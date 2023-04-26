RURAL RETREAT, Va. – Chilhowie sophomore Dawson Tuell takes baseball serious.

Take Wednesday’s Hogoheegee District showdown against the Rural Retreat Indians for example.

On Tuesday night, the 5-foot-11 right-handed pitcher prepared a scouting report on each hitter as he watched a Rural Retreat game on the NFHS Network.

After presenting that report to his coaches Wednesday morning, Tuell guided Chilhowie to a 7-6 won a few hours later.

“I usually study teams before big games, so I had an idea of what to expect tonight,” Tuell said.

On the season, Tuell has crafted a 6-0 record with a 1.26 earned run average. He has also recorded 30 strikeouts against just five walks.

Not bad for a guy who spent most of last year on the junior varsity.

“I didn’t know how good the competition would be this season, but it’s been a pleasure to play at the varsity level,” Tuell said. “I’ve been surprised at how well I’ve done.”

What is the mentality for Tuell on the mound?

“I just try to throw strikes with a fastball and curve,” Tuell said.

Tuell has honed his skills at the travel ball level since age eight. He’s currently a member of the famed North Carolina-based Dirtbags organization.

“I just love the game,” Tuell said.

In addition to his advanced pitching skills, Tuell displays his passion for baseball with the way he sprints around the base paths each time he makes contact at the plate.

Chilhowie scored scored three runs in the first inning Wednesday and built a 7-2 lead by the fourth. The Warriors collected a total of eight hits against a pair of pitchers.

Big first baseman Connor Smith drove in three runs on two hits, while Tuell added two singles.

Smith leads the team with a .561 batting average and 25 RBIs, while Tuell is hitting .511

Chilhowie head Jeff Robinson knew that Tuell was not the average talent after he moved him up from the district champion JV squad last season for the regional tournament.

“I actually started Dawson at designated hitter and he hit .444 through the postseason,” Robinson said. “On the bus ride up here today, Dawson was by himself and getting his game face on.”

Junior Talan Poe, who relies on a funky sidearm throwing motion, replaced Tuell on the mound in the fifth inning Wednesday and worked out of a couple jams.

The Indians stranded two runners in scoring position in the fifth when Chilhowie shortstop Isaac Booth converted a nifty double play with second baseman Levi Teaters. Smith and center fielder Brandon Bush also excelled on defense.

“This was a huge win,” Robinson said. “I think we will see Rural Retreat several more times this year. We play similar styles and are evenly matched.”

Rural Retreat (11-4, 3-2) collected 10 hits and scored four runs over the final three innings before falling short.

“I wish we could have played like that early in the game,” Rural Retreat coach Van Harris. “We just made too many mistakes.”

Those mistakes included five errors.

“I thought both of our pitchers threw the ball well and gave us a chance to win,” Harris said. “We didn’t take advantage of some chances on offense or make plays on defense. We have to play better as a team.”

Brycen Sturgill paced Rural Retreat with two singles along with a two-run double, while No. 9 hitter Kaiden Atkinson collected two hits and Caleb Roberts drove in three runs on two hits.

Chilhowie (10-5, 4-1) trails Lebanon by one game in the Hogoheegee District. The Warriors face Lebanon next Thursday and then will host Rural Retreat the following day at 5 p.m.

Look for Tuell to play in central role in both contests.

“Dawson is a competitor who is always ready to go,” Robinson said.