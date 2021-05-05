PREP BASKETBALL: Barnes stresses ‘love one another’ as new coach at Gate City

For new Gate City boys’ basketball coach John-Reed Barnes, the path to success will be built on a basic foundation.
“We are going to love one another. I believe it starts there,” said Barnes on Wednesday morning. “I don’t think anything great can be accomplished without a genuine love for one another. “
Barnes, 23, was tabbed as the replacement for Scott Vermillion during Tuesday’s night’s meeting of the Scott County Board of Education
Vermillion ended his highly successful 18-year run as the boss of the Blue Devils on April 1. He will take the role as the Gate City principal this fall.
Barnes knows all about the high expectations at Gate City, which won 17 district, six region and one state title in 2018 under Vermillion. Barnes played under Vermillion from 2012-2016, scoring more than 1,000 points and twice earning all-state honors.
“Coach Vermillion has been like a second father to me,” Barnes said.
Following graduation from GC, Barnes signed to play basketball at NCAA Division II Carson-Newman.
“I quickly realized that I wanted to get into coaching,” Barnes said.
Barnes then transferred to East Tennessee State University where he graduated in 2020.
From 2018-2021, Barnes balanced his time as a college student and basketball assistant. After a two-year apprenticeship with Vermillion, Barnes worked with GC girls coach Kelly Houseright as the Blue Devils won the 2021 VHSL Class 2 title and finished second in 2021.
“I’m very thankful and fortunate for the opportunity to coach in some very meaningful games as an assistant,” Barnes said. “Coach Vermillion and Coach Kelly Houseright have been extremely good to me, and they were fun to work for.”
The one constant with both teams was winning and team unity.
“We are truly family here,” Barnes said. “Gate City is a unique place. You can’t replicate the fans, the passion in the gym or the heart of the kids in the program.”
And Barnes plans to build on those essentials this winter in his high-profile role on the Gate City bench.
“My teams are going to play with great effort and energy,” Barnes said. “This is a dream come true for me. This is home and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m thrilled to get started.”
Barnes currently serves as the Gate City’s boys tennis coach. He advanced to 2016 VHSL Class 2 singles title match in 2016.
No matter the challenges, Barnes said he will stress the foundation of his coaching method.
“Love isn’t always a popular word in coaching, or in our society for that matter, but I believe it has to be present within the locker room and throughout the entirety of our program,” Barnes said.
“And make no mistake, love is not soft. Love often times is hard, but it always wins and it will always be honest.”
