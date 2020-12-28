PREP BASKETBALL: 2020-21 Black Diamond District Boy's Capsules

Coach’s Quote: “I’m very excited for our team to play this year. We have a great group of young men who are putting their time in and wanting to be back on the court. Since March, there has been so much uncertainty surrounding sports in general and it feels great for these guys to get back to some sort of normalcy. It will be different with less fans in attendance and all of the different protocols, but the important thing for all of us to remember is that this is for the young men and women participating and not for the adults. We are here for them. W expected to be competitive with our schedule. We will approach every opponent with respect and prepare accordingly.”