PREP BASEBALL: Sullivan Central falls to South, on brink of extinction

KINGSPORT — The Sullivan Central baseball team is officially out of mulligans. The next loss will be its last, for all time.

The Cougars dropped a 12-2 mercy-rule decision to Sullivan South in first-round play of the District 1-AA double-elimination tournament Thursday, painting themselves into one final corner.

Just months from combining with South and Sullivan North to form West Ridge High School, Central (5-19) is as close as it cares to get to writing its baseball obituary.

“That’s what I just told the guys,” veteran Central coach Clay Colley said after the loss. “A lot of the guys will be playing to extend their careers, whether it be seniors or whether it be a junior or a sophomore who may or may not make the team against better competition at West Ridge.

“A lot of guys will be fighting for an extension of their careers.”

The seventh-seeded Cougars, with Logan Bowers and Carson Tate leading off with singles, looked quite capable early against second-seeded South (18-6), leaping to a 2-0 edge with their first at-bat. Clay Wampler and Jacob Bombailey had the RBIs for Central.