PREP BASKETBALL: Big shot Halle; Honaker senior cans late 3, Tigers to play for Class 1 title

HONAKER, Va. – It was everything a state semifinal game should be as Honaker held off George Wythe, 53-47, for a victory and earned a spot in the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball title game.

With the Tigers holding on to a fragile 48-47 lead, Halle Hilton found the range on a deep 3-pointer that seemed to take the wind out of the sails of GW.

“I just knew we had to have a big shot,” an excited Hilton said. “I hesitated before taking it, I took my time and set my feet. It was probably the happiest moment I’ve had.”

It was the first 3 of the night for Hilton, who finished with 11 points, all coming in the second half for last season’s co-state champions.

“A big shot for Halle. She stepped up,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “She has at different times throughout the whole year. I’m super proud of her. She also had a big rebound late, that was as big as the 3-pointer, she just came in clutch at the end and made two big plays.”

Honaker came into the contest averaging 68 points per game, but George Wythe (16-1) slowed the pace and was very deliberate on offense.