PREP BASKETBALL: Bartley's 27 leads Sullivan East past Elizabethton, 65-59

“They really stepped up to the challenge. I thought Braden Standbridge came in and played unbelievable, gave us an unbelievable amount of energy.”

Ethan Bradford, who had four of Sullivan East’s eight 3-pointers, followed a basket and free throw by Bartley with a pair of long range jumpers to put the Patriots up to stay at 51-48. Bartley was able to take the ball inside, not only scoring baskets, but also finished 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

“Opportunities presented themselves well,” Bartley said. “We got the ball down low to me and I could score and-ones and we just out-toughed them in the fourth quarter and we played really good defense.”

Elizabethton, which also received 16 points from William Willocks and 14 by Nicholas Wilson, got within two on multiple occasions, but the Patriots continued to answer with points of their own.

“I thought we shot the ball and I thought they shot it well,” Elizabethton head coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “Bartley was just probably the main kid on the floor tonight and made the plays for them, that was the difference. He had some help from Bradford and his teammates. They are just tough. You can just look at their schedule, their record doesn’t show how good they really are.