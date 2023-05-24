Every team that makes the state tournament is a special group that has proved they are one of the elite teams of their sport in the state, and Tuesday night showed how thin the margin can be in games of this level.

Tennessee High (26-5) ended three innings with bases fully loaded but couldn’t find gaps in the Dyer County (22-12-1) defense at the right time to capitalize, and ultimately came up short 5-0. The Vikings will now play from the lower bracket and will need to win every game going forward to stay alive.

“Give credit to their pitcher [Trey Tarkington], he pitched out of some jams,” Viking head coach Preston Roberts said. “I bet we probably left [14] guys on base…it seems like we had guys on base all night we just couldn’t get that big hit and we couldn’t get it going.”

Tarkington pitched five innings while allowing three hits and no runs with seven walks. But stranding 14 runners on base showed the level of mental fortitude Tarkington carried with him tonight.

The Vikings ended the game with four hits but found nine walks. Graziano, Henard, Feathers and Blevins each got a hit for the Vikings, and Mutter and Price led with two walks each.

Payne Ladd started on the mound for the Vikings, allowing only one hit and no runs through the first two innings. But in the third, the Choctaw bats heated up and they remained that way throughout the rest of the game; ultimately finishing with eight hits.

Ladd finished with 63 strikes on 92 pitches thrown, with five strikeouts and only one walk. The Choctaw bats proved to be unstoppable in this game, even against a pitcher with the experience of Ladd.

“Payne did a great job, he kept us in it. He’s done it all year,” Roberts said. “But that’s baseball.”

When the stakes are this high it’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture and lose focus, but this team was here last year and knows what to expect mentally, Roberts said.

“Last year we were in the same situation, we lost to Tullahoma,” Roberts said. “It was an emotional game, first game of the state tournament. You lose the game; you think your seasons over and it’s not. You win the game, and you think you won the state championship and it’s not.”

The Vikings play against South Gibson at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to continue their run in the 3A state tournament.