Scotty Boyd’s teams at Southwest Virginia Community College played at a frantic pace in piling up the points and he’s about to bring that exciting brand of basketball to Lebanon High School.

Boyd was approved as the new boys hoops coach of the Lebanon Pioneers during Thursday night’s Russell County School Board meeting as he takes over for Ryan Potts, who stepped down in March after four seasons at the helm and remains in an administrative role.

“I originally planned on taking a year off and then seeing what was available in 2024,” Boyd said. “But after Coach Potts resigned and the Lebanon job was open it was just too appealing not to go after it.

“Coach Potts has done a tremendous job at Lebanon and it cultivated into a 22-4 season [in 2022-23]. Returning the top six players off that team obviously was very enticing to coach that kind of talent.”

Boyd, 45, spent the last four seasons leading the SWCC Flying Eagles after the athletic department at the school was relaunched and he compiled a 29-53 record.

His team averaged 88.3 points per game during the 2022-23 season and led the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in 3-pointers made with 351.

SWCC started 8-2 this past winter before injuries and academic issues eventually led to a final record of 9-21.

“We won 29 games in three years, but considering we started a team from scratch, played one year then [the pandemic] canceled the next year, so we really ended up starting all over again for a second time,” Boyd said. “In the end, I was really proud of what we accomplished in what probably is the toughest region in the nation for NJCAA Division II.”

Prior to coaching at Southwest Virginia Community College, Boyd spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Honaker and was on head coach Marcus Dunham’s staff when the Tigers finished as state runner-up to Altavista in 2015.

Boyd also had a seven-year stint coaching the Southwest Virginia Heat AAU squad and the standouts on those squads included Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers), Zac Ervin (Elon University), Bradley Dean (Miami University of Ohio) from Gate City, Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell from Big Stone Gap and St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Thomas Francisco from Abingdon.

“I have known Coach Boyd for several years on both a personal and professional level,” said Lebanon principal Joey Long. “Over the years I have had the chance to watch his teams both as an assistant at the high school level and as a head coach at the collegiate level and I felt like he would be a good leader for the young men in our program.”

What will he be the biggest adjustment in shifting from the college level to the Virginia High School League?

“I’ll really miss the shot clock,” Boyd said. “I’ll be a big proponent of getting that to the high school game. It’s way overdue.”

He’ll have a team that should be explosive offensively.

Lebanon suffered a stunning 55-53 season-ending loss to Grundy in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Region 1D tournament, overshadowing a strong season for the Pioneers.

Keyton Keene (15.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.0 blocks per game) and Andy Lambert (13.8 ppg) are among the proven returnees for Lebanon.

The school moves from the Class 1 Hogoheegee District to the Class 2 Southwest District this fall.

“I saw them play several times last year,” Boyd said. “I saw them beat Union and Virginia High at the tournament in Wise and the three games against Honaker. I’ve already gone back and watched almost all the games from last year. I truly feel like we will have one of the most talented rosters in Southwest Virginia.”

One player that will not be on Lebanon’s roster is Max Boyd, Scotty’s son.

“Max will be a senior at Honaker, so he will stay there and play football and basketball at Honaker and graduate with all his friends,” Boyd said. “They should have one of the best teams in the state in Class 1 football and basketball. He loves Honaker and I’m supportive of him finishing his senior year at Honaker.”

A 1996 graduate of Honaker who grew up coming against Lebanon in football, basketball and baseball, he admits it will be a bit strange when he coaches the Pioneers against their county rival.

“I’ve actually thought a lot about it,” Boyd said. “Thinking ahead to those nights we would play is just an uneasy feeling for me personally. I’ll have a son on that team and a nephew, Caden, who’s at my house all the time. My brother Chris coaches there and we talk daily and are very close. [Honaker head coach] Waylon Hart was one of the groomsmen in my wedding. So, I know everyone wants to see that game and I’m as competitive as it gets, but it’s nothing I would be excited about to be honest about it.”

However, there is no doubting his excitement of calling the shots for Lebanon as the Pioneers will be racing up and down the floor on a court near you this winter.

“I want to thank Mr. Long and Coach Potts for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” Boyd said. “Lebanon has a great tradition and some of the best facilities in the area and a community that will support the program and I am grateful to be a part of it.”