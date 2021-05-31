PREP BASEBALL: Wise Central wraps up win over Gate City, 9-2

GATE CITY, Va. – Wise County Central Warriors baseball coach J.W. Salyers received a surprising message early Monday afternoon as he boarded the team bus for a game at Gate City.
“We were told that we had to start Friday’s game over,” Salyers said.
When rain halted play late Friday afternoon at the Scott County Sports Complex, the Warriors held a 6-2 lead with two outs in the top of the third inning.
That explains why Salyers was dismayed when he was informed that Friday’s effort could be washed away.
“Of course, that didn’t set well with me so I had to make some calls,” Salyers said. “As we got closer to the field, we were told that we would just resume from Friday. That was a big relief.”
Salyers was even more relived after Wise Central finished off a 9-2 win over the Blue Devils.
Wise Central (8-3) is contending with Gate City (7-4) and John Battle (6-3) for the No. 2 spot in the Mountain 7 District behind unbeaten Abingdon, which competes at the Class 3 level in the regional and state playoffs.
“The No. 2 spot in our district is ultimately a No. 1 seed into the Class 2 playoffs. That’s why today’s game was so big,” Salyers said. “Our guys did a good job refocusing from Friday and doing what they needed to do.”
Senior pitcher Ben Brickey was locked in both days for the Warriors. Relying on just his fastball and curve, the 6-foot-3 right-hander struck out 10 and walked just one en route to a seven-hitter.
How did Brickey react and adjust to Friday’s postponement?
“It was pretty heartbreaking,” Brickey said. “We knew the weather was coming Friday, so we wanted to get in as many innings as we could. Getting two days rest on my arm helped.”
Brickey, who plans to study veterinary medicine at East Tennessee State University, finished off his victory in style by adding a grunt to his seventh inning fastballs.
“I just fed on the big-game atmosphere,” Brickey said.
The Wise Central ace threw a total of 98 pitches, 12 shy of the limit.
“We wanted to keep Ben under 100 pitches so he could be eligible for a playoff game later this week,” Salyers said. “There was no question who we were giving the ball to today. Ben is a gamer and he wanted it.”
Logan Sartin led the Central offense with four line singles, while Ethan Mullins added a run-scoring double.
As for Gate City, coach Jonathan Salyer was in a similar mindset as Salyers Monday morning. Salyer actually played for Salyers at Castlewood High School in 2004.
“When we left the field on Friday, I was told that we would restart the game,” Salyer said. “Then everybody I asked today didn’t seem to know. I told our guys in pre-game batting practice that the decision could go either way, and I still didn’t know up until 30 minutes before game time.”
According to Salyer, Gate City athletic director Brent Roberts eventually sent a text to a Virginia High School League official for clarification.
Carson Jenkins paced the Blue Devils with two infield singles, while Ryan Jessee boomed a two-run triple on Friday. GC could not overcome six errors or the consistency of Brickey.
“Going back to Friday, I think we only gave up one earned run. You can’t do that and beat a good team,” Salyer said. “[Brickey] locates his pitches well, and we had a lot of bad approaches at the plate.”
Gate City will close its district schedule on Thursday against 3-7 Lee High.
The big question after Monday’s drama involved the tie-breaking process for No. 2 regular season seed in the Mountain 7 District.
Salyers has already checked the district handbook for clues.
‘It goes from common opponents and head-to-head matchups to a coin flip. So, I bet we will have to have a coin flip on Monday for the top seed in our region,” Salyers said.
Brickey said the Warriors are primed for a playoff charge.
“We’ve started to get closer to where we need to be, and we just need to keep that going.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544