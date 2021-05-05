PREP BASKETBALL: Barnes stresses ‘love one another’ as new coach at Gate City

From 2018-2021, Barnes balanced his time as a college student and basketball assistant. After a two-year apprenticeship with Vermillion, Barnes worked with GC girls coach Kelly Houseright as the Blue Devils won the 2021 VHSL Class 2 title and finished second in 2021.

“I’m very thankful and fortunate for the opportunity to coach in some very meaningful games as an assistant,” Barnes said. “Coach Vermillion and Coach Kelly Houseright have been extremely good to me, and they were fun to work for.”

The one constant with both teams was winning and team unity.

“We are truly family here,” Barnes said. “Gate City is a unique place. You can’t replicate the fans, the passion in the gym or the heart of the kids in the program.”

And Barnes plans to build on those essentials this winter in his high-profile role on the Gate City bench.

“My teams are going to play with great effort and energy,” Barnes said. “This is a dream come true for me. This is home and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m thrilled to get started.”

Barnes currently serves as the Gate City’s boys tennis coach. He advanced to 2016 VHSL Class 2 singles title match in 2016.