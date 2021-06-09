PREP BASEBALL: Smith continues to haunt Generals

BRISTOL, Va. – Lee High baseball coach Randy Cox has probably seen enough of Zach Smith over the last few weeks to suit him.
Smith had two hits, scored two runs, drew a walk and played superb defense at shortstop on Tuesday afternoon in leading the fourth-seeded John Battle Trojans to an 8-3 win over Lee in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Smith scored twice and collected a RBI in a win over the Generals on May 17 and had a key three-run triple as the Trojans rallied for a win over Lee on May 25.
The steady senior continued to give the Generals (4-9) trouble on Tuesday.
“He’s a good stick,” Cox said. “And you don’t forget good sticks when you see ‘em.”
Smith has indeed swung a consistent bat this season for the Trojans.
“I feel pretty good about things,” Smith said. “I’m just doing the simple things and not trying to do too much. That has helped me a lot.”
Smith smacked a double on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday as the ball sailed over the head of Lee High right fielder Alden Muncy as he lost track of the ball in the sun. Smith later scored on a wild pitch.
“It’s always important to get ahead,” Smith said. “Especially in the first inning, because it brings a lot of energy throughout the game. On our team, if we score early it always seems to carry the game forward.”
In the second inning, Smith smashed a two-out RBI single and eventually came around to score on a RBI single by Bryson Almany.
Smith’s most impressive moment though was a diving catch he made for the final out of the third inning, lunging to snag a line drove off the bat of Lee’s Caleb Leonard.
Smith and Almany are varsity veterans for the Trojans (9-4), cornerstones who have both signed with NCAA Division II King University. Almany also had two hits on Tuesday.
“Those are our go-to guys and we rely on them a lot,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “They’re plus players with a lot of tools.”
That’s important for Battle as the Trojans had four freshmen in their starting lineup on Tuesday. Does Smith try to help guide his younger teammates along?
“Always,” Smith said. “Whenever I was younger I remember there was always a little nervousness getting on the field, especially at the varsity level. I just try to help them out any way I can.”
The most impressive performance by a ninth-grader Tuesday came via starting pitcher Braxton Emerson, who allowed just one run on three hits in five innings of work. He retired the final eight batters he faced.
“He was really attacking the zone,” Gobble said. “All in all, he brought a lot of energy and we liked what we saw out of him.”
Those young freshmen have gained some valuable experience this season for the Trojans. Stone Smith, also a ninth-grader, had two hits of his own.
“They’re good freshmen,” Gobble said. “They’ve played the game enough and understand a lot of things. They also aren’t afraid to practice hard and pick up some knowledge from the older guys.”
Lee’s runs came courtesy a sacrifice fly from Josh Parsons in the second inning and a two-run double by Ethan Blanken in the sixth. However, some gaffes ended up hurting the Generals once again.
“It didn’t take me long to talk to the kids when we were done,” Cox said. “According to my scorebook, [Battle] didn’t have an earned run. Hats off to them for taking advantage of the mistakes we made. You can’t make mistakes like we made and it’s hindered us all season long. If you get the outs they give you, it’s a whole different ballgame. I told them the good teams get the easy outs and also get some of the tough ones and that makes a difference.”
Will the outcome of Thursday’s semifinal game with unbeaten and top-seeded Abingdon looks a little different for Battle than the two previous meetings with the Falcons? The Trojans dropped 10-0 and 19-4 decisions to AHS (12-0) in the regular season.
“Hopefully, we can play some solid defense and have solid approaches at the plate,” Gobble said.