PREP BASKETBALL: Breanna Yarber scores 17 in debut for Sullivan Central

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – It’s been a week of change for Breanna Yarber.
She felt just fine on the court.
Yarber scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, leading Sullivan Central to a 44-35 victory over Elizabethton on Friday night in her first game at the Dickie Warren Dome since transferring this week from Patrick Henry.
“I am just so grateful that the team took me in and to have the chemistry right off the bat,” said Yarber, whose family moved to the Blountville area this week due to her father’s business. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be welcomed into this team like I did.”
The Division 1 Player of the Year for Patrick Henry last season, the 6-foot-1 Yarber certainly felt for her former teammates, who are currently not able to even practice for what will be truncated season in Virginia due to COVID-19 issues.
“It was tough to leave Patrick Henry and my old team, but I knew coming in that this was a great program,” Yarber said. “I feel sorry for all the seniors that are going through this right now. I couldn’t imagine, I was blessed that dad started his business down here so I have been truly grateful for that.”
She paid dividends in a hurry for the Cougars (6-4, 1-1), who trailed 26-22 with 2:09 left to play, but Yarber scored six points, including a layup with 14.6 left to play to tie the score at 28, and then added six more, including four from the free throw line in overtime.
“We are lucky a kid like that has decided to move and transfer into our area,” Sullivan Central head coach Kristi Walling said. “She is a big help, she is a great teammate. Again, she has only been with us for like one day so we just kind of threw her out there.
“We are just very fortunate that kind of fell into our hands.”
The Cougars weren’t complete strangers to Yarber, who has committed to NCAA Division I Campbell University. She has played travel ball with new teammates Jaelyn West and Macy McClellan.
“She can do a little bit of everything. We have got a lot of kids that can do a lot of things,” Walling said. “That is just how we play, she is like Jaelyn West, she can play guard and she can play the post, she fits right in with our mix.”
Yarber did both for the Cougars, entering the game off the bench in the first quarter and scoring her first points with 3:41 left before halftime.
“I am not going to lie,” Yarber said. “The nerves got to me a little bit, but once we got into the game and got into a groove with each other and learned how each other plays it just all went smoothly from there.”
They needed every bit of production from Yarber, thanks to Elizabethton sophomore guard Lina Lyon, who canned three 3s and finished with a game-high 19 points for the Cyclones in a cold-shooting game that was tied at 11 at the break.
Elizabethton led 19-17 after three quarters and still led 26-22 after the final 3-pointer by Lyon. Walling just wanted to get the game to overtime, and Yarber put the ball in the hole, either driving to the basket or receiving nifty passes from the sister duo of Emma and Rachel Niebruegge.
“We had some little mental mistakes right there at the end that almost cost us,” said Walling, whose Cougars won despite committing more than 20 turnovers. “We played tough, got back in it, got to overtime and I felt confident if we could get to overtime and we could get in a little run we would be in a good shape and the kids really responded.”
Rachel Niebruegge put the Cougars up to stay with a driving layup and free throw to start the overtime, and Yarber followed with a basket for a 33-28 lead.
Yarber, who along with Allison Lambert, was able to limit 6-2 Morgan Headrick to just eight points, was all smiles after the game in what has been a whirlwind of a week.
“I thought coming in it was going to be extremely hard, but this team took me in under their wing and showed me everything and all their drills,” she said. “I have just been really blessed with the team I am on.”
BOYS
Elizabethton 83, Sullivan Central 59
Less than a week after helping Elizabethton to a second straight 4A state football championship, Jake Roberts scored 33 points to lead the Cyclones past the Cougars.
Brayden Phillips added 10 points for Elizabethton, which led 33-19 at halftime and built the lead to as much as 28 points.
Sullivan Central (2-6, 0-2) was paced by 6-7 Dawson Arnold and Ty Barb with 10 points apiece.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
