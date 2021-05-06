PREP BASEBALL: The ‘other’ Buchanan drives in game-winner in 11th for Pioneers

LEBANON, Va. – It was a contest that was a definition of a pitcher’s duel and it was scoreless until the bottom of the 11th inning.

With one away, Hunter Hertig grounded to second and reached on a two-base error when the ball was thrown high.

Sophomore Seth Buchanan, younger brother of University of Virginia signee Matthew Buchanan was the hero. He drove an 0-1 pitch to deep left-center to score Hertig with the winning run in a 1-0 decision over Virginia High.

“This was great,” stated Seth Buchanan. “We battled for 11 innings and struggled to get a run. We were getting some hits, but we couldn’t find a run. This is a sweet victory, that’s for sure.”

Matthew Buchanan tossed seven shutout innings, striking out 15. Seth Buchanan replaced Matthew on the mound and was equally effective, throwing four innings and striking out nine to get the win for Lebanon (3-0, 1-0).

Cole Hartsock was terrific going the first seven innings for Virginia High (2-1, 0-1) without allowing a run. Isaac Berry made a tremendous throw from right field in the sixth inning to cut down a Pioneer runner at the plate.