PREP BASKETBALL: 2020-21 Cumberland District Boys Capsules

Cumberland District Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Twin Springs (3) 23
2. J.I. Burton (3) 22
3. Eastside 17
4. Rye Cove 14
5. Thomas Walker 9
6. Castlewood 5
Twin Springs Titans
Coach: Tyler Webb
Last season: 17-9
Key returners: Connor Lane, G, soph.; Bradley Owens, F, soph.; Mason Elliott, G/F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Ryan Horne, soph.; Brady Castle, soph.; Tristan Counts, soph.; Kye Hale, jr.
Key losses: Justin Reed; Christian Hinkle; Corbin Kilgore; Jordan Gillenwater
Outlook: The Twin Springs Titans returned to their winning ways last winter, more than tripling their victory total from the season before and advancing to the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.
Connor Lane and Bradley Owens will try to avoid sophomore slumps after fine freshman seasons. Lane averaged 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in earning first-team All-Cumberland District honors, while Owens put up 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in being a second-team all-district pick.
Mason Elliott (4.5 ppg), Conner Gilmer, Tanner Collins and Luke Mullins will also be counted on to contribute.
The preseason favorites in the Cumberland District, Twin Springs lost its league – and season – opener on Tuesday with a 59-48 setback to Eastside. The Titans received 24 points from Lane, but finished just 4-for-27 from 3-point range.
Coach’s Quote: “This will be a season unlike any other. Everyone has had to adjust to our new reality. For us, we are going to focus on what we can control and prepare to play the best we can. We are all hungry for the season and excited for the opportunity to compete.”
J.I. Burton Raiders
Coach: Caleb Church
Last season: 19-7
Key returners: Trevor Culbertson, G, sr.; Zac Campbell, G, jr.; Ethan Lindsey, C, jr.; Jordan Mabe, G, sr.; Jaymen Buchanan, F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Elijah Lovell, F, sr.; Brycen Hall, G, sr.; Josiah Kyle, G/F, sr.; Chris Branham, G/F, jr.; Noa Godsey, G, soph.; Clay Hart, G, soph.
Key losses: Mikey Culbertson; Jonah Cochrane; Tyler Spriggs
Outlook: Superb senior point guard Trevor Culbertson and junior sharpshooter Zac Campbell are the cornerstones for J.I. Burton as the Raiders have high aspirations.
Culbertson averaged 16.3 points, 6.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game last season in earning first-team All-Cumberland District honors. He shot 54.8 percent from the field.
Campbell was averaging 18 points per game before a knee injury sidelined him eight games into the 2019-20 season. He’s made up for lost time thus far, scoring 34 points in a season-opening victory over Council and keying a fourth-quarter comeback in a 63-54 triumph over Rye Cove on Tuesday.
Ethan Lindsey provides rebounding in the paint for Burton, Jordan Mabe can shoot and Jaymen Buchanan is versatile. The team has depth, particularly at the guard positions.
Coach’s Quote: “Our team knows this year is going to be different, but none of these guys have been able to compete in a sporting event since March. They are hungry to get back on the court and compete. We have a lot of our team returning this year. Having Trevor Culbertson back as our floor general is a huge advantage for us. He is a great leader for our team on and off the court. We have Zac Campbell returning from an ACL injury so we are excited to see him in a Raider uniform again. Unfortunately, we will lose one of our senior guards, Isaiah Kinser, to injury this season as he is recovering from ACL surgery. … We are excited to get back in the gym and get to work. We know this season is going to be very different, but we have the same goal and that is to get better every single day and try to make the tournament at the end of the season.”
Eastside Spartans
Coach: Patrick Damron
Last season: 18-10
Key returners: Will Stansberry, G, sr.; Eli McCoy, F/C, soph.; Nick Raymond, G, sr.
Promising newcomers: Jordan Gray, G, jr.; Reece Mullins, F, jr.; Jacob Sawyers, G/F, sr.
Key losses: Ethan Powers; Connor Blevins; Grayson Whited; Garrett Whited
Outlook: Eastside lost the Cumberland District player of the year (Ethan Powers), a rugged rebounder (Connor Blevins) and two tenacious defenders (twin brothers Grayson and Garrett Whited) to graduation off last year’s VHSL Region 1D championship squad.
However, the Spartans will once again be a force to be reckoned with thanks to a 6-foot-6 sophomore post player known as the chairman of the boards.
Eli McCoy had 19 rebounds on Tuesday as Eastside earned an impressive 59-48 triumph over Cumberland District preseason favorite Twin Springs. That came on the heels of his 18-rebound performance in a win over Wise County Central.
Will Stansberry is solid for the Spartans, as are Nick Raymond and Jordan Gray.
Eastside also has one of the area’s top coaches calling the shots in Patrick Damron.
The Spartans (2-3) have already played five games this season, getting the jump on the rest of the teams in Southwest Virginia.
Coach’s Quote: “Our guys are excited to get on the floor and compete. We have a lot of new faces, but I expect our kids will compete as hard as ever considering the current situation. We hope to be playing our best basketball by early February.”
Rye Cove Eagles
Coach: Michael Paul Berry
Last season: 11-11
Key returners: Matthew Rhoton, G, jr.; Zach Baker, G, jr.; Mason Hardin, G/F, sr.; Andrew Jessee, F, jr.; Ethan Chavez, F/C, jr.
Promising newcomers: Jackson Barnette, soph.; Titus Homenick, jr.
Key losses: Matthew Hardin; Ethan Chapman; Shawn Stanley
Outlook: All five starters return for Rye Cove with 6-foot-6 junior Ethan Chavez serving as the cornerstone.
Chavez averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game last season with three triple-doubles and was a first-team All-Cumberland District honoree. He has picked up where he left off with a 17-point, 12-rebound performance in a season-opening win over Hurley, while going for 31 points in Tuesday’s loss to J.I. Burton.
Matthew Rhoton and Mason Hardin were second-team All-Cumberland District selections a season ago and can contribute in a variety of ways. Zach Baker, Andrew Jessee and Roscoe Haines are varsity veterans as well.
Attitude, work ethic and chemistry are among the attributes head coach Michael Paul Berry likes about the Eagles, but they don’t have much depth.
Coach’s Quote: “Obviously, the preparation aspect of this season has been like no other. All of our players and coaches are taking advantage of every day we have. … Our kids are excited that they have the opportunity to play and they are ready to compete.”
Thomas Walker Pioneers
Coach: Clay Jeffers
Last season: 0-22
Key returners: Caleb Yeary, G, sr.; Zack Kidwell, F, jr.; Jaron Warf, F, sr.; Collyn Cave, G, sr.
Promising newcomers: Larry Hart, G/F, jr.; Cameron Grabeel, G, soph.; Cole Cope, G/F, jr.; Tanner Epperly, G, fr.; Waylon Ball, F, jr.; Adam Hollandsworth, G, soph.
Key loss: Logan Ely
Outlook: Thomas Walker has a new head coach and one of the top scorers in Southwest Virginia.
Clay Jeffers is now calling the shots and was most recently the assistant basketball and head baseball coach at Sunbright High School in Tennessee. He also had a stint on the coaching staff at Cloudland in Northeast Tennessee. He was a standout player at Oneida High School, Hiwassee College and Bryan College.
He inherits a team paced by senior guard Caleb Yeary, who is averaging 21.7 points through the season’s first three games. He put 33 points on the board Tuesday night in a win over Castlewood.
Zack Kidwell was an honorable mention All-Cumberland District choice a season ago, while Jaron Warf and Collyn Cave also have experience. Kidwell pulled down 21 rebounds on Tuesday.
Thomas Walker’s improvement has been immediate. A season after going winless, the Pioneers are off to a 2-1 start.
Coach’s Quote: “I’m thankful that we’re just able to have a season. It would be easy to complain about how different it’s going to be, but our seniors and myself are just thankful and grateful that we’re going to be able to play this year. We’re eager and have bought into building this program through daily, incremental improvement. This staff is ready to get to work this season and represent this community well.”
Castlewood Blue Devils
Coach: Brian Summers
Last season: 8-15
Key returners: Hunter Hicks, G/F, sr.; Coleman Cook, G, jr.; Gavin Monk, F/C, sr.; Nick DeBoard, G/F, sr.; Dalton Fields, F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Joe Dotson; Bradley McCoy; Josh Hall
Key losses: Zach Owens; Jacob Vance
Outlook: Castlewood will have an almost entirely new starting lineup for the 2020-21 season.
Hunter Hicks is the only returning starter and he has carried the scoring load for the Blue Devils so far. He had 26 points in Tuesday night’s loss to Thomas Walker.
Coleman Cook, Nick DeBoard, Gavin Monk, Josh Hall, Bradley McCoy and 6-foot-6 sophomore Joe Dotson will be counted on in a big way to step in and step up.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re fast and tall and this is the biggest team we’ve had in years. We’re going to go all out and play it one game at a time. We are going to have fun and enjoy each other.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570