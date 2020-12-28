PREP BASKETBALL: 2020-21 Black Diamond District Boy's Capsules

Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Brian Looney
Last season: 23-4
Key returners: Logan Thacker, G, sr.; Cade Looney, F/C, sr.; Kendall Hawks, G, sr.
Promising newcomers: Thomas Gilbert, G, fr.; Keyton Keene, F/C, fr.; Landon Johnson, G, fr.; Caleb Conaway, G/F, fr.; Jonah Looney, F/C, fr.
Key losses: Jacob McCoy; Corey Keene
Outlook: Grundy is going for an encore after a history-making season in which the Golden Wave swept the Black Diamond District regular-season and tournament titles, finished as Region 1D runner-up and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1946.
Head coach Brian Looney was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2019-20 coach of the year while his son, Cade Looney, was the BDD player of the year and a first-team all-state honoree.
Standing at 6-foot-8 and showcasing a wide array of skills, Cade Looney averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists per game last season.
The Emory & Henry College commit went for 29 points, 25 rebounds, seven blocks and five steals on Dec. 22 in a 65-51 season-opening triumph over Tazewell.
Logan Thacker returns as well after averaging seven points per game and being a second-team All-BDD choice.
Grundy’s eight-man roster is a neat mix with three seniors and five freshmen.
Kendall Hawks is the other senior, while Thomas Gilbert, 6-foot-5 Keyton Keene, Landon Johnson, Caleb Conaway and 6-foot-5 Jonah Looney are the ninth-graders. Gilbert and Keene each had 10 points in that win over Tazewell.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got a young team, but a talented group of freshmen moving up. Hopefully, our younger players can adjust to the speed and physical play at the varsity level sooner rather than later. If they do, I think we will be in a good spot.”
Honaker Tigers
Coach: Waylon Hart
Last season: 9-16
Key returners: Trajon Boyd, G, jr.; T.J. Mullins, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Sean Gill, G/F, fr.; Aidan Lowe, G/F, fr.; Jaylon Hart, G, fr.; Gavin Whitt, G, fr.; Max Boyd, G, fr.
Key losses: Grayson Honaker; Luke Goodie
Outlook: There will be plenty of different faces on the court this season for Honaker in what could be classified as the dawn of a new era for the Tigers.
Five promising freshmen will play key roles for Honaker, with Trajon Boyd and T.J. Mullins being the varsity veterans that will be relied on heavily.
Boyd is in his third season starting and was a second-team All-Black Diamond District pick last season.
The athletic Mullins earned honorable mention status on the All-BDD squad.
This marks Waylon Hart’s second stint as Honaker’s head coach.
The 1994 graduate of the school compiled a 60-65 record in leading the way at his alma mater from the 2005-06 season through the 2009-10 campaign with a state tournament berth the highlight of his final year at the helm.
Honaker lost the services of scoring machine Grayson Honaker as he transferred to Hargrave Military Academy for his senior season.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re young and I would have liked to have had some summer camps to get their feet wet in varsity competition. But I feel pretty good about this young group that has put in a lot of work.”
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Jeremy Ward
Last season: 8-17
Key returners: Wade Cantrell, G, sr.; Colton Compton, G, sr.; Noah Daniels, F, sr.; Xzavier Ward, F, sr.; Connor Welch, F, sr.; Isiah Boyd, G/F, soph.
Promising newcomers: Lane Stiltner, jr.; Ethan Snead, jr.; Matthew Lester, soph.; Isaac Cooper, soph.
Key losses: Trevor McGlothlin; Chance Keen
Outlook: The most experienced team in the Black Diamond District is Twin Valley as the Panthers have six battle-tested seniors, three of whom are returning starters.
Guards Wade Cantrell and Colton Compton were both second-team All-BDD selections a season ago for the Panthers, while Noah Daniels, Xzavier Ward, Connor Welch and Skylar Vance are the other 12th-graders.
Juniors Lane Stiltner and Ethan Snead, along with the sophomore trio of Isiah Boyd, Matthew Lester and Isaac Cooper will also be called on to contribute.
Twin Valley might not have much size, but they have plenty of other skills and have a strong shot to reach the regional tournament for the sixth straight season.
Coach’s Quote: “I’m very excited for our team to play this year. We have a great group of young men who are putting their time in and wanting to be back on the court. Since March, there has been so much uncertainty surrounding sports in general and it feels great for these guys to get back to some sort of normalcy. It will be different with less fans in attendance and all of the different protocols, but the important thing for all of us to remember is that this is for the young men and women participating and not for the adults. We are here for them. W expected to be competitive with our schedule. We will approach every opponent with respect and prepare accordingly.”
Council Cobras
Coach: Jeremy Ratliff
Last season: 0-23
Key returners: Caleb Stocks, G, sr.; Caleb Hess, G, jr.; Kaden Stepp, C, jr.; Chanse Ball, G, jr.
Promising newcomers: Calab Breeding, jr.; Andrew Perolio, jr.
Key losses: none
Outlook: An 82-29 season-opening defeat at the hands of J.I. Burton on Dec. 22 happened to be the 46th consecutive loss for the Cobras.
However, they could be in the market for a skid-snapping victory this season with senior guard Caleb Stocks leading the way.
Stocks was a first-team All-Black Diamond District selection last season and is the catalyst for an experienced team that also has seven juniors in the fold.
Caleb Hess leads that group of 11th-graders that also includes Kaden Stepp, Chanse Ball, Brandon Hess, Andrew Perolio, Dawson Stevens and Calab Breeding.
Coach’s Quote: “It’s been a rough couple of years on the court for us, but we believe this year we will finally put together some wins. If we can take care of the basketball and rebound, I believe we will be able to compete on most nights.”
Hurley Rebels
Coach: Austin Cooper
Last season: 7-17
Key returners: John Matt Justus, G, sr.; Brandon Rife, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Landon Bailey, G, fr.; Caden Mullins, F, soph.; Will Layne, C, jr.; Jacob Blankenship, G/F, sr.; Sheldon Matney, G/F, fr.; Wade Vance, G/F, jr.; Logan Bailey, G/F, jr.
Key losses: Jonathan Hurley; Tyler Young; Dylan Hall; Jacob Sutherland; Rusty Bailey.
Outlook: It will be a rebuilding year for Hurley, which lost eight players off last season’s squad that reached the finals of the Black Diamond District tournament.
John Matt Justus, a second-team All-BDD pick, and Brandon Rife are the only returnees with varsity experience for the Rebels.
Point guard Landon Bailey and Sheldon Matney are promising freshmen to keep an eye on for Hurley.
The Rebels suffered a 60-17 season-opening setback to Rye Cove on Dec. 21.
Coach’s Quote: “I think we have talent, we will just have to see how quick we can pick up the speed at the varsity level. I think you have to just compete each day and become a better player – face all the adversity head on and just control what you can. Everything else will play out the way it’s supposed to. Just come every day, work your butt off and compete. You’ll leave the gym a better player than you walked in. We were playing in the district championship game last year, so the support and buzz is back around basketball. We hope we can keep that atmosphere alive this year.”
