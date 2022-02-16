PREP BASKETBALL: Big 4th quarter sends David Crockett past West Ridge

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – The West Ridge girls basketball team had top-seeded David Crockett on the ropes in the District 1-AAAA semifinals Wednesday night, but the Pioneers found some scoring punch in the fourth quarter.

After scoring 27 points in the opening three quarters, Crockett (24-5) piled up 29 in the fourth period to rally for a 56-49 victory.

West Ridge (19-12) will visit Dobyns-Bennett (15-15) on Friday in the third-place game. Crockett will host Science Hill (16-11) on Friday.

Senior Jaelyn West scored a game-high 24 points for the Wolves, including an interior basket that gave them a 31-23 lead with 2:59 left in the third quarter.

The lead was still eight (33-25) when Emma Niebruegge made two free throws with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

Worse yet for Crockett, freshman floor general Bella Ferguson was on the bench with four fouls.

No problem. The Pioneers, not exactly deep at the quarterback position, outscored West Ridge 8-2 with Ferguson on the bench, a spurt that sparked a 25-7 run.

Senior 6-foot post Kadence Fannon gathered a number of offensive rebounds and scored 10 of her 14 points in the final 9:37 and senior wing Emily Trivette scored seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer she banked in from the left win for a 39-37 lead with 3:34 remaining.

“The first three quarters we couldn’t get going at all,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “We were missing free throws. Their zone caused us a lot of problems. And we were missing some good looks from 10, 12, 14 feet.

“But in the fourth quarter we scored 29. That’s what this team’s done all year long. They’ve gotten down and not played particularly well and then come back in the fourth quarter and win the game.”

Fannon was anxious when she saw Ferguson headed to the bench with four fouls and Crockett staring at an eight-point deficit.

“I got really nervous when Bella went out,” Fannon said. “She does an amazing job getting the ball where it needs to go.”

Gabby Wood and Lacey Byrd helped spell Ferguson, who returned with 5:25 remaining and the score tied.

“We don’t have a backup point guard but Gabby stepped in and Lacey came in and they handled the ball and did a great job and they got it done,” Gouge said. “Kadence came to play in the fourth. She got a lot of offensive rebounds and put-backs. She made some big baskets and got some big defensive boards as well.”

West Ridge’s zone forced double-digit turnovers in the first half, primarily on errant post entries. But Wolves coach Kristi Walling was disappointed with her players’ collective homestretch.

“We just didn’t execute,” Walling said. “They wanted it more than us in the fourth quarter. … We told our kids, ‘This is our time to make a run right here while she (Ferguson) is out.’ And we didn’t take care of business. It was very disappointing – that fourth quarter.”

Ferguson made 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to finish with 10 points. Byrd and Nora Walters each scored eight points.

Fallon Taylor scored 12 points and blocked two shots for West Ridge. Post Alexis Hood added eight points.

It was the teams’ fourth meeting this season. Crockett won the initial clash 51-42 in the Hardee’s Classic championship at Crockett and prevailed in the second meeting, 60-53 – also at Crockett. West Ridge also won at home – 55-36 on Feb. 1.

“They have a lot of size,” Gouge said. “They’ve got a great player in Jaelyn West. They’ve got shooters. The Hood girl is probably 6-2 or 6-3 and long. West Ridge is a good basketball team. … I’m proud of our girls.”