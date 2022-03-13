PREP BASEBALL: West Ridge opens first season hosting Sullivan East

Tradition travels, even if the school doesn’t.

Sullivan South closed its doors after 41 years last school year, but the baseball program certainly left a lasting memory, finishing 29-4, falling in a Class AA substate contest against Pigeon Forge.

Many of those players are back, but they are now Wolves, having combined with Sullivan Central and Sullivan North to create West Ridge.

The Wolves will open the season on Monday by playing host to Sullivan East.

“Honestly that is not even something we have really looked at or talked about,” West Ridge head coach Michael Hoover said. “We said from day one since we are here we are all West Ridge, we are not from one community or another, we are all here together. The kids have been great about that.”

Hoover is excited to bring the traditions from all three schools together as one.

“Sullivan South, traditionally, has been a very good baseball school. You look at the histories of all these schools coming together, they each have their own proud history in their own right,” Hoover said. “We do have a proud history of baseball.”

Hoover has been around baseball most of his life. His father, David, is the former head coach and assistant at Dobyns-Bennett, while his brother, Rob, spent 15 years running the program at Daniel Boone. Hoover was a head coach at Colonial Heights Middle School for seven years, in addition to assisting Richardson with the tradition-rich Rebels for the last 12 seasons.

He was Richardson’s choice to lead the West Ridge program, and will be assisted by his brother.

“Everything has gone well so far. We have got great support from the school. I think you have seen that with the other sports as well. The community support for football and basketball has been outstanding,” Hoover said. “We have seen a lot of buy-in from the kids. They have been with us since the first workout, first conditioning. The kids have bought in and we are just optimistic and ready for the season to get going.”

There is no shortage of talent. Hoover’s roster of 19, which first began meeting last summer, includes all juniors and seniors, and most of them have varsity experience.

“We have got a quite a few returning back. We were lucky and had a very successful run at South last year, making it to the substate,” Hoover said. “We return a lot of guys from that team, but we also return some guys from Central that were successful in their own right. We are just putting all those pieces together to hopefully have a good season this year.”

West Ridge does have a solid starting point on the mound, led by Hoover’s son, junior southpaw, Andrew Hoover, who has pitched in numerous big games at a young age, pitching the Rebels to a Region 1-AA semifinal win over Greeneville last year. Hoover, who was 8-1 on the mound, also batted .444 last year.

They try to maintain a typical father-son relationship.

“When we are at the field it is kind of coach-player, but once we leave the field we try to leave it there, we don’t try to take anything home with us, just try to separate the two,” Hoover said. “He has been around it for so long, he knows what goes on behind the scenes and he has done a really good job of adapting to that well.”

Jackson Dean, who pitched the Rebels past Elizabethton in the District 1-AA finals last season also returns, as does Marshall Buchanan, who hurled Sullivan South over homestanding Unicoi County last year in the Region 1-AA finals. Carson Tate was a key contributor to Sullivan Central last year, while Carter Gibson is new to varsity baseball, but has been solid in the preseason for the Wolves.

There is offense back too, led by Sean Reed, who hit .490 last season, while leadoff batter Isaac Haynie had a crucial home run in the regional win over Greeneville. Brody Ratliff is also a key contributor at the plate, while catcher Will Harris is the defensive leader for the Wolves.

“Will is kind of the general on the field,” Hoover said. “He does a really good job with our pitchers at receiving the ball and just kind of being a coach on the field for us.”

There has been plenty of friendly competition for positions, and Hoover expects that to continue on.

“There is still a lot of competition right now as far as playing time in spots that has to get worked out as we get into it,” Hoover said. “The kids understand that, they have done a really good job of rallying around each other. It is good that we have a lot of good kids in our program that are supportive of each other, while also competing at the same time.”

West Ridge will play at the Class 4A level, which includes the largest schools in the state, a division that was dominated by defending state champion Science Hill last season. Hoover expects the Hilltoppers to be the favorites in District 1-4A, while the Wolves are just looking to get better as the season progresses. .

“For us it is not something where we are going to worry about who we are playing,” he said. “We kind of take it one day at a time, we just have to focus on ourselves and make sure we are doing the things that we have to do to put ourselves in a position to be successful…

“Our goal is to be playing better in April and May than we are in March. That is what we are striving for is to be at our best once tournament time starts and then whatever happens happens.”

West Ridge will christen its new on-campus on Monday, and Hoover is excited to show it off.

“The field we have is going to be great,” Hoover said. “We have been able to get on it quite a bit. I think it is going to end up being a very, very nice for us and we are lucky and we are pleased that we have the facility that we do.”

Hoover is focused on what West Ridge must do to be a success in its inaugural season.

“For us to be in games we have to throw strikes, make routine plays and then offensively, just be able to manufacture runs,” he said. “That is kind of the same philosophy that I grew up with playing for coach [Mike] Cline at Sullivan South and coaching with Coach Richardson at South for so long, it is the philosophy they had and something I have bought into. I think it will give us a chance to be successful.”

The time has come to play ball. The Wolves are more than ready.

“I think this time of year everybody is in the same position, we are tired of seeing the same jersey color every day,” said Hoover, whose Wolves will visit Sullivan East on Tuesday and host Cherokee on Thursday. “We are ready to get out and face somebody else from another school.”

