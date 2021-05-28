PREP BASEBALL: Thomas Walker rallies to take Cumberland win over Eastside, 7-5

Meanwhile, the Pioneers had five strikeouts and no runs through the first two innings.

They broke through in the third inning with Caleb Yeary’s single getting things started.

After a strikeout, Jordan Bertram was hit by a pitch and Cameron Grabeel walked. Adam Hollandsworth had a clutch two-run single to cut the Eastside lead to 3-2.

“This is the first team I’ve had at Thomas Walker that is a threat to hit from the top of the lineup to the bottom of the lineup,” Brooks said. “I’ve told them, if you can hit, we can win games. We had several strikeouts early, then we started doing our job.”

Thomas Walker took the lead with a three-run fourth inning outburst. The critical hit was a two-run single from Aiden Grabeel to give the Pioneers (4-7, 4-5) a 5-3 advantage.

“Aiden started at the bottom of the lineup with us this season and has consistently worked his way up,” Brooks said. “He’s earned his spot in the two-hole and he’s had more than one clutch hit for us. Aiden’s only a sophomore. We’re glad he’s coming around and hitting the ball. He’s a big asset to this team.”

Ethan Everage’s two-run single to right in the fifth inning proved to be the difference in the game for TW.