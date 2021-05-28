PREP BASEBALL: Thomas Walker rallies to take Cumberland win over Eastside, 7-5

COEBURN, Va. – The Eastside Spartans entered Friday a win away from claiming the Cumberland District regular-season baseball championship.
They are still one victory away after suffering a 7-5 loss to Thomas Walker in a game that was shortened to five innings due to rain.
The contest was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday to avoid the weather forecast, but the start was still delayed 27 minutes by rain.
The clouds opened at Tracy Stallard Field before the start of the sixth inning and the game was eventually called.
“We didn’t get enough done in the first five innings,” said Eastside coach Chris Clay. “Thomas Walker pitched better, hit better, ran the bases better, and played better defense. In every phase, we got an old-fashioned butt kicking. Congratulations to Thomas Walker, they took care of business.”
It was an important come-from-behind win for Thomas Walker.
“I hate it ended this way,” said Thomas Walker coach Frank Brooks. “Eastside and Chris Clay’s program is the gold standard in the Cumberland District. We’ve competed with them a couple of times; we almost had them beat earlier this season. A win is a win and I’ll take it, but I hate it got cut short on us.”
Eastside pushed across three runs in the first inning thanks to some Thomas Walker miscues.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers had five strikeouts and no runs through the first two innings.
They broke through in the third inning with Caleb Yeary’s single getting things started.
After a strikeout, Jordan Bertram was hit by a pitch and Cameron Grabeel walked. Adam Hollandsworth had a clutch two-run single to cut the Eastside lead to 3-2.
“This is the first team I’ve had at Thomas Walker that is a threat to hit from the top of the lineup to the bottom of the lineup,” Brooks said. “I’ve told them, if you can hit, we can win games. We had several strikeouts early, then we started doing our job.”
Thomas Walker took the lead with a three-run fourth inning outburst. The critical hit was a two-run single from Aiden Grabeel to give the Pioneers (4-7, 4-5) a 5-3 advantage.
“Aiden started at the bottom of the lineup with us this season and has consistently worked his way up,” Brooks said. “He’s earned his spot in the two-hole and he’s had more than one clutch hit for us. Aiden’s only a sophomore. We’re glad he’s coming around and hitting the ball. He’s a big asset to this team.”
Ethan Everage’s two-run single to right in the fifth inning proved to be the difference in the game for TW.
That was enough for Cameron Grabeel, who came to the mound in the second inning and got the win. The Spartans scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Grabeel got a fly out to left and a popup too short to end the inning before the rain came.
“Cameron has a great baseball IQ,” Brooks said. “He understands pitching and we rely on him to come on do things like he did today.”
The Cumberland District standing are a logjam two through six with one week left in the regular season and several important games to be played,
“The parity in our district is tighter than it’s been at any other point,” Brooks said. “I don’t know if other teams will get their games in [Friday]. We have one more district game. We want to win it and get to .500 and see where it leads us.”
Thomas Walker will host Rye Cove on Tuesday.
Eastside (7-3, 7-2) remains a win away from the title. The Spartans have won eight consecutive titles since the school came into existence.
“We still have a shot Tuesday [at home against Twin Springs],” Clay said. “We don’t need any help. We can take care of it ourselves. We have to play better than we did today, that’s for sure.”