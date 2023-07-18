The game ended on a two-strike, two-out hit in the bottom of the 13th inning off the bat of Mickey Glover in what was the senior’s final swing while donning the pinstriped uniform of the Virginia High Bearcats.

The heart-stopping single that scored Danny Sewell a few minutes past 10 p.m. came on the 160th and last pitch thrown by Jimmy Hamilton of the Turner Ashby Knights as the ace was pinned with the tough-luck loss of all tough-luck losses.

It marked the 362nd and final victory of Eddie Icenhour’s 20-year head-coaching career as boss of the Bearcats, going out on top with his fourth state championship trophy in hand thanks to a triumph that would have been hard to top if he had spent another 20 seasons in the dugout.

Shawn Fouch of VHS ended his fine prep career by pitching one of his finest games.

The 30th anniversary of Virginia High’s 1-0 win over Turner Ashby in the 1993 VHSL Group AA state finals came and went a month ago – June 18 – without much fanfare, but it will never be forgotten by those who were there no matter how many days, months or years go by.

It might resonate for those who participated in the marathon while watching a playoff pitching duel unfold, be recalled when an edge-of-your-seat game goes extra innings or be broached during a bull session between Bristolians harkening back to classic contests that have been played in the city through the years.

“It was one of those games,” said George Stone, who chronicled that contest as a sports writer for the Bristol Herald Courier. “You see once in a lifetime.”

Since the Virginia High School League’s modern postseason baseball format was introduced in 1971, there have been 55 state title games across all classifications decided by just one run according to the organization’s online record book.

It’s hard to imagine any championship showdown being as well-played or well-pitched as that particular 1993 thriller and that’s a feeling shared by Joel Wyatt, who had the best vantage point as the home-plate umpire on that evening 30 years and one month ago at DeVault Stadium in Bristol.

“This will always rank at the top of my list for games umpired,” Wyatt said. “I was very fortunate to call many state games and had some excellent games, but the quality of play and pitching in this game set it apart from all others. This no doubt is one of, if not the best, game ever played in modern times in this area.”

The victory for Virginia High capped a season full of close wins for the Bearcats and it was a spring in which Shawn Fouch cemented his legacy as a Southwest Virginia baseball legend.

***

Virginia High also won the 1992 VHSL Group AA state title.

At home.

In extra innings.

On a walk-off hit.

Bryan Blevins was the hero that time as his two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning plated Fouch for the winning run and gave VHS a 4-3 victory over Harrisonburg as the Bearcats finished 23-4.

Six guys who appeared in the boxscore of that game played in the finals a year later and other major developments helped Virginia High remain the team to beat.

First, Kevin Barker arrived after transferring from nearby John Battle (“What are they now 0-17?” Barker candidly told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Robert Anderson when asked about the move. “That’s pretty much why I wanted to transfer. Some people gave me a hard time. I guess that just goes along with it.”), providing the Bearcats a major boost on the mound and at the plate. The Virginia Tech recruit went 8-1 with a 0.20 ERA and struck out 103 batters in 60 1/3 innings of work. In a two-week span that spring, he spun one-hit shutouts against Gate City, Marion and John Battle.

Secondly, Fouch got even better than he had been the year before. He struck out 16 in crafting a four-hitter in a 12-3 thumping of Tennessee High in one of his more notable outings and his .416 batting average was tops on the team.

“He could pitch, hit, field and led by example,” said Bo Love, Virginia High’s shortstop. “Just an unbelievably talented baseball player.”

The only losses in the regular season for VHS were a 4-2 setback to Dobyns-Bennett and a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Pound when Anthony Hollyfield pitched a one-hitter for the Wildcats.

VHS vanquished Highlands District opponents in sweeping the league’s regular-season and tournament crowns and held off Tazewell for a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Region IV tournament as Wes Brown’s two-run homer in the fourth inning and Barker’s pitching were the difference.

Yet, things went awry in the regional finals as Richlands scored five runs off Fouch in the sixth inning and got a sterling start from its own ace (Jackie Rife) in recording a surprising 5-3 victory over a team the Blue Tornado had lost to twice in the regular season.

“Richlands played a great game and in hindsight, we needed to lose that game to reel us back in and make us refocus,” said Brad Carr, a junior first baseman/pitcher for the Bearcats. “Coming off a state championship win, we really needed to be brought back to the task at hand.”

Virginia High traveled to Amherst for a state quarterfinal clash as a 4-6-3 double play turned to perfection by second baseman Mickey Glover, shortstop Bo Love and Kevin Barker on a sharp grounder off the bat of Brian Irvin of Amherst ended the game to seal an 8-7 victory.

The second baseman put the G-L-O-V-E in Glover and also had two hits.

However, his biggest hit was still to come and after a 4-1 state semifinal win over Jefferson Forest (which featured future Super Bowl champion and College Football Hall of Famer Anthony Poindexter) VHS booked a spot in the state finals for the second straight year and would play at home once again.

***

As first pitch loomed, Virginia High had plenty of business to take care of and we’re not just talking some batting practice, taking a round of infield and dragging the dirt.

This was one superstitious lot.

“Eddie Icenhour had an ink pen he always used to complete his lineup card,” said James Sword, Virginia High’s statistician and public address announcer. “That pen came up missing and they literally took everything out of his office looking for it and Eddie was upset. I offered to let him use my ‘lucky’ pen and he said he wanted his. I told him he always used my pen to fill out his lineup card on away games and we were undefeated on the road games. He said, ‘Let me have that pen.’ ”

There’s more.

“I used to ride the bus to away games and late in the season I ended up sitting with Wes Brown. He hit a home run that night so he made sure I was sitting with him next game too. He hit another home run,” Sword said. “Then we were at home in the state finals and before the game they yelled at me in the press box to come down to the field real quick. Wes wanted me to sit with him for just a minute in the dugout to keep things ‘normal.’ ”

When Icenhour put ink to paper he went with Barker on the mound after Fouch had gone the distance in the semifinal win over Jefferson Forest three days earlier.

“Most teams had one ace,” Carr said. “We had two. Both guys wanted the ball every game. They were warriors on the mound. Every game we felt like we were the best on the field with them guys pitching. Both of them had an ERA under 1.00.”

It was fitting that among the movies playing at the movie theater just up the road at the Bristol Mall on that Friday night was “Cliffhanger.” Sylvester Stallone dangling from the side of a mountain was not nearly as dramatic as Virginia High and Turner Ashby going for the gold.

Barker allowed three hits, walked two and struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings. He ran into trouble in the fifth after two walks and a single loaded the bases in the scoreless game.

Icenhour lifted Barker in favor of Fouch and the reliable right-hander got John McDorman to ground into a 1-2-3 double play. Turner Ashby never seriously threatened again.

“When Fouch came in we knew it was gonna be tough,” Turner Ashby starting pitcher Jimmy Hamilton said. “He was a bulldog.”

Hamilton was in his own groove.

“Jimmy was incredible,” Love said. “He kept us off balance all night so we had to keep making adjustments at the plate. He knew how to pitch.”

Hamilton struck out 12, walked seven and escaped a few jams.

“The one thing I remember the most,” Hamilton said. “Were guys on our team telling coach [Tim Clary] to stay away from me – just let him go.”

An estimated crowd of 1,800 was in the ballpark while many more were standing on the shoulder of Division Street beyond the right-field fence or peeping through the fence that lined the field.

Palms were sweaty and prayers were being uttered in the dugout.

“Twelve and a half innings of scoreless baseball,” Carr said. “It felt like a heavyweight boxing match where two gladiators just keep taking blows and not giving up.”

Up in the press box, Sword stayed calm as the innings passed and the tension rose.

“I had my confidence, especially going into the late extra innings,” Sword said. “The Turner Ashby pitcher was pitching one hell of a game, but ours were too. But going that many innings just made me think he couldn’t go forever, but he kept going. I just thought we would outlast them if nothing else.”

He also was busy answering the phone that kept ringing in the wood-paneled press box as those folks who didn’t make the game wanted updates and were shocked to hear the game was not only still going, but was still scoreless.

“No live feed or anything back then,” Sword said.

Wyatt and fellow umpires P.G. Wingfield, John Wayne Martin and Robbie Perry were also feeling the magnitude of the moment.

“With the quality of this game you want to try and stay consistent. Of course with quality pitchers it’s certainly easier,” Wyatt said. “But just like players, we have nerves as well and you must keep them in check just like players and you hope to provide them the quality of game they deserve, but as the game went on … it was wearing on me as well. Every pitch became more and more important. Thankfully, a call didn’t play into the final outcome.”

Instead, it would be Glover’s clutch hitting that brought the classic to a close.

***

Mickey Glover hit a measly .125 during the 1992 season and near the end of the spring a designated hitter took his spot in the batting order as he just played the infield.

He wasn’t in a slump as a senior, however, raising his batting average by 180 points from the year before entering that title game with Turner Ashby.

His spot was due up sixth in the bottom of the 13th inning and he would step in the batter’s box and the spotlight.

Danny Sewell reached on an error to begin the final inning after second baseman Curtis Steele made an errant throw after fielding a high chopper.

Barker advanced Sewell to second base with a sacrifice bunt and Fouch was intentionally walked. Wes Brown followed by grounding into a 4-6 fielder’s choice to put runners at the corners with two outs.

Hamilton was one pitch away from sending the game to the 14th inning when Glover smacked a liner to left field that was just out of the reach of Turner Ashby third baseman Shawn Huffman and sent the Bearcats streaming out of the dugout as the partisan crowd roared in approval. The game was done three hours and nine minutes after it had begun.

“I can’t even remember what happened,” Glover told the media afterward. “I saw the third baseman just miss the ball and I knew then we had it. … I never thought I’d be in the position to do something like this. I was just trying to get the bat on the ball.”

The run was unearned for Hamilton in the five-hitter.

“I had a lot respect for Hamilton in that game,” Wes Brown said. “He showed no signs of letting up. He still had his stuff in the 13th inning. That was amazing. He was a great pitcher.”

Just a couple of weeks earlier Hamilton had been selected in the 25th round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Fouch went in the 34th round to the Philadelphia Phillies.

As we said, this wasn’t your normal high school baseball pitching duel.

“I don’t remember the pressure,” Hamilton said. “I didn’t think about the hype. The only time I felt the emotions of the game was when they finally scored a run.”

Meanwhile, George Stone of the Bristol Herald Courier tallied up all the zeroes and strikeouts in his scorebook as Fouch’s final line read: 8 2/3 scoreless innings, two hits allowed, one walk, 10 strikeouts.

“Fouch was a super talent on the mound,” Stone said. “You would wonder sometimes how anyone could ever hit him.”

Fouch was the winning pitcher for the Bearcats in the state quarterfinals, semifinals and final, claiming those Ws in three high-pressure, high-stakes games in the span of eight days. In total he tossed 19 2/3 innings, allowed 13 hits and whiffed 21 batters in the state tourney.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of calling behind some great ones,” Wyatt said. “I certainly don’t want to shortchange [former MLB pitchers from Southwest Virginia] Jimmy Gobble, Billy Wagner and many others. However, I have always said Fouch was one of the better high school pitchers I saw and on this given night Hamilton was just as impressive. … For both pitchers to maintain quality stuff and be around the plate in the magnitude of the game was unreal.”

***

Tracking down some of the key figures from that 1993 title game was difficult as a familiar “this number is no longer in service” message greeted a call to cell phones long disconnected, e-mails bounced back and voicemails and text messages were not returned.

Folks have gone in different directions in the last 30 years.

Fouch played briefly at Walters State Community College, while Glover was a standout at Virginia Intermont College in Bristol.

Barker was the 1996 Atlantic 10 Conference player of the year at Virginia Tech and played in 126 MLB games in stints with Milwaukee, San Diego, Toronto and Cincinnati. He is now a baseball analyst for Sportsnet in Toronto.

Hamilton reached the Triple-A level in the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians organizations, crafting a 3.82 ERA in seven seasons in the minor leagues.

Israel Pope was a freshman pitcher/infielder for the Bearcats and he was also a member of the school’s 1996 state title team and a draft pick of the Florida Marlins.

Yet, the boxscore speaks for itself all these years later and the emotions are still fresh to those who were able to be reached for comment and took a few minutes to reflect.

“You can’t match that intensity anywhere,” Carr said. “The adrenaline was out the roof for the whole game. You couldn’t sit down or relax. Your focus was maxed out the whole game.”

It’s also a game that would not be possible today as the VHSL has implemented strict pitch limits that would have prevented Hamilton or Fouch from pitching all those innings.

Games are also held at neutral sites now instead of the home fields of high schools.

For instance, in the 2022 Class 1 title game at Salem Memorial Ballpark between Rappahannock and Rappahannock County, both starting pitchers reached their limit and had to exit a scoreless game. Rappahannock eventually won 1-0 in nine innings.

Who knows how long it would have lasted if both hurlers had been allowed to stay in.

“I understand pitch counts and limits, but playoff and championships I don’t think it matters,” Hamilton said. “I want the best of the best. And that game, that many innings – the state saw two of the best teams to ever play in a high school championship.”

Amen.

“This has to go down as one of the best state finals ever,” Icenhour said in the immediate aftermath. “This was just unbelievable.”

Thirty years later, those words still ring true.

________________________

Thrill of Victory

Agony of Defeat

According to the VHSL’s online record book, there have been 55 state baseball title games played across all classifications that were decided by one run since the modern playoff format was introduced during the 1970-71 school year. The following is a look at how some of those one-run championship games involving local teams:

Abingdon was a strike away from clinching the title, but Liberty Christian Academy’s Lane Duff hit a two-run, two-out single to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Bulldogs a 6-5 walk-off victory. Abingdon starter Ethan Gibson reached his pitch count earlier in the seventh inning.

Page County freshman pitcher T.R. Williams carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and Page County held off a late comeback bid by the Bearcats.

Clark Sowers of Dan River connected for a walk-off RBI hit in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Wildcats a win over Battle in a game played at Radford University.

Keegan Woolford delivered the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning as William Monroe prevailed in eight innings.

Holston rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to tie the game, but Galax prevailed as Bryant Cox came through in the clutch.

John Battle scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning in an improbably rally aided by an inexplicable pitching change.

1998 Group AA Finals: Dan River 5, Virginia High 4

Joe Land’s walk-off hit landed in the right spot in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Wildcats edged VHS.

1995 Group A Finals: Brentsville District 3, Coeburn 2

Coeburn carried a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning, but Brentsville District tied things up and eventually won in nine innings.

1993 Group AA Finals: Virginia High 1, Turner Ashby 0

Mickey Glover delivered the game-winning RBI hit in the bottom of the 13th inning at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium.

1992 Group AA Finals: Virginia High 4, Harrisonburg 3

Bryan Blevins had the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning as Virginia High won at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium.

J.J. Kelly needed a dozen innings to prevail as Danis Simmons pitched four scoreless innings of relief and Johnny Wright’s go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 12th inning was the clutch hit. It was the longest VHSL state title game played up to that point in terms of innings.

1985 Group A Finals: Lunenburg Central 1, Castlewood 0

Travis Tisdale of Lunenburg Central outdueled Castlewood ace Bill Higgins in a game played in Blacksburg. The only run of the contest occurred in the first inning. The Blue Devils won the state title the following season.

1983 Group AA Finals: Virginia High 1, Mills Godwin 0

Greg Turner pitched eight scoreless innings and Kevin Jessee drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning in the VHS victory.

1983 Group A Finals: J.J. Kelly 5, George Mason 4

A game that took two days to complete due to weather, Kelly rallied from a 4-0 deficit to prevail in eight innings. Mike Kannon scored the winning run on a grounder off the bat of his brother Dave Kannon and Doug Bates was the winning pitcher in his final high school game.

1982 Group A Finals: J.J. Kelly 3, Essex 2

The nine-inning pitching duel saw Kelly ace Doug Bates and Kirk Thornton of Essex combine for 35 strikeouts. Bobby Tiller scored the go-ahead run on an error in the top of the ninth inning.

1978 Group A Finals: Clover Hill 5, J.J. Kelly 4

Clover Hill scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past the Indians of the Lonesome Pine District.

With Castlewood holding a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh against Goochland in the state title game, Ray Brooks of the Bulldogs lashed a two-out single into left field.

Jim Hall corralled the ball on a bounce and came up throwing, delivering a perfect strike to Castlewood catcher Paul Adams, who applied the tag to a sliding Mike Creekmore for the final out. Future North Carolina State kicker Johnny Huff was the winning pitcher.