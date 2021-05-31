PREP BASEBALL: Wise Central wraps up win over Gate City, 9-2

GATE CITY, Va. – Wise County Central Warriors baseball coach J.W. Salyers received a surprising message early Monday afternoon as he boarded the team bus for a game at Gate City.

“We were told that we had to start Friday’s game over,” Salyers said.

When rain halted play late Friday afternoon at the Scott County Sports Complex, the Warriors held a 6-2 lead with two outs in the top of the third inning.

That explains why Salyers was dismayed when he was informed that Friday’s effort could be washed away.

“Of course, that didn’t set well with me so I had to make some calls,” Salyers said. “As we got closer to the field, we were told that we would just resume from Friday. That was a big relief.”

Salyers was even more relived after Wise Central finished off a 9-2 win over the Blue Devils.

Wise Central (8-3) is contending with Gate City (7-4) and John Battle (6-3) for the No. 2 spot in the Mountain 7 District behind unbeaten Abingdon, which competes at the Class 3 level in the regional and state playoffs.