PREP BASEBALL: West Ridge's Drew Hoover no-hits Sullivan East in 17-0 win

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Talk about setting a high standard from the get go ... Wow.

West Ridge began its first-year baseball program on Monday with a non-conference outing that won’t be easy to duplicate the rest of the spring, getting a no-hitter from Drew Hoover and blasting 14 base hits itself to spank visiting Sullivan East 17-0 in the opener for both teams.

Head coach Michael Hoover, a 12-year assistant at Sullivan South under West Ridge athletic director Anthony Richardson, couldn’t have drawn it up any better.

“If I had the ability to draw something up that would have been the way to do it,” said the elder Hoover, Drew’s father. “It was just a great first day for our guys and I couldn’t be more proud of them. They worked hard all off season and they’ve really come together as a group.”

A junior who has already committed to East Tennessee State, Drew Hoover set ‘em up and set ‘em down all afternoon, striking out nine batters and getting errorless defense behind him.

“The pitching coach, who is my uncle Rob [Hoover], said to attack hitters early and focus on that first-pitch strike, and try to get out of the inning in 15 pitches or less,” the left-hander said. “I knew I had my defense to take care of me so that’s exactly what I tried to do.

“I was able to get that first-pitch fastball in there well and then come with a couple curveballs. Really I just tried to pound the zone.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound veteran lost his perfect game when Justice Dillard walked on a 3-2 pitch to open the fifth inning. It provided East with its only base runner.

“I know, but it doesn’t matter,” Drew Hoover said.

His dad was light-hearted about the near perfecto.

“We’ll have to get some sprints in because of that,” Michael Hoover said, smiling.

But seriously.

“I was happy for him,” Michael Hoover said. “He put in a lot of work this off season, trying to get stronger and better. I thought he and coach [Rob] Hoover, my brother, worked well together.

“It’s been great to have [Rob] because he can kind of take care of Drew on the pitching end.”

West Ridge showed the Patriots no mercy from the batter’s box, scoring four runs in the second inning and adding nine more in the next frame to lead 13-0 through the third.

The Wolves, who will be at East for a 5 p.m. return game today, banged out four doubles and a pair of triples while getting runs batted in from eight of nine spots in their order.

Brady Ratliff led the onslaught with three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Issac Haynie had two hits and three ribbies, Will Harris collected two hits and knocked in three runs, Hoover had two hits with two RBIs, and Jackson McGee notched two hits and plated two runs.

Marshall Buchanan and Carson Tate both had two-run base knocks to ice the cake.

“It’s rewarding and very gratifying to see guys come out and have the kind of success that they did today after working so hard,” Michael Hoover said. “East is a very good team, but this just happened to be our day. When we go over there tomorrow I expect it to be a dogfight.”