PREP BASKETBALL: Breanna Yarber scores 17 in debut for Sullivan Central

“We are lucky a kid like that has decided to move and transfer into our area,” Sullivan Central head coach Kristi Walling said. “She is a big help, she is a great teammate. Again, she has only been with us for like one day so we just kind of threw her out there.

“We are just very fortunate that kind of fell into our hands.”

The Cougars weren’t complete strangers to Yarber, who has committed to NCAA Division I Campbell University. She has played travel ball with new teammates Jaelyn West and Macy McClellan.

“She can do a little bit of everything. We have got a lot of kids that can do a lot of things,” Walling said. “That is just how we play, she is like Jaelyn West, she can play guard and she can play the post, she fits right in with our mix.”

Yarber did both for the Cougars, entering the game off the bench in the first quarter and scoring her first points with 3:41 left before halftime.

“I am not going to lie,” Yarber said. “The nerves got to me a little bit, but once we got into the game and got into a groove with each other and learned how each other plays it just all went smoothly from there.”