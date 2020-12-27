PREP BASKETBALL: 2020-2021 Cumberland District Girls Capsules

Rye Cove Eagles

Coach: Lisa Starnes Rhoton

Last season: 8-16

Key returners: Ashlyn Berry, G, sr.; Vivian Boles, G, jr.; Trista Snow, F, jr.; Makayla Harless, F, jr.; Chloe Gibson, G, soph.

Promising newcomers: Madeline Love; Emma Gibson

Key losses: Sarah Cupova; Lexi Bledsoe

Outlook: Rye Cove dominated on the boards in a 48-28 season-opening victory over Hurley on Dec. 21 as Madeline Love (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Trista Snow (10 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles.

The Eagles hope that is a sign of things to come as they look for continued improvement this winter.

Senior Ashlyn Berry is the team’s top defender, Vivian Boles is back at point guard and there are sure to be plenty of rebounds in the forecast for Snow. Love, Emma Gibson, Makayla Harless, Chloe Gibson and Aleshia Hillman will also get minutes.

Rye Cove doesn’t have much depth with a roster that numbered just eight at the season’s start.