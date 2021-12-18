PREP BASKETBALL: Brentwood Academy downs West Ridge for Arby's Ladies Hoops title

“We tried to make it a little more exciting than it needed to be, but that seems to be what we do,” Rhonda Brown said. “It was fun, I thought they really battled.”

Allie Jordan added nine points for the Wolves, who also lost in the finals of the Hardee’s Classic last month at David Crockett.

“I am very proud of this group,” Walling said. “I hate that we have been in the championship twice and hate we couldn’t get one. These kids showed they are fighters tonight so I am very proud of that.”

Third Place

Morristown West 55, Wise County Central 43

A fast start staked the Warriors to a big lead, but it was the Trojans who pulled away to finish in third place in the tournament.

“Give Morristown West credit, they got after us,” Wise Central head coach Robin Dotson said. “The third quarter on they played harder than we did, had a lot more energy, that is all you can say.”

Freshman Emmah McAmis had 10 of her 15 points in the opening half, with the Warriors building a 20-5 lead before the Trojans whittled it down to 25-19 at the break.