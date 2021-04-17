PREP BASEBALL: Vikings down Knox Powell in Whited Invitational, 8-6

“We competed for the team, that is what we have been preaching really all year and we have seen spurts of it,” Roberts said. “When you know the game is bigger than just you and you compete as a team, then magical things can happen and they did that today. It is a perfect example that if they can do that this team can do really special things.”

Knox Powell (18-3) took a 4-0 lead through two innings, helped by three Tennessee High errors in the field. The Vikings played mistake-free in the field from that point, with Braden Wilhoit working five innings to pick up the win, and Henley finished the final two, recording the last two outs with runners on second and third.

“CJ is a competitor, you know what you are going to get with him and he is not going to back down from a challenge,” Roberts said. “We were really just going to throw him one inning, but he went in there and looked really sharp in the sixth inning. Then we sent him out there in the seventh and he got it done.”

Tennessee High (16-6) scored three runs in the third on RBI singles by Henley, Logan Quales and Wade Witcher to pull within 4-3, and then went up 6-4 in the fourth, keyed by a two-run double from Evan Mutter and a sacrifice fly by Cole Presson. Mutter finished with two doubles, a single and three RBIs.