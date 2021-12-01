PREP BASKETBALL: Black Diamond District Boys Basketball Preview

Logan Bailey, Kevin Looney, Will Layne and freshman Landon Adkins will also be counted on as key contributors for the Rebels. Looney is a football star for the Rebels too and is one of the top all-around athletes in the BDD.

Coach’s Quote: “This year we have more length, depth, shooting and ball-handling on board than we’ve had in the last few years. We’re going to play fast and let these guys play in space. We want to dictate the tone both on offense and defense. … I’m really excited to coach this group of kids. They work hard and want to learn and get better. With more depth, we’re going to have options to press if we want and play different combinations of kids depending on matchups and situations.”