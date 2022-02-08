PREP BASKETBALL: Bartley, Hare lead Patriots to sweep of Blue Devils

ERWIN, Tenn. —Unicoi County’s gym is known as a formidable environment for other basketball teams in the area. On Tuesday night, Sullivan East’s basketball teams made it their home away from home.

The Patriots pulled off a varsity sweep, winning both games by double digits and accomplishing some significant feats with regard to the looming postseason.

East’s boys, who bested Unicoi by a 62-47 margin, clinched the No. 2 seed for the District 1-AAA tournament to be played at Volunteer. The Patriot girls, meanwhile, ran away late for an 81-54 triumph that secured a share of the Upper Lakes Conference title and the top seed for the district tournament.

“It means a lot,” Sullivan East’s Abby McCarter said of the Patriot girls’ achievements after scoring a career-high 20 points. “We’ve worked really hard for it.”

East had the upper hand on any tiebreaker scenarios in either gender, by virtue of blind number draw that took place before the season began.

In the boys’ matchup, the Patriots (17-6, 5-3) trailed 11-8 before closing the first period on a 13-3 run. Unicoi trailed the rest of the way; every time the Blue Devils did narrow the gap to a one-possession game, East gained additional breathing room.

“Every time we got close it was either a made shot by them or a call that didn’t go our way,” Unicoi coach Jordan Simmons said.

Unicoi (13-15, 4-3) entered the game with the chance to split the league boys title with Volunteer had it won out. Now, Unicoi looks to finish as the No. 3 seed if it can get past Tennessee High.

Dylan Bartley finished with 26 points, giving him 2,174 for his career—90 away from the program all-time scoring record of 2,264 currently held by Gavin Grubb. With at least three future games guaranteed, Bartley would need to average 30 points in those three contests to get the record. East also fared well despite Bartley missing the bulk of the second quarter with foul trouble. Masun Tate and Braden Standbridge scored four each in the second period to help keep Unicoi at bay.

Standbridge finished with 14 points while Logan Murray added nine and made a difference both as a distributor and with his defense on the ball.

“Logan takes a lot of pressure off Dylan, especially at that point guard position,” East boys coach Dillon Faver said. “Braden just makes plays for us: rebounds, steals, finishing at the rim.”

For the Blue Devils, Grant Hensley scored 16 points and Eli Johnson added 12. Lucas Slagle finished a point shy of a double-double but did surpass 1,000 for his career. He already broke quadruple digits in rebounds earlier this season.

In the girls’ matchup, Unicoi (13-15, 4-3) was hanging around by two possessions into the third quarter, specifically trailing by a 42-36 margin. Then the Patriots (23-8, 7-1) went on a tear, outscoring the Devils 18-6 to close out the frame and gaining more ground in the fourth quarter.

East’s Jenna Hare led all scorers with 31 points. In the process, she passed Angie Fickes Wilhoit (1,644 points) for fourth on the all-time scoring chart. Hare has 1,668 for her career. McCarter sank six 3s as part of her career night. Hayley Grubb—Gavin’s younger sister—added 15 points.

“Jenna Hare has been in a rhythm shooting it. She continued that tonight,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “Hayley Grubb is just a warrior. She does all the little stuff for us and she made some shots as well.”

All eyes now turn to the league tournament, which begins Feb. 18 at Volunteer with the play-in games for both the boys and the girls. Unicoi will face Tennessee High in the girls play-in, with the winner earning the final spot in the regional tournament. After that, it’s all about playing for district bragging rights and regional positioning.

“It takes the pressure off but that championship of the district is really, really important—that other district’s got three super teams and you really want to be able to avoid one of those three in the first round of the region,” Aubrey said.

“Coming over here and just grinding one out, I think that’s what it’s going to come down to most of the time in these games,” Faver noted.