PREP BASEBALL: Titans open Cumberland with win over Castlewood

The Titans took control of the game with five runs in the third inning. After a strikeout to start the inning, Alex Dockery singled to right. Chase Daugherty grounded into a fielder’s choice and that’s when the trouble began for the Blue Devils.

Back-to-back walks loaded the bases and Thompson lined a two-run single over the third-base bag. Will Farmer followed with an RBI double. Ryan Horne singled to right and two runs crossed the plate when the ball got by the right fielder for a 6-1 advantage.

“We scored some runs,” Finch said. “Timely hitting, we struggled at times batting but we were able to push across eight and get the job done.”

Thompson added a solo homer in the fifth, to finish with two hits, three RBIs, and scored three times for the Titans. They added their final run on a triple by Alex Dockery and he scored on a Castlewood error.

Daugherty went the distance on the hill for Twin Springs. The freshman had six strikeouts, scattering four hits and the defense was solid behind him.