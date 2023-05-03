JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Connor McCormack piled up four hits and three RBIs and Corbin Dickenson pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings as Sullivan East rolled to a 9-0 win against Volunteer in the District 1-AAA baseball tournament play-in game Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The fourth-seeded Patriots (16-10) will take on top-seeded Tennessee High on Thursday at 5 p.m. The season came to an end for Volunteer (9-18), but the remainder of the tournament is double elimination.

The do-or-die opener had veteran East coach Mike Breuninger uptight all day Tuesday.

“I’ve coached 500-some games and I was really nervous,” Breuninger said. “It is do or die, and you never know. Volunteer beat us during the year. They beat Elizabethton. You know, that’s not a bad team.”

The Patriots quickly allowed their coach to exhale. After Dickenson struck out two during a one-two-three first inning, Jake Witcher led off with a triple and scored to give East a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

East added a run in the second when McCormack led off with a line-drive single to center and scored on Avery McCoy’s one-out single.

The Patriots blew it open with five runs in the third. McCormack and McCoy each had two-run hits in the frame.

McCormack finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.

“If somebody had told me that [before the game], I probably wouldn’t have believed them,” McCormack said. “I just felt really comfortable in the box. I was seeing it early. And I’ve got guys behind me. They did their job getting runners in. I’m proud of them for that.”

McCoy finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a double. McCormack and McCoy bat sixth and eighth, respectively, in the lineup.

“It was good to see the bottom of the order contribute,” Breuninger said. “We’ve been working on hitting a little extra here the last few weeks, and it showed today. Connor has been (swinging it well). And McCoy had a great game.”

Witcher finished 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple. He drove in a run, stole a base and made crowd-pleasing catch after getting a quick jump from his second base position to snag Austin Williams’ flare in shallow center field.

“That was a big-time play,” Breuninger said. “I thought we played really well. Corbin Dickenson threw great for 4 1/3 innings. He did a great job. We played good defense. We put the bat on the ball.”

Dickenson (4-2) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five.

“He’s been lights-out all season,” McCormack said.

McCoy and left-hander Andrew Delph each pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Left-hander Conner Haynes took the loss for the Falcons. He allowed six runs (five earned), six hits, two walks and hit a batter while striking out two in two-plus innings.

“You had Dickenson going on the mound for them and you’ve got Conner going for us,” Volunteer coach Josh Peterson said. “You know it’s gonna be a battle. They put the ball in play well. That’s what they do best. They put it in play and move runners.

“Dickenson filled the zone up. Conner didn’t have his best today. Hats off to them.”

Tyson Mitchell, who will start on the mound against Tennessee High on Thursday, was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Catcher Jonathan Beach doubled, walked and reached on an error. He also threw out Zach Justice trying to steal second base for the second out in the top of the second.

Titus Stovall and Isaiah Bowery each had a hit for Volunteer.