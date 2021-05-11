PREP BASEBALL: Vikings stay alive, defeat Daniel Boone on passed ball

Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts wasn’t expecting a 1-0 victory, much less a two-hit shutout from Johns.

“Mason, probably his last two starts – he’ll go ahead and tell ya – he hadn’t been his sharpest, even here against Boone a couple of weeks ago,” Roberts said. “I’m so happy for him, a senior who obviously got his junior season taken away from him. He loves the game of baseball. He loves Tennessee High. He loves our program. He’s worked so hard. He’s the first one here every day walking through the clubhouse with a smile on his face.

“And he saves his best pitching performance when we needed it most. And that was so impressive. That’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw. And he saved it for this moment. I’m just so happy for him, I’m happy for his family and, of course, this program.”

It’s a program that has now qualified for the region every season since ending a 26-year drought in 2017.

“We have a lot of younger guys on our team that hadn’t really experienced how to play ball correctly,” Johns said. “Since Covid hit last year and we didn’t have a season, and coach has always talked about our younger guys not taking it as seriously as some of the other guys. So I came out here today trying to show them what it takes to win (postseason) ballgames.”