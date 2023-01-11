PREP BASKETBALL: Bartuski, Chilhowie Warriors run past Holston

CHILHOWIE, Va. – Aiden Bartuski met his teammates on the Chilhowie basketball team last summer.

Folks around the Hogoheegee District now know all about the 6-foot-1 senior point guard.

In a career-best game before an overflow crowd Wednesday, Bartuski collected 27 points, 10 steals, seven assists and six rebounds as the Chilhowie Warriors posted a 78-59 over the Holston Cavaliers.

Bartuski moved to Chilhowie last year from the New Jersey and Philadelphia area where he attended massive Pennsbury High School.

“The transition took a little while, but I’m having fun,” Bartuski said. “I wasn’t able to play last year because of transfer eligibility. I was disappointed in that, but I met the coaches and players over the summer and everything has been going good.”

Only one night after a loss at Lebanon, the Warriors fell behind 19-13. Chilhowie dominated the second half, as Bartuski set a fast pace, junior forward Isaac Booth (22 points) canned jumpers and Zac Hall (14 points, 11 rebounds) executed inside.

“Aiden is a matchup problem for defenses and he gave us a lot of energy tonight,” Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass said. “He creates chances for others on offense and gets after it on defense.”

What did Snodgrass think when he first saw Bartuski?

“We had no idea who Aiden was, but he had some ties to Chilhowie,” Snodgrass said. “The first time we saw him was during summer team camp.”

The quickness and depth of Chilhowie was vital Wednesday.

“We wanted to get up and down the floor and take advantage of that strength, and I thought we wore them down in the second half,” Snodgrass said.

Cole Caywood and freshman Cade Caywood both scored 19 points for Holston. Jon Caywood, the father of Cade and Cole, coached Snodgrass at Patrick Henry.

Two Holston players fouled out in the final minutes for Holston, which had just eight players on the roster.

“Foul trouble hurt us, but our kids played hard,” Holston coach Jeff Austin said. “We talked at halftime about how we could stick around and have a chance to win, but Chilhowie got on a roll and made some shots.”

Many of those shots were jumpers and acrobatic drives by Bartuski.

“Good defense creates good offense,” Bartuski said. “I like the style of game we play.”