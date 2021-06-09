PREP BASEBALL: Smith continues to haunt Generals

BRISTOL, Va. – Lee High baseball coach Randy Cox has probably seen enough of Zach Smith over the last few weeks to suit him.

Smith had two hits, scored two runs, drew a walk and played superb defense at shortstop on Tuesday afternoon in leading the fourth-seeded John Battle Trojans to an 8-3 win over Lee in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Smith scored twice and collected a RBI in a win over the Generals on May 17 and had a key three-run triple as the Trojans rallied for a win over Lee on May 25.

The steady senior continued to give the Generals (4-9) trouble on Tuesday.

“He’s a good stick,” Cox said. “And you don’t forget good sticks when you see ‘em.”

Smith has indeed swung a consistent bat this season for the Trojans.

“I feel pretty good about things,” Smith said. “I’m just doing the simple things and not trying to do too much. That has helped me a lot.”

Smith smacked a double on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday as the ball sailed over the head of Lee High right fielder Alden Muncy as he lost track of the ball in the sun. Smith later scored on a wild pitch.