PREP BASEBALL: Science Hill clips Tennessee High, 6-5

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Tennessee High’s baseball team appeared all but certain to tie things up at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in the top of the seventh on Monday night, but Science Hill’s Evan King had other ideas.
Trailing 6-5, the Vikings’ Cole Presson led off the top of the seventh with a line-drive single to right field and advanced to third with none out via a wild pitch and stolen base. But King, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, bore down to strike out the ensuing two batters before getting a game-ending ground-out.
The 6-5 victory assured the Hilltoppers (9-0, 18-7) at least a share of the Big Seven Conference title. Tennessee High fell to 6-3 in the league and 15-8 overall.
It was the second save in three days for King, who got a save against Knox Catholic on Saturday after tossing a one-hit shutout against Daniel Boone on Monday, April 12.
“You get the tying run on third base in the last inning with nobody out and you feel like you’ve got a pretty good chance,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “But they made the pitches. You tip your hat to that guy.”
The Vikings outhit Science Hill, 10-6, but they were their own worst enemy while setting the stage for their gutsy comeback.
The Hilltoppers took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second by scoring two runs on back-to-back wild pitches.
In the third, Connor Hyatt led off with a walk, Gavin Briggs doubled and Hyatt scored to make it 4-1 on another wild pitch. Briggs advanced to third and stretched the lead to four runs when he came home on Nate Conner’s ground-out to second.
The Vikings answered with three in the fourth to get within, 5-4. Logan Quales’ triple to center field scored Presson, who led off the frame with a walk. Wade Witcher’s one-out double to right-center field scored Quales and Witcher scored on C.J. Henley’s sacrifice fly after Bryce Snyder reached on an error.
The ‘Toppers added an insurance run in the fourth when Jack Torbett’s one-out double scored A.J. Motte for a 6-4 lead.
Tennessee High had runners at second and third with cleanup batter Brayden Blevins at the plate with one out in the top of the sixth. A King curveball got past catcher Owen Painter, but the carom seemed to cause the ball to check up like a pitching wedge instead of continue to roll relatively far.
Painter quickly retrieved the ball and beat Bryce Snyder to the plate by a stride or two to apply the tag.
Naturally, Blevins followed with an RBI single to make it 6-5, but King got a strikeout to retire the side.
Painter’s hustling put-out was arguably the play of the game.
“He just jumped on it and didn’t even hesitate as far as, you know, I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Throw it to King,’” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “But he knew exactly what he wanted to do and he just jumped right on the tag. It was unbelievable, really. There were a lot of crazy plays throughout the game, but that was a quirky but great play.
“And King settled in there and finally got his curveball over there in the seventh, and once he got that going he was pretty tough to handle.”
The even-keeled Roberts managed a smile.
“Usually, curveballs have a tendency to really kick,” Roberts said. “But for some reason on this turf it was kind of like it just checked up. I couldn’t see it, but they said it checked up. If it does its normal thing and that thing’s rolling another foot or two away from the plate, he’s in there.”
Presson finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base. The senior left-hander pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four.
“Cole’s a senior and he’s played a lot of ballgames here,” Roberts said. “He’s played a lot of important ballgames here. He won the regional championship here on this field as a sophomore. He gets it.
“He’s a competitor. He loves to play the game of baseball and it shows.”
Snyder and Evan Mutter were each 2-for-4 for the Vikings.
“These guys have not backed down from a challenge all year,” Roberts said. “I’ve gotta give ‘em credit for that. We made a couple of mistakes there early in the game that sort of led to a couple of easy runs for them. …
“We almost doubled them in hits, but they made some plays in critical moments, some pitched and things like that. I was proud of the way we competed. It was a good high school baseball game with two really good high school baseball teams.”
Science Hill left-hander Cole Torbett (4-1) got the win. He allowed four runs – three earned – on seven hits and three walks while striking out five. He also went 2-for-4 with two runs.
Briggs was 2-for-3.
The teams will conclude the home-and-home series today at 6 p.m. at Tod Houston Field.