PREP BASEBALL: Wild pitch in bottom of the eighth inning gives John Battle Trojans walk-off win over Gate City

Five straight hits to start the game led to a 3-0 first inning lead for Gate City on RBI singles by Ryan Jessee and Carter Babb, and one of four John Battle errors. John Battle went up 4-3, scoring once in the first on a double by Richardson, and added three in the second on a RBI single by Bryson Almany and two-run single from Zach Smith, who will play college baseball at King.

No one seemed to enjoy their time back on the baseball field more than Richardson.

“It is amazing, it is a pleasure of mine, I love it so much,” he said. “Throughout the whole game we try to keep our energy up because once your energy goes down your team goes down. We had a bad start, but we were able to keep our energy up, we were able to stay in it and eventually win the game.”

Gate City went back up 6-4 on a pair of John Battle errors, with the Trojans tying it at 6-6 in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Jacob Hutton and ground ball out by Gavin Ratliff.