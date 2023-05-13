BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High baseball coach Preston Roberts refers to second baseman Adyn Patlan as Playoff Pat.

His team also has a guy who is earning the moniker Big Game Gage.

Freshman designated hitter Gage Graziano went 4-for-4 in the first regional tournament game of his varsity baseball career as THS took an 8-3 win over the Cherokee Chiefs on Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament at Tod Houston Field.

The Vikings (23-5) host Greeneville (29-2) today at 2 p.m. with the regional championship and a sub-state berth at stake.

Sullivan East (16-13) faces Cherokee (23-13) at 4:30 p.m. in an elimination game with the winner of that contest facing the loser of the THS-Greeneville clash in the 7 p.m. nightcap with a trip to the sub-state round on the line.

Tennessee High had some anxious moments on Saturday.

Rain led to the suspension of Friday’s game with Cherokee clinging to a 1-0 lead over the Bristolians entering the bottom of the first inning.

The teams battled to a 2-2 deadlock through four innings on Saturday.

“It felt like every ball we were hitting we were hitting on the nose right at ‘em,” Roberts said. “Credit to our guys for staying composed and understanding that every ball we were hitting was a barrel and that they are eventually going to fall. … We got our walks when we needed ‘em and got our big hits the second half of the game.”

A five-run fifth inning sealed the deal for THS and Graziano’s bloop single brought home Evan Mutter for the tiebreaking run.

Graziano had two singles and two doubles in raising his batting average to .372. His regional tournament batting average now stands at 1.000.

“I was a little nervous going in,” Graziano said. “I just had to go out there and play my game and do what I have been doing all season.”

The performance came as no surprise to Graziano’s coach.

“He’s a special kid,” Roberts said. “Big-time players rise to the occasion in big-time games. He could have easily been voted district tournament MVP. He went off and had seven RBIs in two games last week.”

Graziano has fit in well with his veteran teammates in adding a big bat to an already dangerous lineup.

“He’s just really confident and you can see it in the way he plays,” Patlan said. “His ability to stay calm regarding his age impresses me.”

Patlan added a two-run single later in that fifth-inning uprising, depositing a hanging breaking ball over the shortstop’s head.

“I just had the mentality to do damage and help the team,” Patlan said. “I saw a pitch I liked. Granted, I was a little early but got enough barrel on it to get it over the shortstop.”

Patlan has had such timely hits before.

“Last year as a sophomore he struggled offensively,” Roberts said. “Then when it came to the playoffs he always seemed to come up with the big hit at the right time.”

Bralyn Price added three RBIs in the win, while Ashton Leonard, Evan Mutter and Andrew Dingus supplied two hits apiece.

The Vikings hammered out 13 hits and struck out just once.

“They hit it well,” said Cherokee coach Drew Patterson. “They had really good at-bats, hit it hard, put everything in play and put pressure on the defense.”

Tennessee High also got another strong pitching performance from senior left-hander Payne Ladd, who struck out 10 and yielded three hits in six innings. Surrendering solo homers to Brady LeRoy and Cole Putnal were the only mistakes he really made.

“When he’s on the mound,” Patlan said. “I feel like we’re unbeatable.”

That’s not a stretch as Ladd is 6-0 with a 1.87 ERA this spring.

“He’s such a clutch performer and the moment never gets too big for him,” Roberts said.

The same words could be used to describe the freshman phenom known as Gage Graziano.

“I’ve just had to work to be the best I can be and be the best for this team,” the ninth-grader said.

Greeneville 6, Sullivan East 3

Sullivan East reached the regional tournament only after Unicoi County and Elizabethton were ousted from the postseason after a much ballyhooed brawl.

The Patriots showed they weren’t a pushover on Saturday as they gave District 2-AAA champ Greeneville a serious test before falling in Saturday’s other opening-round contest.

The teams were tied at one run apiece before Greeneville pushed across five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to seize the momentum.

East loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning and the Patriots were able to push across two runs, but the comeback fell short.

“I’m proud of the way my kids battled,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “[Pitcher] Avery McCoy took a pitch to the face [in the third inning] and it bloodied his nose, blacked his eye a little bit, but he was still ready to go out there and compete.”

Breuninger inserted ace pitcher Tyson Mitchell on the mound briefly in the fourth inning, but he couldn’t hold Greeneville at bay as Greene Devils greeted him with a tiebreaking RBI double off the bat of Kobe Mundy.

A two-out error also didn’t help the Patriots during the game’s key juncture.

“Like one of my assistant coaches told the kids, it’s a small margin of error,” Breuninger said. “We made a couple of errors in that one inning and unfortunately that was enough to beat us.”

Mitchell only logged 22 pitches, so he will be available to pitch today. In fact, the Patriots will have their entire mound staff ready to go minus McCoy.

“Exactly,” Breuninger said. “We have to come ready to play.”

Virginia Tech commit Carson Quillen of Greeneville had two hits and also came on to pitch and subdued East’s rally in the seventh inning thanks to a double play and a strikeout. Colton Richards pitched five solid innings to get the win, while Maddox Bishop connected for a two-run single.

The win brought to fruition a highly-anticipated matchup between Greeneville and Tennessee High this afternoon. A scheduled contest between the teams earlier this season was rained out, while the Greene Devils were eliminated from the 2022 regional tournament by THS.

“We’ve played against Bearden, against Union County, against Science Hill … All those games that have prepared us for a team like Tennessee High,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins. “That is what my thought is and what I told my guys is it’s not like we’re going to see anything different than what we saw from those teams and we’re not going to do anything different than what we did [against those teams]. I feel good about it.”