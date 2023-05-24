MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Tennessee High took down South Gibson 13-3 to stay alive in the TSSAA Class AAA state baseball tournament on Wednesday.

Tennessee High (26-5) overpowered South Gibson (29-5-1) with 14 hits and 13 runs to survive and advance to play at 5 p.m.

The Vikings suffered a 5-0 loss to Dyer County on Tuesday night in their tourney opener.

“I told the guys after we finished up last night, just ‘Get me to Thursday,’” head coach Preston Roberts said. “You take care of tomorrow and Thursday anything can happen. One day at a time, but you get to Thursday and there’s only a couple teams left.”

The Vikings offense found their rhythm early. Ashton Leonard got the momentum going with a triple, and quickly found home on a Rylan Henard sacrifice fly. Evan Mutter and Andrew Dingus each hit a home run to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead and some breathing room for the defense.

“It started out with Ashton smoking a triple,” Roberts said. “He’s one of our leaders, one of several leaders. And he starts out and smokes a triple in the gap.”

Isaac Blevins homered to start the second inning to keep the scoring momentum going, and the Vikings ultimately scored in every inning besides the fifth, by which point the game was well in hand.

The offensive rhythm in large part came from the energy in the Viking dugout, Leonard said.

“It was great,” Leonard said. “Everybody was up cheering in the dugout, cheering everybody on…it was just a great environment right there.”

Blevins led with four RBI, while Dingus, Mutter and Henard had two each. Mutter added a double as well, and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle while notching a team leading three sored runs. Dingus, Blevins and Leonard scored two runs each on top of their RBI

Henard started on the mound for the Vikings, and pitched six innings with five strikeouts, while allowing six hits and three runs. Henard also made two defensive stops from the mound, batting down hits sent directly toward him and throwing them out at first.

All three of South Gibson's runs came in the third inning, which brought the score to only a 4-3 Viking lead. Henard seemed to lose his rhythm on the mound, hitting back-to-back batters and walking another. Roberts decided to leave Henard in the contest and he held South Gibson scoreless through the remainder of the game.

Tennessee High will face the loser of Upperman vs Dyer County at 5 p.m.