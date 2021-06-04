PREP BASEBALL: Titans open Cumberland with win over Castlewood

NICKELSVILLE, Va.– The Cumberland District got a jump start on area postseason play, with opening-round action beginning on Friday.
Senior Dillon Thompson stood out on defense and a five-run third inning, also powered by Thompson, helped Twin Springs remain alive with an 8-2 victory over visiting Castlewood.
“If we lost our season was over so we came out and played the best we could,” Thompson said. “We were able to push through it.”
With one run in on a walk to Ben Neece, the bases were still loaded for the Blue Devils in the first inning. With two outs, Thompson made a diving catch of a liner by Hunter Hicks to get the Titans out of the inning.
“I knew if I didn’t catch it, they were going to get some runs,” Thompson said. “I knew it was do or die today, so I wanted to do my best.”
It likely set the tone for the game.
“That was huge,” said Twin Springs coach Jared Finch. “The momentum shifted our way. It was just a great play by Dillon to get us out of the inning.”
Twin Springs (6-7) tied it up in the bottom of the inning. Thompson reached on an error and eventually crossed the plate when Tristan Counts reached on another error, the first two of seven Castlewood miscues in the contest.
The Titans took control of the game with five runs in the third inning. After a strikeout to start the inning, Alex Dockery singled to right. Chase Daugherty grounded into a fielder’s choice and that’s when the trouble began for the Blue Devils.
Back-to-back walks loaded the bases and Thompson lined a two-run single over the third-base bag. Will Farmer followed with an RBI double. Ryan Horne singled to right and two runs crossed the plate when the ball got by the right fielder for a 6-1 advantage.
“We scored some runs,” Finch said. “Timely hitting, we struggled at times batting but we were able to push across eight and get the job done.”
Thompson added a solo homer in the fifth, to finish with two hits, three RBIs, and scored three times for the Titans. They added their final run on a triple by Alex Dockery and he scored on a Castlewood error.
Daugherty went the distance on the hill for Twin Springs. The freshman had six strikeouts, scattering four hits and the defense was solid behind him.
“Coming in I told our guys everyone is 0-0,” Finch said. “All year, it starts on the bump. Daugherty did a really good job. He threw well, got into that jam in the first inning but minimized the damage. Our guys defensively played tremendous behind him. They made the plays.”
In addition to Thompson at short, Tristan Counts had five assists at third base and Horne added a couple of good plays at second base.
Errors and big innings have been a problem for Castlewood (4-9) all season.
You have to make the plays, Twin Springs made the plays today,” Castlewood coach Brian Summers said. “Third baseman [Counts] was a vacuum cleaner over there, the shortstop [Thompson] made all the plays. We put the ball in play today more than we ever have and Twin Springs made all the plays. Twin Springs put it in play, and we didn’t make the plays, you just can’t give a team 30 outs.”
Twin Springs will advance to the Cumberland semifinals and face regular-season champion and traditional power Eastside on Tuesday.
“I really believe in this district anybody can beat anybody on any given night the way things are,” remarked Finch. “We will go up there, give it our best shot and see what happens.”