PREP BASKETBALL: Arby’s Classic field could be ‘strongest’ in tourney history

“He did a lot for a Bahamas’ kids. He got a bunch of them scholarships up here, even some girls he got some scholarships,” Ensor said. “Not only did he work for the boys, but he was interested in anybody down there, girl or boy, that could play basketball. He tried to get them some place.”

There are plenty of highly-touted college prospects on the Arby’s Classic slate, and none with more than Dr. Phillips from Orlando, which has three of the top 27 prospects in the Florida Class of 2022 as ranked by 247Sports.

That includes 6-foot-10 Ernest Udeh Jr. (6-10, 230), the 10th ranked prospect, who is receiving interest from Tennessee, in addition to include Kansas, UCLA, Alabama, Arkansas and Baylor. He will be one of several tall kids with skills on display in Bristol.

“We have got probably 6 or 7 kids that are 6-10 to 7-feet, they are legit,” Ensor said.” They are not just these old tall kids that can’t do anything.

Udeh is joined on Dr. Phillips by No. 25-ranked Riley Kugel (6-4, 175), who has committed to Mississippi State and Florida bound Denzel Aberdeen (6-4, 175), who is listed as the 27th in Florida.