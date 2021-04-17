PREP BASEBALL: Vikings down Knox Powell in Whited Invitational, 8-6

BY BRIAN WOODSON
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Down 4-0 after two innings against one of the top teams in the state could have spelled doom for the Tennessee High baseball team.
Not for these Vikings.
“We have a lot of confidence in our teammates. I never got down on any of them,” Tennessee High senior CJ Henley said. “I think if we continue to play this competition and we play like we can play, I think we can hang with anybody.”
Henley had four hits, scored twice, drove in two runs and also pitched out of a jam in the seventh to pick up the save, leading the Vikings to an 8-6 John Whited Memorial Invitational victory over Class AAA No. 6 Knox Powell on Saturday afternoon at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Tennessee High finished 3-1 in the tournament played in the memory of the former baseball coach at Dobyns-Bennett, East Tennessee State and the University of Tennessee from 1961-87.
“It is a big win,” Tennessee High head coach Preston Roberts said. “They are one of the top teams in the state, definitely the top team in the Knoxville area, them and Farragut.”
Roberts was especially pleased with how the Vikings competed as a team, overcoming that deficit to lead 6-4 and then responding with two more runs after Logen Sutton’s two-run home run tied the score at 6-6 in the top of the fifth for the Panthers, who had hammered Dobyns-Bennett 11-0 earlier in the day.
“We competed for the team, that is what we have been preaching really all year and we have seen spurts of it,” Roberts said. “When you know the game is bigger than just you and you compete as a team, then magical things can happen and they did that today. It is a perfect example that if they can do that this team can do really special things.”
Knox Powell (18-3) took a 4-0 lead through two innings, helped by three Tennessee High errors in the field. The Vikings played mistake-free in the field from that point, with Braden Wilhoit working five innings to pick up the win, and Henley finished the final two, recording the last two outs with runners on second and third.
“CJ is a competitor, you know what you are going to get with him and he is not going to back down from a challenge,” Roberts said. “We were really just going to throw him one inning, but he went in there and looked really sharp in the sixth inning. Then we sent him out there in the seventh and he got it done.”
Tennessee High (16-6) scored three runs in the third on RBI singles by Henley, Logan Quales and Wade Witcher to pull within 4-3, and then went up 6-4 in the fourth, keyed by a two-run double from Evan Mutter and a sacrifice fly by Cole Presson. Mutter finished with two doubles, a single and three RBIs.
“We have been like that all season. We have had guys on in a lot of clutch situations and sometimes it just hasn’t gone our way, but today we came up with a lot of big hits,” said Henley, who will play college baseball at Belmont Abbey. “That was a really big double for Mutter. We got the clutch hits today and that is what really put us ahead.”
Knox Powell had 10 hits to 14 for the Vikings, including two apiece by Brayden Evans, Logan Poteet and Coltin Reynolds, along with the two-run blast from Sutton to tie the score in the fifth.
“It was a good game. Coach Roberts has done a great job over there with those guys and they have got a good ball team,” said Knox Powell head coach Josh Warner, a former player and eight-year assistant coach at Dobyns-Bennett. “They swing it good, they have got great approaches at the plate and you have got to tip your cap to the starting pitcher, who hung in there and competed and did what he needed to do.
“They were able to bring that guy in relief and he did what he needed too also and they made some big plays in the field. It is always good to come back home and see these guys and play against good teams. We are wishing those guys well and maybe we can see them again down the road a little bit.”
Tennessee High took the lead back for good in the fifth on RBI singles by Henley and Mutter. Snyder scored three runs and drove in two for the Vikings. Witcher also had two hits in the win.
Powell put runners on second and third with one out in the seventh, but Henley was able to get a short fly ball to Presson in center and a ground ball to Snyder at second to end the game.
Up next for Tennessee High is a key two-game series beginning Monday with Science Hill, which leads the Big 7 Conference with an 8-0 league mark. The Vikings and Daniel Boone are each 6-2, and will meet each other the following week. There is little doubt what must be done.
“We control our own destiny. We have got Science Hill and then Boone to finish out the year,” Roberts said. “It is a huge week for us, just to try to keep this momentum going. Again, if we can play as a team and put the team above self we can do really special things.”
That is the plan for the Vikings, who defeated Cocke County earlier in the day 10-0 in five innings. Noah Smith hurled a three-hitter over five innings, while Garrett Embree drove in three runs, including the final two on a single in a rare five-inning decision for the Vikings.
“We haven’t had a lot of easy games,” said Henley, whose Vikings have six losses, and four of those are by a combined six runs. “We definitely want the competition more than we want those kind of ‘gimme’ games, I feel like that prepares us better for the postseason and it is a lot more fun when we are in a competitive game with a really good team…”
“It was a good day,” he added, with a smile.
