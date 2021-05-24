PREP BASEBALL: Wise Central takes 8-0 win over John Battle

WISE, Va. — J.W. Salyers was all smiles Monday night as the drizzle fell onto Shupe Field moments after his ball club exited the diamond victorious.
The smiles were well earned.
Behind a strong pitching performance from Ben Brickey and the explosive bat of Tyson Tester, Wise County Central defeated John Battle, 8-0, in Mountain 7 District play Monday night in Wise.
“It is a big win. It put us back on course to somewhat control our own destiny,” Salyers, the Warriors skipper, stated after the game. “It starts and stops on the mound. Ben Brickey was outstanding today. He was a competitor all day.”
Brickey, the Warriors hurler, retired John Battle in order in the first frame with the help of his defense behind him.
“The plays they were making behind me today were spectacular,” Brickey said. “I couldn’t ask for better.”
The Wise Central bats made sure that the defense was not the only entity receiving a pat on the back Monday.
In the bottom of the first, Tester plated Ashton Bolling and Preston Joyner with an RBI double to put the Warriors up 2-0 early.
“I have been in a little bit of a slump lately,” Tester said. “I think this game helped get my confidence back after I got that hit in the first inning.”
Tester crossed the plate once more in the third inning after a Logan Sartin RBI single. Matt Peters scored his lone run of the game just a batter later as Warriors first baseman Ethan Mullins earned an RBI via sacrifice to put the Warriors up 4-0 after three innings of play.
“One through nine were strong. It is a war every day on who gets a starting position because we got a lot of guys on the team who can come out and play for any team in this district,” Tester said of his team’s offensive success. “We are a strong ball club. We have been playing together for a long time. I think that really helps us.”
On the other side of the mound, Brickey continued to work through the Trojans order. The Central senior pitcher allowed three hits while striking out four.
“He threw like he was capable of and has basically thrown all year,” Salyers said of his pitcher.
The Warriors offense did not slow down after the third. Wise Central right fielder Noah Bolling scored a run in the fourth to extend the Warriors lead to 5-0.
However, Wise Central seemed to save the best for last. Jacob Paige added to the Warriors onslaught after pinch running for Cam Foster to extend the Warriors lead to six.
Tester’s two-run single scored Ashton Bolling and Joyner to cap the offensive attack.
“What can you say about Tyson? That guy—not matter if it is football or baseball—he is going to go toe to toe with you,” Salyers said of his junior slugger. “It doesn’t matter what the competition is. You can learn a lot from a guy like Tyson Tester. He is committing to being better and he came up huge for us tonight.”
After a night in which the Trojans from Battle Hill committed six errors, the Battle skipper was able to take away some positives from Monday’s blunder.
“We have been having a lot of hiccups here lately,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “Ideally we are trying to learn. We saw some good things and we saw a whole lot of bad things. We are going to come back. If we keep doing what we have to, we are going to be competitive.”
The former seven-year MLB veteran liked what he saw from the opposing Warriors.
“[Brickey] pitched a heck of a game. Wise played virtually flawless defense. The catcher [Evan Stanley] had energy,” Gobble said. “This place was actually electric. It was good for us to be in this environment.”
As for Tester and the Warriors, they know that Monday night is just another stop on its path in 2021.
“We can’t let this get to our heads,” the Warriors junior third baseman said. “We have to come back tomorrow and play Union. It’s a big game.”