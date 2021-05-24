PREP BASEBALL: Wise Central takes 8-0 win over John Battle

“What can you say about Tyson? That guy—not matter if it is football or baseball—he is going to go toe to toe with you,” Salyers said of his junior slugger. “It doesn’t matter what the competition is. You can learn a lot from a guy like Tyson Tester. He is committing to being better and he came up huge for us tonight.”

After a night in which the Trojans from Battle Hill committed six errors, the Battle skipper was able to take away some positives from Monday’s blunder.

“We have been having a lot of hiccups here lately,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “Ideally we are trying to learn. We saw some good things and we saw a whole lot of bad things. We are going to come back. If we keep doing what we have to, we are going to be competitive.”

The former seven-year MLB veteran liked what he saw from the opposing Warriors.

“[Brickey] pitched a heck of a game. Wise played virtually flawless defense. The catcher [Evan Stanley] had energy,” Gobble said. “This place was actually electric. It was good for us to be in this environment.”

As for Tester and the Warriors, they know that Monday night is just another stop on its path in 2021.

“We can’t let this get to our heads,” the Warriors junior third baseman said. “We have to come back tomorrow and play Union. It’s a big game.”