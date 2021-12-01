PREP BASKETBALL: Black Diamond District Boys Basketball Preview

Honaker Tigers
Coach: Waylon Hart
Last season: 9-5
Key returners: Gavin Whitt, G, soph.; Trajon Boyd, F, sr.; Jaylon Hart, F, soph.; Aidan Lowe, C, soph.; Sean Gill, G/F, soph.
Promising newcomers: Caden Boyd, fr.; Peyton Musick, fr.; Parker Bandy, soph.
Key loss: T.J. Mullins
Outlook: Despite putting one of the youngest teams in Southwest Virginia on the court last season, the Honaker Tigers more than held their own.
After finishing tied with Grundy atop the Black Diamond District standings, Honaker posted a 49-44 win over the Golden Wave in a one-game playoff to determine the league’s automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament. The season ended with a 71-46 loss to Twin Springs in the first round of the regional tourney.
Expectations are high this time around with all their standouts back in the fold. Senior Trajon Boyd is a four-year starter and averaged 18 points per game last season in earning all-district honors.
Aidan Lowe scored at a clip of 10 points per game and was a second-team All-BDD pick, while Gavin Whitt (6.0 ppg), Jaylon Hart (5.0 ppg) and Max Boyd were honorable mention choices.
Sean Gill was a second-team all-district performer, but his 2021-22 debut will be delayed after injuring his knee during football season.
Parker Bandy, Lucas O’Quinn and the ninth-grade duo of Caden Boyd and Peyton Musick will provide Honaker with even more options.
Coach’s Quote: “These kids have put a lot of hard work in since last season and I just hope they are rewarded with a successful season.”
Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Brian Looney
Last season: 11-5
Key returners: Landon Johnson, G, soph.; Thomas Gilbert, G, soph.; Caleb Conaway, F, soph.; Jonah Looney, C, soph.
Promising newcomers: Isaiah Boyd; Devin Davis; Dylan Boyd; Oliver Thumen
Key loss: Cade Looney
Outlook: Grundy’s big man has moved on, but the Golden Wave still have the potential to do big things.
While 6-foot-8 Cade Looney is now starring at Emory & Henry College after finishing his four seasons at Grundy with 2,047 points and 1,170 rebounds, the Wave have the pieces in place to make a deep postseason run.
Thomas Gilbert (11.2 points, 2.1 rebounds per game), Landon Johnson (6.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg), 6-foot-3 Caleb Conaway (6.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and 6-5 Jonah Looney (6.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) are all sophomores who logged major minutes last season as Grundy advanced to the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament.
Isaiah Boyd, Devin Davis, Dylan Boyd, Oliver Thumen, Nate Stiltner and Nazir Combs will also contribute for a squad that has no seniors on its roster.
Isaiah Boyd is a transfer from Twin Valley who was a second-team All-Black Diamond District honoree season for the Panthers, while Thumen is a 6-foot-3 foreign exchange student from Sweden.
Grundy has seven players who stand 6-foot or taller.
Coach’s Quote: “We are very excited to get started this season and hope our team matures quickly as we play a difficult schedule.”
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Jeremy Ward
Last season: 3-10
Key returners: Lane Stiltner, G, sr.; Isaac Cooper, F, jr.; Matthew Lester, F, jr.; Ethan Snead, C, sr.
Promising newcomers: Chandler Cooper; Kenny Thompson
Key losses: Wade Cantrell; Xzavier Ward; Colton Compton; Noah Daniels; Connor Welch; Isaiah Boyd
Outlook: Just call them the new-look Twin Valley Panthers as an entire new starting lineup will take the floor.
Wade Cantrell and Colton Compton were first-team All-Black Diamond District selections, while Isaiah Boyd transferred to Grundy after being a second-team all-league pick. Those are some serious departures.
Finding somebody to step in and carry the scoring load is a must as Lane Stiltner, Chandler Cooper, Isaac Cooper, Matthew Lester, Ethan Snead, Kenny Thompson and Braxton Matney are among the candidates.
Size and defense will be strengths for Twin Valley.
Coach’s Quote: “We graduated six last year and those guys played a lot for us. We have all new starters this year, so experience could be a factor in early games. These guys have had some tremendous practices getting ready and we hope to compete in every game. We have to control the pace of the game and play our style of games.”
Council Cobras
Coach: Gary Johnson
Last season: 1-13
Key returners: Caleb Hess, G, sr.; Brandon Hess, G, sr.; Kaden Stepp, F, sr.; Chanse Ball, F, sr.; Andrew Perolio, C, sr.; Dawson Stevens, G/F, sr.; Calab Breeding, G, sr.
Promising newcomers: Payton Lester, soph.; Riley Hess, fr.; Jalen Bostic, fr.
Key loss: Caleb Stocks
Outlook: Council had a memorable 2020-21 season that included a loss to Twin Valley in five overtimes and a victory over Hurley in the final game of the regular season that snapped a 57-game losing streak.
The Cobras have an all-senior starting lineup and will look to produce some more wins this winter under the guidance of first-year head coach Gary Johnson.
Caleb Hess, Brandon Hess, Kaden Stepp, Chanse Ball, Andrew Perolio, Dawson Stevens and Calab Breeding are all seniors and most of them have played together for a long time so the team chemistry is there.
Stevens scored 14 points in Tuesday night’s season-opening loss to Castlewood.
Freshmen Riley Hess and Jalen Bostic will make their varsity debuts.
Coach’s Quote: “We have high hopes this year. Most of these boys have played together for years and have found themselves as the underdog in most situations. We have had several instances that we have competed with teams and have fallen short. This year we have to take that drive and hunger for a win into each game. We want this year to be the best season yet for the seven seniors.”
Hurley Rebels
Coach: Mark England
Last season: 1-9
Key returners: Landon Bailey, G, soph.; Will Layne, F. sr.
Promising newcomers: Landon Adkins, C, fr.; Logan Bailey, G, sr.
Key losses: John Matt Justus; Brandon “Taco” Rife
Outlook: The cornerstone for new Hurley head coach Mark England to build around is sophomore guard Landon Bailey, who averaged 14.4 points per game last season and earned a second-team spot on the All-Black Diamond District squad.
England is a longtime assistant coach for the Rebels and also spent time coaching the girls basketball team at Hurley.
Logan Bailey, Kevin Looney, Will Layne and freshman Landon Adkins will also be counted on as key contributors for the Rebels. Looney is a football star for the Rebels too and is one of the top all-around athletes in the BDD.
Caden Mullins, Eddie Hurley, Sheldon Matney, Chris Rife, Johnny Young, Peyton Blankenship and Matthew Hurley will provide depth for the Rebels and England also likes the team’s athleticism.
Coach’s Quote: “This year we have more length, depth, shooting and ball-handling on board than we’ve had in the last few years. We’re going to play fast and let these guys play in space. We want to dictate the tone both on offense and defense. … I’m really excited to coach this group of kids. They work hard and want to learn and get better. With more depth, we’re going to have options to press if we want and play different combinations of kids depending on matchups and situations.”