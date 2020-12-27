PREP BASKETBALL: 2020-2021 Cumberland District Girls Capsules

Eastside Spartans
Coach: Barry Ruff
Last season: 21-5
Key returners: Anna Whited, F, sr.; Kacie Jones, G, sr; Chloe Powers, G, jr.; Izzy Stevens, G, jr.; Lexi Love, F, jr.; Reagan McCoy, C, soph.
Promising newcomers: Taylor Clay, G, fr.; Gabby Gray, F, soph.; Lexi Carter, C, fr.
Key losses: Kaylee Yates, Carrie Boyd; Hailey Fleming
Outlook: Eastside will look to continue its ownership of the Cumberland District and also get past its recent regional semifinal roadblock during the 2020-21 season.
The Spartans have won 41 consecutive games against district foes, sweeping the league’s regular-season and tournament titles once again last winter. However, they lost in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D tourney for the second straight year.
Eastside has all the pieces in place to make a deep postseason run with three starters returning.
Reigning Cumberland District player of the year Anna Whited is the catalyst for the Spartans and averaged 16.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game last season and has already surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career. The 5-foot-8 dynamo has signed to play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Junior guard Chloe Powers (11.4 points, 2.4 assists per game) joined Whited as a first-team All-Cumberland District selection and is back in the fold. Kacie Jones (6.3 ppg), Izzy Stevens (4.0 ppg), Lexi Love and Reagan McCoy are varsity veterans as well.
The versatility of Kaylee Yates and the post presence of Carrie Boyd will be missed, but Eastside has experience, one of the area’s top athletes in Whited and a defensive mindset.
While the team opened the season with back-to-back losses to perennial Mountain 7 District contender Wise County Central, those games should only help the Spartans come postseason time.
Coach’s Quote: “I am really excited about this season. With all the uncertainty in the world right now, I cannot wait to get our team in the gym and go to work and chase another title and I believe these girls have the right skills to get the job done and be district and region contenders.”
Thomas Walker Pioneers
Coach: Jonathan Lovelace
Last season: 21-5
Key returners: Shelbie Fannon, G, sr.; Tenley Jackson, G, jr.; Abigail Bullins, F, sr.; Talyn Dibrell, F, sr.; Lakin Burke, C, jr.
Promising newcomers: Patricia Bigge, C, fr.; Raelyn Cope, G, soph.
Key losses: Madison Mayes, Bella Schwartz
Outlook: Thomas Walker will put a tough starting five on the floor as the Pioneers look to continue making strides under enthusiastic third-year head coach Jonathan Lovelace.
Lakin Burke, a 6-foot-1 junior, and senior guard Shelbie Fannon were both first-team All-Cumberland District selections a year ago. Burke averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists, while Fannon put up 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.0 assists per game.
Tenley Jackson and 6-foot-2 Abigail Bullins were second-team all-district picks, while Talyn Dibrell was an honorable mention choice.
A 58-43 win over Rural Retreat in the opening round of the Region 1D tournament was a highlight for Thomas Walker last season.
The Pioneers have opened the current season with wins over Union (45-40) and Lee High (51-29) of the Class 2 Mountain 7 District. Burke and Bullins each had 14 points in the win over Union, while Burke had a 27-point, 14-rebound, four-steal, four-assist, three-block masterpiece against Lee.
Coach’s Quote: “We were 17-7 my first year, improved to 21-5 last year and really feel good about improving on those totals again this season.”
Twin Springs Titans
Coach: Roger France
Last season: 14-13
Key returners: Emaleigh Powers, sr.; Emma Dingus, jr.; Chloe Gilmer, jr.; Megan Dougherty, soph.; Alyssa McCracken, sr.
Promising newcomers: Chloe Lane, sr.; Chloe Burke, sr.; Baylie Compton, sr.; Kaylee Keith, soph.
Key losses: Erin Larkin; Aubrey Powers
Outlook: Twin Springs had its finest moments in February last season.
The Titans stunned Thomas Walker in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament and then posted a 42-39 win over Chilhowie in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tourney.
Emaleigh Powers scored 17 points in that regional tournament win and returns. She averaged 13.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game a season ago.
Emma Dingus, Chloe Gilmer, Megan Dougherty and Alyssa McCracken will also be counted on to contribute.
Roger France is in his first season as the team’s head coach and he won 287 games in 18 seasons leading the Dobyns-Bennett Indians, a tenure which ended following the 2013-14 season.
Coach’s Quote: “The team could be very good by the end of the year. Just need time together and to make progress every day.”
Rye Cove Eagles
Coach: Lisa Starnes Rhoton
Last season: 8-16
Key returners: Ashlyn Berry, G, sr.; Vivian Boles, G, jr.; Trista Snow, F, jr.; Makayla Harless, F, jr.; Chloe Gibson, G, soph.
Promising newcomers: Madeline Love; Emma Gibson
Key losses: Sarah Cupova; Lexi Bledsoe
Outlook: Rye Cove dominated on the boards in a 48-28 season-opening victory over Hurley on Dec. 21 as Madeline Love (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Trista Snow (10 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles.
The Eagles hope that is a sign of things to come as they look for continued improvement this winter.
Senior Ashlyn Berry is the team’s top defender, Vivian Boles is back at point guard and there are sure to be plenty of rebounds in the forecast for Snow. Love, Emma Gibson, Makayla Harless, Chloe Gibson and Aleshia Hillman will also get minutes.
Rye Cove doesn’t have much depth with a roster that numbered just eight at the season’s start.
Coach’s Quote: “These girls have a lot of potential and I am so proud of the way they have been working in practice. They are being more focused in practice this year and are improving every day. I am very thankful that with everything going on with the pandemic that we are getting to have a season.”
J.I. Burton Raiders
Coach: Terry Sturgill
Last season: 8-16
Key returners: A’nyah Hollinger, G, soph.; Kaylee Jenkins, G, jr.; Abby Phipps, G, soph.; Kierra McCurdy, G, soph.
Promising newcomers: Abigail Absher, F, fr.; Taylor Phipps, G/F, fr.
Key loss: Akyssa Hollinger
Outlook: J.I. Burton should be the most improved team in the Cumberland District this winter and the Raiders opened the season on Dec. 22 with an emphatic 62-5 win over Council.
That also happened to be Terry Sturgill’s first victory as the team’s head coach as he takes over a squad with four returning starters.
Kaylee Jenkins, A’nyah Hollinger, Abby Phipps and Kierra McCurdy are those returnees. Jenkins was a first-team All-Cumberland District honoree last season, Phipps landed a spot on the second team and Hollinger was an honorable mention pick.
Abigail Absher, Hannah Craft, Mckinleigh Lane and Taylor Phipps will also contribute.
Craft is the lone senior on the squad.
Coach’s Quote: “With all the COVID-19 restrictions going on, these ladies have worked really hard during the offseason. … I hope to see all the hard work they have put in pay off. Fix the small problems and the big problems correct themselves.”
Castlewood Blue Devils
Coach: Derek Allen
Last season: 0-22
Key returners: Montana Sutherland, G, jr.; Tiffany Proffitt, C, soph.
Promising newcomers: Madison Sutherland, G, fr.; Bailey Varney, F, fr.; Janakay Kiser, F, sr.
Key losses: Adi Hall; Sam Gray; Sylvia Gray; Andee Patton
Outlook: The last win for Castlewood came on Feb. 17, 2017 as the Blue Devils have lost 62 straight games.
However, second-year head coach Derek Allen is staying positive and likes the perseverance shown by his team as they put in the work to compete.
Montana Sutherland, a 5-foot-6 junior, and 5-foot-11 sophomore center Tiffany Proffitt are back in the mix for the Blue Devils. Madison Sutherland, Bri Phillips, Faith Statzer, Bailey Varney and 5-foot-3 senior Janakay Kiser will also be counted on.
Coach’s Quote: “This season will be hard on all of us with the pandemic and the new rules that come with the pandemic. We just have to give the season our best effort and make it safe for everyone involved. This team of young girls will not give up and want to give the season the best that they can.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570