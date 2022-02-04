PREP BASKETBALL: Bartee delivers to lead Union over Abingdon, 58-42

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Union basketball coach Zack Moore made an emergency call to Caiden Bartee Friday night and the 6-foot-1 senior point guard answered in a big way.

With Class 2 player of the year Bradley Bunch and 6-3 senior forward Malachi Jenkins slowed by foul trouble, Bartee delivered 13 points and nine rebounds as the defending Class 2 state champion Union Bears took a 58-42 win over the Abingdon Falcons in a Mountain 7 District game.

“I always try to be the guy who does whatever needs to be done,” Bartee said. “Our top two scorers were in foul trouble tonight, so I knew that I had to step up.”

The large crowd, which was treated to senior night and homecoming festivities, endured 37 fouls and 41 free throws. The Bears survived behind four double-figure scorers and the heroics of Bartee, who drew four charges.

“This was the type of game where good teams must find a way to win,” Union coach Zack Moore. “We had foul trouble and Abingdon tried to take Bradley away. We couldn’t make open shots, so we just had to make things happen and Caiden really stepped up in that third quarter.”

The Bears (14-4, 9-0) took a 30-24 lead into halftime. Union led just 32-29 with 4:25 left in the third quarter when Bartee scored on a driving layup and added a free throw.

The lead grew to 39-29 before AHS coach Aaron Williams called for timeout at the 2:09 mark of the third. By that juncture, high-scoring 6-3 junior forward Dayton Osborne (11 points) was on the bench for AHS with four fouls.

Following an extended stay on the bench with four fouls, Bunch reentered the game with 4:56 left in the fourth. Bartee earned an ovation when he fouled out with 2:46 remaining after delighting fans with his ballhandling and bold moves to the hoop.

“I needed to push the ball, drive for layups and kick out passes for 3-pointers,” Bartee said.

AHS (11-7, 6-3) was paced by 6-1 multi-sport standout Haynes Carter with 23 points and eight rebounds. The Falcons, who shot 28 percent from the field and missed 11 free throws, have lost twice to Union.

“I can credit Union’s defense, but we just didn’t shoot the ball well enough,” Williams said.

The 6-6 Bunch entered the night averaging 26 points and 10 rebounds, but he was held to 12 points by an Abingdon defense designed to neutralize him.

“That was the game plan, and I thought our kids executed on defense,” Williams said. “You just can’t make turnovers and miss shots against a good team like Union.”

Bartee said he takes pride in being Union’s utility man.

“There have been several games where teams key on Bradley and try to deny him the ball,” Bartee said. “This is my first year starting, but I’ve had a lot of good coaches and it’s fun competing with these guys.”

GIRLS

Union 57, Abingdon 48

Aliyah Davidson joined the Union varsity this season with some lofty expectations.

The 5-foot-6 freshman guard is the daughter of Erica Varner Honeycutt, who helped guide the Appalachia Bulldogs to a state basketball title in 2000 as the starting point guard.

“I’ve heard that mom was really good,” Davidson said. “She was three points away from scoring 1,000 points, and she started coaching me when I was six. We have a little concrete area with a goal at my house, and I’ve spent a lot of time shooting there.”

Davidson authored her own indelible memory Friday.

With the score tied 48-48 and 2:24 left, she hit a perimeter jumper that sparked Union to the win.

“I was wide open when Abby [Slagle] hit me with a pass,” said Davidson, who finished with six points. “There were some nerves there, but everything worked out.”

The role for Davidson includes time at both guard spots where she has displayed the ability to shoot, drive and defend.

According to Union coach Kory Bostic, the future is bright for his freshman.

“Aliyah has improved tremendously and is starting to get more comfortable. She made that huge shot tonight, and played solid defense,” Bostic said. “Having a mom that won a state championship and provides encouragement is awesome. Aliyah is a great athlete, and we think she’s going to have a big career for us.”

Slagle, a junior forward, led Union (10-7, 3-5) with 20 points, while junior guard Brooke Bailey added 13. The Bears connected on 26 of 35 free throw attempts.

“We definitely needed this win,” Bostic said.

Sarah Williams led AHS (7-11, 1-7) with 17 points, while Ella Seymore added 13