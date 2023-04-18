ERWIN, Tenn. – The Price was right for Tennessee High on Monday night – and an important Upper Lakes Conference baseball victory at Unicoi County doesn’t look like it’ll be nearly as costly as it initially appeared.

Senior Bralyn Price hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run with two outs in the top of the sixth and pitched three effective innings of relief for the victory in the Vikings’ 7-4 triumph.

Tennessee High improved to 6-1 in the league and 14-3 overall. Unicoi County (10-6) fell to 5-3 in the conference.

The Vikings overcame a scary start. Shortstop Evan Mutter, the team’s premier hitter, was hit in the helmet on a 3-2 pitch from 6-foot-5 Lucas Slagle in the top of the first. Mutter had to leave the game, but a brain scan was clear and he could possibly return as early as Tuesday when the teams meet again in Bristol if four stitches around his eye aren’t too much of a detriment.

After play was delayed some 8-10 minutes for the hit-batsman, ensuing batter Andrew Dingus hit a three-run home run to left field. It was Dingus’ first game back after missing last week with a sore back.

“Not having him in the lineup last week was a huge loss,” Price said. “And I knew he was gonna bounce back in a major way today.”

Price eventually stole his thunder. He relieved starter Payne Ladd with none out and the bases loaded in the fifth inning and the score tied, 3-3. Price went to a full count with designated hitter Tanner Berry before getting a ground-ball and starting a 1-2-3 double play. After ensuing batter Chris Chavez was intentionally walked after working the count to 3-1, Price covered first base in a hurry to receive a timing throw from second baseman Rylan Henard to strand the bases loaded.

Price’s exclamation point came with two out and two on in the top of the sixth. Slagle struck out 10 in the first four innings and had 11 strikeouts through five. But he’d thrown 110 pitches when Price came to the plate for what proved to be the game-winning at-bat.

He pulled a home run to right field after fouling off two two-strike pitches in the eight-pitch at-bat.

“The pitch before he came in, and I knew he wasn’t gonna try to go way out,” Price said. “So I knew he was gonna serve me up one and I was right on it. I just tried to stay through it. I mean, it was in my wheelhouse. So I knew I could drive it.”

Roberts smiled talking about Price fouling two-strike pitches.

“Price had an at-bat,” Roberts said. “He kept fouling ‘em off – 2-2 pitches. Foul. Foul. Foul. He finally worked it into a 3-2 count and boom.

“That goes back to Bralyn being a senior. He’s risen to the occasion several times this year.”

Preston Roberts is no longer surprised when his injury-hampered squad is up to a challenge.

“We’ve had a lot of adversity with injuries,” he said. “We’re thin, trying to plug guys into different spots. I’m just really proud of our ability to fight through that, because everything in the world gave us an opportunity to make excuses and roll over, and we didn’t.

“The home run, obviously, the very next batter [after Mutter] with Dingus there in the top of the first – that set the tone. Slagle was on. I think he had about 10 strikeouts through four or five innings. It was like, ‘Holy cow, are we gonna be able to hit him?’ And we kept battling.”

Catcher Valentin Batrez hit a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the first. The Blue Devils tied the score in the bottom of the third when Chris Chavez’s one-out, line-drive single to left plated Nicky Satterly, who’d led off the frame with a single and stole second.

A two-out Tennessee High error allowed Kolby Jones to score to get the Devils within 6-4 in the sixth. The Vikings added an insurance run when Rylan Henard doubled with two outs in the seventh and came home on Chandler Myers’ sharply hit single through the middle.

Unicoi County coach Chad Gillis lamented the 10 baserunners his Blue Devils stranded.

“The bases-loaded situation stands out because we had no outs,” Gillis said. “I had that mindset to squeeze right there. I’ve done it before with the bases loaded, just being able to assure a run. If we get a run right there, I think we go up 4-3. But I had a lot of confidence in who we had coming up. Tanner [Berry] had a big double at Volunteer (last week) and I could see that happening.

“Lucas battled. I think he’s getting his velocity back. The last two games he’s had his velocity. They’re a good-hitting team. Coach [Adam] Cross is a great coach with those guys – and Preston is, too.”