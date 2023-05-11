MARION, Va. – Virginia High pitcher Bhraedon Meredith had some extra incentive for Thursday’s baseball game against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

On Tuesday Meredith’s brother, DeShaun Taylor, threw a no-hitter against Southwest District rival Graham.

“That gave me the motivation to match my brother tonight,” Meredith said.

By crafting a one-hitter, the 6-foot-2 right-hander guided the VHS Bearcats to an 8-1 win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

The victory assured another Southwest District regular season title for VHS.

“This was a big game for our program and I definitely wanted to be on the mound,” Meredith said.

Working faster at the night progressed, Meredith accumulated eight strikeouts with a fastball and slider. He walked just two.

“When I get deep in games, I want to have a fast tempo so I can keep my energy up,” Meredith said.

With 107 pitches thrown, Meredith only had three pitches left on the pitch count.

“I wanted to finish it out,” Meredith said.

All the Bearcats knew the importance of Thursday’s victory.

“From day one, we’ve preached about being here and they players have bought in,” first-year VHS coach Adam Moore said. “Before this game, I told the guys that this was the chance they worked for. And they got the job done.”

VHS (6-0, 11-8) collected eight hits as a team. Meredith set the pace with a line single and run-scoring double, while sophomore Lucas Whitt delivered a two-run double. Devin Lathrop and Connor Davidson contributed run-scoring doubles, and Cody Griffith added a run-scoring single.

“We basically did what we’ve been doing the past few games,” Moore said. “We’ve been working to get 10 hits per game, and we’re getting better on defense.”

The smooth Whitt executed two double plays at shortstop.

“Lucas might be one of the best defensive shortstops we’ve had by the time he graduates,” Moore said.

Meanwhile, the development of Meredith continues. Moore said the fastball for Meredith tops out at 86 mph.

‘In his last couple outings on the mound, I’ve seen Bhraedon turn on that switch with competitiveness and it’s helped out in tremendous fashion,” Moore said. “You can see the confidence growing with both Bhraedon and DeShaun.

Carter Sayers collected the lone hit for Marion (2-4, 9-8) with a first inning single.

“We play well at times, but we’ve lost come close games and just can’t get over the hump,” Marion coach Larry Cannon said. “We weren’t in tonight’s game. The Virginia High pitcher kept us off-balance, and I wasn’t real happy with our approach at the plate or our attitude.”

Marion was coming off a 5-4 loss in nine innings against Richlands in Tuesday.

Sophomore Mason Pugh is hitting over .400 for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Meredith will not soon forget his clutch effort on Thursday.

“DeShaun kept the game ball from his no-hitter, so I will probably put this ball next to his in the house,” Meredith said.