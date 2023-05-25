MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Both the Tennessee High Vikings and the Upperman Bees were playing their second game of the day on Wednesday night as they met at Blackman High School in the TSSAA Class AAA state baseball tournament with each of their seasons on the line.

By the top of the third inning, THS held a 6-0 lead over the Bees.

But Upperman scored eight straight runs in the next two innings to take the lead and ultimately advance with an 8-6 win.

The Vikings won a game in the state tournament for the second consecutive year, as well as overcoming offensive struggles in their first game (a 5-0 loss Tuesday to Dyer County) to then score 19 runs on Wednesday. But when you compete at this level, every opponent is tough to beat.

“I’m gonna look back 20 years from now and say, ‘Wow that was really hard to do,’” head coach Preston Roberts said. “It’s not easy to get down here. We’re one of the remaining. ... five or six teams in this classification. When you’re one of the last teams standing it’s not easy.”

Cainan Meyers started on the mound for the Vikings and pitched 3 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts while only walking two. Andrew Dingus and Bralyn Price came on from the bullpen to only allow one hit and no runs combined.

Price, Gage Graziano, Dingus, Evan Mutter and Rylan Henard led on offense with two hits each. Henard led with two runs and Andrew Dingus led both teams with three RBIs.

“It can’t be your day every day,” Roberts said. “But especially in postseason play these guys turned it up a notch and exceeded expectations.”

As historic as the on-field success has been for this Vikings squad, the main takeaway for the players and coaches will be the bond formed between this team and the memories they’ve made together throughout this season.

“There’s too many,” Mutter said. “We’re all really close, we’re all friends. It’s just special. We love each other, it was amazing…There’s nothing better than just spending time together.”

“They’re high character people. You can trust them on the field, but more importantly you can trust them off the field,” Roberts said about his team. “They were great in the classroom; they were great in the community. They did a lot of community service type stuff, and just wonderful things outside of the baseball field that leaders do…They compete. And that just makes it fun for everybody, and it really is enjoyable for the coaches.”

Tennessee High 13, South Gibson 3

Tennessee High overpowered South Gibson with 14 hits and 13 runs to survive and advance in Thursday’s first game.

The Vikings offense found their rhythm early. Ashton Leonard got the momentum going with a triple, and quickly found home on a Rylan Henard sacrifice fly. Evan Mutter and Andrew Dingus each hit a home run to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead and some breathing room for the defense.

“It started out with Ashton smoking a triple,” Roberts said. “He’s one of our leaders, one of several leaders. And he starts out and smokes a triple in the gap.”

Isaac Blevins homered to start the second inning to keep the scoring momentum going, and the Vikings ultimately scored in every inning besides the fifth, by which point the game was well in hand.

The offensive rhythm in large part came from the energy in the Viking dugout, Leonard said.

“It was great,” Leonard said. “Everybody was up cheering in the dugout, cheering everybody on…it was just a great environment right there.”

Blevins led with four RBIs, while Dingus, Mutter and Henard had two each. Mutter added a double as well, and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle while notching a team leading three sored runs. Dingus, Blevins and Leonard scored two runs each on top of their RBI

Henard started on the mound for the Vikings, and pitched six innings with five strikeouts, while allowing six hits and three runs. Henard also made two defensive stops from the mound, batting down hits sent directly toward him and throwing them out at first.

LATE TUESDAY

Dyer County 5, Tennessee High 0

Every team that makes the state tournament is a special group that has proved they are one of the elite teams of their sport in the state, and Tuesday night showed how thin the margin can be in games of this level.

Tennessee High ended three innings with bases fully loaded but couldn’t find gaps in the Dyer County defense at the right time to capitalize, and ultimately came up short. The Vikings will now play from the lower bracket and will need to win every game going forward to stay alive.

“Give credit to their pitcher [Trey Tarkington], he pitched out of some jams,” Roberts said. “I bet we probably left [14] guys on base…it seems like we had guys on base all night we just couldn’t get that big hit and we couldn’t get it going.”

Tarkington pitched five innings while allowing three hits and no runs with seven walks. But stranding 14 runners on base showed the level of mental fortitude Tarkington carried with him tonight.

The Vikings ended the game with four hits but found nine walks. Graziano, Henard, Feathers and Blevins each got a hit for the Vikings, and Mutter and Price led with two walks each.

Payne Ladd started on the mound for the Vikings, allowing only one hit and no runs through the first two innings. But in the third, the Choctaw bats heated up and they remained that way throughout the rest of the game; ultimately finishing with eight hits.

Ladd finished with 63 strikes on 92 pitches thrown, with five strikeouts and only one walk. The Choctaw bats proved to be unstoppable in this game, even against a pitcher with the experience of Ladd.

“Payne did a great job, he kept us in it. He’s done it all year,” Roberts said. “But that’s baseball.”