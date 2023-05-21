Facing Tennessee High has left opponents of the Vikings in dire straits recently.

Dyer County will try to end that trend.

The Choctaws from Newbern, Tennessee, face THS on Tuesday in the first round of the TSSAA Class AAA state baseball tournament. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CST (7:30 p.m. EST) at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro.

Dyer County (22-12-1) swept Millington 13-0 and 13-5 in its sub-state series with junior right-hander Trey Tarkington tossing a no-hitter in Game 1. Dyer County was runner-up to fellow state tourney participant Brighton in Region 7-AAA.

Located in the western part of the state and not far from the Missouri border, the Choctaws are making their first state tournament appearance since 2014 and they won it all in 2009.

Meanwhile, Tennessee High finished third in last year’s state tournament and the Vikings have taken care of business in booking a return trip.

“It feels a lot different,” said THS coach Preston Roberts. “It was new for all of us last year. This year, over half the roster has been, we’re familiar with everything and we know we can compete down there.”

The Bristolians are 6-0 in the postseason and have outscored their playoff foes by a combined count of 59-19.

Tennessee High swept its sub-state series from the Halls Red Devils, 10-1 and 9-7. The Vikings overcame a 7-2 deficit to take the clincher on Friday.

“There’s just no quit in these guys,” Roberts said. “We were down five midway through the game and things looked kind of bleak, but the way this season’s gone these guys weren’t fazed by it and just found a way. It’s kind of a cliché, but these guys never give up and are resilient.”

South Gibson (29-5-1) vs. Upperman (28-9), Lincoln County (31-8) vs. Greenbrier and Greeneville (32-3) vs. Brighton (27-7) are the other first-round matchups on Tuesday.

Greeneville finished as Region 1-AAA runner-up to Tennessee High and swept Gibbs in its sub-state series. The Greene Devils’ 4-0 victory in Game 1 was an all-time classic.

Virginia Tech commit Carson Quillen pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in an 87-pitch masterpiece as he outdueled Reilly Byers of Gibbs.

The Mississippi State-bound Byers K’ed 17 and walked five in 6 1/3 hitless innings before reaching the TSSAA-mandated pitch limit of 120 and exiting the game.

Tennessee High departs for Murfreesboro on Monday morning. The Vikings last won a state baseball championship in 1967.