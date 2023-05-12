BRISTOL, Tenn. – The final stats from the opening day of the TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament included 15 minutes of actual baseball, half an inning of play, two hits, one run and a ton of rain.

Steady showers initially delayed Friday’s festivities and eventually postponed the tourney at Tod Houston Field and two opening-round games will be held today.

The Tennessee High Vikings (22-5) and Cherokee Chiefs (23-12) will resume their suspended game at 2 p.m. in the bottom of the first inning with the visitors holding a 1-0 lead.

The Sullivan East Patriots (16-12) tangle with the Greeneville Greene Devils (28-2) at 4:30 p.m. Meanwhile, three games in the double-elimination tourney are scheduled to be played Sunday in Bristol.

Thunderstorms rolled into Tod Houston Field just before 5 p.m. and that prompted Tennessee High’s players and staff to get the tarp on the field. After the initial rain delay got lengthy, Greeneville and Sullivan East’s first-round game was moved to Saturday.

THS and Cherokee got underway at 7:42 p.m. – 2 hours and 42 minutes after the originally scheduled start time – as the Vikings’ coaches did yeoman’s getting the field playable.

However, rain began to fall again just as Rylan Henard of the Vikings delivered his first pitch to Jake Elliott of the Chiefs.

Henard allowed two hits, struck out three and walked one in the top of the first inning. Cherokee got on the board when designated hitter Parker Travis connected for a two-out, two-strike RBI double that plated Aidan Webb.

As the players left the field following the top of the first inning at 7:57 p.m., the umpires ordered both teams off the field. A few minutes after 8 p.m., the contest was suspended.

Because he threw 28 pitches, Henard will not be available to be on the mound today according to Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts.

The forecast for Saturday didn’t look too promising late Friday night, so there could be more delays coming for the four teams.

“I just told the kids I’d be in communication with them. Everybody was soaked,” Roberts said. “There’s not really a lot you can say.”