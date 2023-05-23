Andrew Dingus entered last Thursday with a total of two home runs during the 2023 baseball season, having gone yard previously this spring against the William Byrd Terriers and Unicoi County Blue Devils.

The Tennessee High senior slugger then went out and doubled that total in his first two at-bats in Game 1 of a best-of-three sub-state series against the Halls Red Devils at Tod Houston Field.

Dingus hit a three-run dinger in the first inning on a change-up and followed that up with a two-run bomb in the third on a fastball from Roane State Community College signee Kayden Daniels as THS rolled to a 10-1 win and completed the sweep the following day.

“It’s certainly up there with the best games I’ve ever played, if not the best,” Dingus said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts was not surprised in the least it was Dingus setting the tone.

“He’s been steady in the four-hole for us all year,” Roberts said. “He leads our team in batting average and has raised that in the last few games. He’s a postseason-type player and he performs under pressure.”

The stakes have never been higher for Dingus as he looks to close his high school career with a state title. A first-round TSSAA Class AAA tournament matchup with the Dyer County Choctaws (22-12-1) is on the docket today at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro.

Tennessee High placed third in last year’s state tourney and many people are pegging the Vikings (26-5) as the favorites in seeking the program’s first state crown since 1967.

Those prognosticators might have thought differently after a scrimmage against Science Hill back in March.

“After that scrimmage myself and the rest of the coaching staff were kind of disappointed in our performance,” Roberts said. “We thought the guys were playing timid. … It was the first scrimmage of the season, but it was a pretty intense postgame meeting in the outfield. We just challenged our guys to be the best they could be and to not hold back. I remember telling them they were a very talented team and to go out and show it.”

How did the Vikings respond?

They opened the regular season with eight consecutive wins.

Senior left-hander Payne Ladd has been impressive in crafting a 7-0 record on the mound.

Rylan Henard was the Upper Lakes Conference player of the year.

Evan Mutter is a sure-handed shortstop and has connected for a team-high eight home runs.

Ashton Leonard has provided a spark as a leadoff hitter.

Cainan Meyers has gotten better as the season’s progressed in his first season as the starting catcher.

Gage Graziano is probably the best ninth-grader in Northeast Tennessee.

Adyn Patlen, Bralyn Price, Isaac Blevins, Logan Tudor and Kaleb Feathers have also had their moments.

“This team blends really well and no matter what, we all want to the same goal and that is to win,” Dingus said.

Tennessee High has the experience factor too as the Vikings, South Gibson and the Upperman are the only returnees from 2022 among the eight schools in this year’s double-elimination bracket.

The Bristolians dropped a 3-1 decision to Tullahoma in last year’s state tournament opener and had to fight their way through the loser’s bracket before coming up short.

Dingus was actually the losing pitcher in that first game, but he did hit .333 (4-for-12) in Tennessee High’s four state tourney contests.

“The biggest thing I remember is just the intensity of being down there,” Dingus said. “But that first game is so important not to fall behind.”

As Roberts alluded to, Dingus always seems to come through when it matters most.

In that 9-7 clinching win over Halls in Game 2 of the sub-state series, the Milligan University-bound standout scored the tying run and also came up with a clutch grab in center field.

“He made the momentum-changing play midway through the game,” Roberts said. “There was a deep shot that looked like it was going to be a line drive deep in the gap. It would have scored two runs with two outs. He catches it and kind of crashed into the wall out there.”

Once again, no surprise.

“My biggest strength is that I’m a competitor and I always want to win,” Dingus said.

He hopes to celebrate the ultimate win on Friday when the state finals are held at Middle Tennessee State University.

“The state title is definitely a goal of ours, but we never really talked about it during the season,” Dingus said. “We like to take it one game at a time.”