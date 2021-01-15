PREP BASKETBALL: Bartley's 27 leads Sullivan East past Elizabethton, 65-59

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Dylan Bartley scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, but was quick to credit a teammate for his efforts in Sullivan East’s 65-59 Three Rivers Conference victory over Elizabethton on Friday night at the Dyer Dome.
“Braden Standbridge playing defense on Jake Roberts, he shut him down pretty much,” Bartley said. “That was really big because he was one who was producing the most points and that got us going on offense the way he played defense. All-around, we played really good defense.”
Standbridge, who also had eight points off the bench, clamped down on Roberts, who finished with 18 points, but none of those came in the final period when the Patriots (13-5, 5-0) outscored the Cyclones 23-13 to remain unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference.
“It was a great win. Elizabethton is a great team, they have a great coach, they have great players,” Sullivan East first-year head coach Dillon Faver said. “Two teams hitting each other back and forth, man, that is what high school basketball is all about is those games right there.”
Elizabethton (11-3, 5-1), which had a 10-game win streak snapped, led 29-25 at halftime and were still up 46-42 going into the final period behind a trio of third quarter 3-pointers by Roberts. He wouldn’t score again.
“We have got two great teams just playing tough as nails going back and forth. They had us the whole game and we came out in the fourth and were down four. I said ‘Alright, fellas, we have got eight minutes to win by at least five.’
“They really stepped up to the challenge. I thought Braden Standbridge came in and played unbelievable, gave us an unbelievable amount of energy.”
Ethan Bradford, who had four of Sullivan East’s eight 3-pointers, followed a basket and free throw by Bartley with a pair of long range jumpers to put the Patriots up to stay at 51-48. Bartley was able to take the ball inside, not only scoring baskets, but also finished 10 of 13 from the free throw line.
“Opportunities presented themselves well,” Bartley said. “We got the ball down low to me and I could score and-ones and we just out-toughed them in the fourth quarter and we played really good defense.”
Elizabethton, which also received 16 points from William Willocks and 14 by Nicholas Wilson, got within two on multiple occasions, but the Patriots continued to answer with points of their own.
“I thought we shot the ball and I thought they shot it well,” Elizabethton head coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “Bartley was just probably the main kid on the floor tonight and made the plays for them, that was the difference. He had some help from Bradford and his teammates. They are just tough. You can just look at their schedule, their record doesn’t show how good they really are.
“They are a good ball club and we expect them to make a run in the tournament and hopefully we will be right there with them. We will get a couple of more chances to play. We are happy with what we saw as a team tonight.”
Bradford added 16 points and Austin Davis contributed eight for the Patriots, who will host Sullivan Central on Tuesday.
“This is a really big win,” Bartley said. “Elizabethton is always a tough team and to come out and win like that is awesome.”
GIRLS
Sullivan East 43, Elizabethton 34
It was Sullivan East by a Hare in the earlier girls game.
Jenna Hare scored 24 points and also had seven rebounds to lead the Patriots (14-3, 4-0) past the Cyclones, who struggled to score against an aggressive defensive effort.
“We played 32 minutes of great defense,” Sullivan East head coach Allan Aubrey said. “We really followed our game plan and what we wanted to do defensively. I thought we played in our stance and moved our feet and I thought we rebounded it really well.”
Morgan Headrick, a 6-foot-2 senior, who was the Region 1-AA tournament most valuable player last year, was dominant inside early, scoring nine points by the break, while finishing with 15. Lina Lyon added 11 in the loss.
While Headrick blocked a few of Hare’s shot attempts, the talented junior didn’t hesitate to either take the ball to the basket or shoot from long range, connecting on a trio of 3-point shots. She tallied 14 points in the second half after having 10 at the break.
“She likes to play against all the good players,” said Aubrey, whose Patriots outscored the Cyclones 28-15 after halftime. “She put us on her back tonight for sure.”
Sullivan East played its second game since being quarantined for 10 days due to the coronavirus. They easily defeated Happy Valley on Tuesday and outlasted the Cyclones in this one, with Hayley Grubb adding eight points and Riley Nelson contributing seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
“We struggled offensively. We got quarantined for 10 days and we’re just not back into rhythm yet, but we played really well defensively. I am really proud of them,” Aubrey said. “I thought Elizabethton came out with a good game plan defensively as well. It was just kind of a slugfest.”
