore of Tennessee High.

Colin Brown authored his own story.

The 6-foot senior guard scored a career-high 24 points as the THS Vikings earned a 72-61 win over the AHS Falcons before a large crowd.

What was the strategy for Brown?

“I just tried to attack,” Brown said.

Brown knows something about pressure since he started as a freshman.

“I try to be a pure point guard,” Brown said. “You’ve got to handle the ball, run the plays, shoot, and finish around the basket.”

Brown earned a passing grade in all those areas Saturday. He also contributed to a full-court press that helped THS build leads of 18-5 and 33-11 in the first half.

“Colin controls the pace for us and he handles that role well,” THS coach Michael McMeans said. “Colin’s growth from last season has been insane.”

As for the big man battle, Dufore was credited with six steals in the first quarter as the Vikings attempted to deny the ball to the long-armed Ramsey.

Dufore, who missed much of the second half with foul trouble, managed just three points for the game.

Ramsey, who averages 24 points and 16 rebounds, led AHS in scoring with 26.

Senior forward Dayton Osborne added 16 points for AHS, which was doomed by 23 turnovers.

“We talked about that press before the game, and we just weren’t ready,” AHS coach Chris Hutton said. “We’re young at the guard position but we’re growing all the time.”

The Falcons (8-4) cut the THS lead to 64-57 with 2:34 left in the game as Ramsey and the 6-4 Osborne went to work in the paint.

The Falcons (8-4) were coming off a Friday night game at Wise Country Central where they arrived back in Abingdon at 11:30.

“We didn’t quit, and I thought we played really well for about 24 minutes,” Hutton said. “Tennessee High is one of the top teams in Northeast Tennessee. Give all the credit to them. We just have to keep grinding and playing through our strengths.”

Six-foot-three senior Creed Musick contributed 22 points for THS, with many of those points coming off offensive rebounds.

The hero of this tale was Brown, who also canned a half court heave to close the third quarter.

“You need confidence in a big game like this,” said Brown, who averages 16 points. “I did what I could do and got one or two shots off on Ramsey. He’s so long that you have to put the ball really high in the air.”

GIRLS

Tenn. High 56, Abingdon 27

Defense was also the story in the first game, as the Vikings allowed just 12 points in the second half with a blend of zone and man-to-man defense.

“We’re coming together as a team in each practice and game,” said THS coach Amanda Vance.

Vance, who played basketball at now defunct Sullivan North, is serving as head coach on an interim basis as Kim Bright tends to health issues.

“I’m having a great time,” said Vance, who has been on the THS coaching staff for five years. “Being able to lead these athletes has been a blessing.”

Anna Kate Kinch paced the Vikings (8-10) with 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, while senior point guard Kendall Cross (11 points, four assists), sophomore Chase Wolfenbarger (11 points) and sophomore Keeyanah Foote (eight rebounds) also played well.

The Vikings took a 19-13 advantage at the 6:10 mark of the second quarter and were up 28-21 at halftime.

“I think we ran out of gas a little bit in the second half,” AHS coach Jimmy Brown said. “Tennessee High made a few jumpers and we couldn’t get anything to drop.”

Freshman point guard Lauren Baker led the Falcons (3-9) with 10 points.

AHS entered the game averaging nearly 20 turnovers. The Falcons start two sophomores along with seniors Cadence Waters and Taylor Jennings.

“We’re asking kids to do things they didn’t have to do last year, and they are still growing into those roles,” Brown said. “Hopefully, we can play our best basketball with all the Mountain 7 District games coming up.”