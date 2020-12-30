PREP BASKETBALL: 2020-21 Cumberland District Boys Capsules

Coach’s Quote: “Our team knows this year is going to be different, but none of these guys have been able to compete in a sporting event since March. They are hungry to get back on the court and compete. We have a lot of our team returning this year. Having Trevor Culbertson back as our floor general is a huge advantage for us. He is a great leader for our team on and off the court. We have Zac Campbell returning from an ACL injury so we are excited to see him in a Raider uniform again. Unfortunately, we will lose one of our senior guards, Isaiah Kinser, to injury this season as he is recovering from ACL surgery. … We are excited to get back in the gym and get to work. We know this season is going to be very different, but we have the same goal and that is to get better every single day and try to make the tournament at the end of the season.”