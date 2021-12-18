PREP BASKETBALL: Brentwood Academy downs West Ridge for Arby's Ladies Hoops title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – What better way to break the stress of exam time than some basketball. A trophy for the ride home isn’t bad either.
Millie Brown and Ebony Perry combined for 33 points to lead Brentwood Academy to a hard-fought 47-40 Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops tournament championship over West Ridge on Saturday afternoon at Viking Hall.
“This is a good tournament for us, we got pushed and had to push back,” said Brentwood head coach Rhonda Brown, whose Eagles defeated Tennessee High, Wise County Central and West Ridge in three days to take top honors. “They are a good team, the team we played last night was good too.”
Brentwood had traveled the furthest of any of the eight teams in the event, and came out on top, led by Millie Brown, the coach’s daughter, who earned Most Valuable Player honors, contributing 17 points, including five 3s, against the Wolves.
“We just finished exams so we were just all super, super ready to start playing again,” said Millie Brown, who has committed to North Carolina-Asheville. “We hadn’t had a game for a couple of weeks, but we have been looking forward to this tournament all year, really just to have some time together and I am really proud of my girls. They all came in and killed it.”
Perry added 16 points for Brentwood, including eight in the first quarter and 15 in the opening half, staking the Eagles to a 26-18 lead at the break.
“Ebony killed it, literally killed it,” Millie Brown said. “When she gets rolling she gets rolling. That kid, she is so good, I love her, an even better person too.”
West Ridge (10-4), which was led by Jaelyn West with 17 points, struggled to score for much of the game, falling behind 43-25 after three quarters.
“I told the kids at halftime that is the only difference right now is they are making their shots and we are not making ours, but we will make them in the second half,” West Ridge head coach Kristi Walling said. “I feel like we started finally hitting them, but it was almost too late at that point.”
Those shots did fall in the fourth quarter, with West scoring eight points during a 13-0 run to allow the Wolves to narrow the margin to 43-38 with 1:24 to play.
“We had a lot of fight in us and that is what I was most proud about because it could have easily gone the other way,” Walling said. “You get down 18 and they could just easily quit and lost by 40, but they didn’t, they kept fighting back so I was very pleased with that.”
Foul-plagued Trinity Fields – who won the 3-point contest on Friday night – was able to make four free throws to put the game away for the Eagles in the final 11 seconds.
“We tried to make it a little more exciting than it needed to be, but that seems to be what we do,” Rhonda Brown said. “It was fun, I thought they really battled.”
Allie Jordan added nine points for the Wolves, who also lost in the finals of the Hardee’s Classic last month at David Crockett.
“I am very proud of this group,” Walling said. “I hate that we have been in the championship twice and hate we couldn’t get one. These kids showed they are fighters tonight so I am very proud of that.”
Third Place
Morristown West 55, Wise County Central 43
A fast start staked the Warriors to a big lead, but it was the Trojans who pulled away to finish in third place in the tournament.
“Give Morristown West credit, they got after us,” Wise Central head coach Robin Dotson said. “The third quarter on they played harder than we did, had a lot more energy, that is all you can say.”
Freshman Emmah McAmis had 10 of her 15 points in the opening half, with the Warriors building a 20-5 lead before the Trojans whittled it down to 25-19 at the break.
“They were just more physical with us, they just wore us out basically,” said Dotson, whose Warriors were outscored 14-5 in the third quarter the previous night in the semifinals with Brentwood Academy. “They could have quit down 20-5 and they closed out 14-5 over the rest of the half.
“The last two nights we have been up against some athletes that have got after us.”
Milligan signee Nina Lovelace, who had 12 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter, sparked the Trojans on a 22-12 run to take a 41-37 lead into the final quarter. Aubrie Messer added 10 points in the win.
“We knew what to expect, but we didn’t counter,” said Dotson, of Lovelace.
McAmis drew the Warriors within 45-39 with 5:12 left, but it was all Trojans from that point on.
“We have got to be tougher, the Mountain 7 [District] is going to be tough every night, we are going to get everybody’s best game,” Dotson said. “We have just got to be better. We have got to communicate better, we have got to do a lot of things better.”
Fifth Place
Ridgeview 61, Hampton 52
Hailey Sutherland scored 17 points to earn all-tournament honors while leading the Wolfpack past the Bulldogs to place fifth in the event. Bailey Strouth paced Ridgeview with 18 points.
Piper Helle led Hampton with 20 points, while Madison McClain had four 3s and 14 points in the loss. Linsey Jenkins added 13 for the Bulldogs.
Seventh Place
Unicoi County 41, Tennessee High 28
Hayley Rush had three 3s and finished with 13 points to lead the Blue Devils past the Vikings to finish in seventh place in the eight-team tournament. Faith Bennett added 10 points in the win.
Kendall Cross led Tennessee High with 13 points. The Vikings were outscored 26-12 in the second half.
