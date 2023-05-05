JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Tennessee High overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat Elizabethton, 13-6, in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-AAA baseball tournament Friday evening at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The top-seeded Vikings (22-5), which got a quality start from pitcher Rylan Henard and three RBIs from catcher Cainan Meyers, advanced to Sunday’s championship game (2 p.m.).

The Cyclones (14-13), the No. 3 seed, will take on second-seeded Unicoi County (16-11) in the losers’ bracket final on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Blue Devils ended the season for Sullivan East (16-12) with a 5-1 victory in the nightcap.

The Vikings started slowly against Elizabethton, which scored a run in the first inning and two in the second while piling up seven hits. But Henard settled down and Meyers’ one-out two-run double gave Tennessee High the lead for good (4-3) in the bottom of the fourth.

The Vikings erupted for nine runs in the fifth to essentially seal it.

“Credit Henard, a senior on the mound,” Vikings coach Preston Roberts said. “He’d given up seven hits in two innings. It looked like every ball they were hitting was finding a hole or finding a barrel. … But he settled in and did not give up another hit through the next four innings.”

Meyers, a first-year starter, has struggled at the plate more than he has behind the plate. But he appeared to be seeing the ball well Friday.

He finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a line-out.

“Cainan has struggled offensively off and on all year,” Roberts said. “But it didn’t show tonight. He had big hits – and in the clutch. He had the hit in the critical moment in the game when we were down to clear the bases for two runs. I felt like Elizabethton had the momentum, and it shifted right there.”

Meyers’ go-ahead double came on a first-pitch fastball.

“I’ve been in a little bit of a slump recently,” Meyers said. “So I was looking to jump on something early. … Last year I was on varsity a little bit but didn’t get a whole lot of playing time. This year, being able to play and produce a little bit – it feels great.”

Freshman Gage Graziano was 2-for-3 with a walk and four RBIs for the Vikings.

“Gage is a guy that we’re gonna need to rely on for the next few years,” Roberts said. “But he’s getting his moments as a freshman.”

Andrew Dingus was 1-for-2 with an RBI double and two walks. Brayln Price was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs. And leadoff batter Ashton Leonard walked three times, stole three bases, scored three runs and lined out to center field.

Peyton Johnson was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run for the Cyclones (14-13). Kaleb Hambrick was 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs. Bugs Meadows was 2-for-3 with a walk.

“This is a team that’s gonna compete and they’re gonna give you everything they’ve got,” Cyclones coach Ryan Presnell said. “But you look at Tennessee High, and let’s be honest, the last year or two they’re where we wanna be. … We learned a lot today. We became a better baseball club and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

The Cyclones will try to beat Unicoi County for the second time in three days on Saturday. The Blue Devils scored three runs in the bottom of the first against Sullivan East ace Tyson Mitchell, which was more than enough for Kolby Jones.

The Blue Devils’ right-handed freshman pitched a four-hitter, allowing one walk while striking out six.

Unicoi County catcher Valentin Batrez, a Milligan University signee, set the tone with a two-run double in the first. He scored to make it 3-0 in Nicky Satterly’s one-out, line-drive single.

“We get beat last night with Lucas Slagle on the mound and we didn’t necessarily hit it when we needed to,” Unicoi County coach Chad Gillis said. “And then to come out tonight and have to face Mitchell and put three on the board in the first inning – I think that was a boost in itself. …

“Kolby was ready. I think last night may have woke us up a little bit. We’ve got to win another one to get into the regional.”

Jones improved to 5-2 on the season.

“This was a great team win,” Jones said. “We had a lot of energy going into this knowing it could’ve been our last game. I knew I had to be ready and with Mitchell on the mound that it could be a low-scoring game.”

Mitchell, who Gillis said was the best pitcher in the conference, allowed three earned runs in six innings. He gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out 10.

“Hats off to Unicoi,” East coach Mike Breuninger said. “I thought they played well. We had a few chances and we either hit it hard right at them or they made the plays. I hate it most for our nine seniors who have been dedicated to the program.

“Tyson threw well just like he has all season. He gutted it out after they scored three in the first and kept us in the game.”