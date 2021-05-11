PREP BASEBALL: Vikings stay alive, defeat Daniel Boone on passed ball

You don’t visit the cozy confines of Tod Houston Field expecting to see 1-0 baseball games, but Tennessee High regional berths are becoming commonplace.
Both materialized there Tuesday night.
Senior Mason Johns pitched a two-hit shutout as the Vikings secured their fourth straight regional berth with a 1-0 defeat of Daniel Boone in the District 1-AAA losers’ bracket final.
The third-seeded Vikings (24-10) will visit top-seeded Science Hill (26-9) in the championship round on Wednesday. A Tennessee High win would force another game on Thursday.
The Vikings scored without a hit in the first inning. Bryce Snyder walked, was bunted to second by C.J. Henley and advanced from second to home on back-to-back pitches that went to the backstop.
That was more than enough for Johns (6-2), who didn’t have an effective outing in his previous start against Boone. He was dominant in the rematch.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound right-hander struck out a career-high 13 and walked three, and one of the two hits he yielded was an infield single on a borderline error. He was throwing as hard as 88 mph, and some of his offspeed pitches were as low as 69 mph.
“I just came out with the mentality to trust my team, that we were gonna win this game,” Johns said. “I really was trying to pitch to contact, honestly. I tried to locate the slider. I’ve had trouble with that in the past, just locating the slider. I located that on the outside corner and I (took) what the umpire gave me.”
Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts wasn’t expecting a 1-0 victory, much less a two-hit shutout from Johns.
“Mason, probably his last two starts – he’ll go ahead and tell ya – he hadn’t been his sharpest, even here against Boone a couple of weeks ago,” Roberts said. “I’m so happy for him, a senior who obviously got his junior season taken away from him. He loves the game of baseball. He loves Tennessee High. He loves our program. He’s worked so hard. He’s the first one here every day walking through the clubhouse with a smile on his face.
“And he saves his best pitching performance when we needed it most. And that was so impressive. That’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw. And he saved it for this moment. I’m just so happy for him, I’m happy for his family and, of course, this program.”
It’s a program that has now qualified for the region every season since ending a 26-year drought in 2017.
“We have a lot of younger guys on our team that hadn’t really experienced how to play ball correctly,” Johns said. “Since Covid hit last year and we didn’t have a season, and coach has always talked about our younger guys not taking it as seriously as some of the other guys. So I came out here today trying to show them what it takes to win (postseason) ballgames.”
Boone lost both district games by one run. Science Hill defeated it in eight innings on Saturday.
Johns’ shutout spoiled a gem by Trailblazers counterpart Preston Miller, who also pitched a two-hitter. In fact, Miller had a no-hitter going despite trailing 1-0 until Brayden Blevins singled to left field in the fourth.
“If I’d known we were gonna give up one run I’d tell ya we win,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “That was gutsy – absolutely gutsy by Preston. He threw 48 pitches or something like that on Saturday. He said he felt good and we rode him. He wanted to be out there. He did a tremendous job – an absolutely amazing job.”
Hagy, of course, was just as impressed with Johns, particularly his slider.
“He kept us off balance,” Hagy said. “He spun some up there that were pretty nice pitches.”
Johns didn’t need a lot of help from his fielders, but got clutch contributions from third baseman Evan Mutter and left fielder Gregory Harris. Mutter charged quickly to throw and get leadoff batter Brogan Jones on an extremely close play at first to lead off the sixth. And Harris kept Cole Bishop from leading off the seventh with a hit by snaring a hooking, top-spin liner that he battled all the way to the ground.
“Those are probably the toughest balls to catch,” Roberts said. “It was right at him. It was a big out. If that ball falls or he misplays it a little bit, it makes things a little different.”