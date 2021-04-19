PREP BASEBALL: Science Hill clips Tennessee High, 6-5

“He just jumped on it and didn’t even hesitate as far as, you know, I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Throw it to King,’” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “But he knew exactly what he wanted to do and he just jumped right on the tag. It was unbelievable, really. There were a lot of crazy plays throughout the game, but that was a quirky but great play.

“And King settled in there and finally got his curveball over there in the seventh, and once he got that going he was pretty tough to handle.”

The even-keeled Roberts managed a smile.

“Usually, curveballs have a tendency to really kick,” Roberts said. “But for some reason on this turf it was kind of like it just checked up. I couldn’t see it, but they said it checked up. If it does its normal thing and that thing’s rolling another foot or two away from the plate, he’s in there.”

Presson finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base. The senior left-hander pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four.

“Cole’s a senior and he’s played a lot of ballgames here,” Roberts said. “He’s played a lot of important ballgames here. He won the regional championship here on this field as a sophomore. He gets it.